New Britain Herald
New Britain man pleads not guilty to assaulting home health aide
NEW BRITAIN – A New Britain man has pleaded not guilty to assaulting his mother’s home health aide. Delquan Robinson, 41, of 161 S. Main St., entered his pleas during a proceeding last week in New Britain Superior Court. He faces charges of first-degree assault, first-degree unlawful restraint,...
New Britain Herald
Hartford man gets 23 years in prison for raping victim younger than 10 years old in New Britain
NEW BRITAIN – A Hartford man has been sentenced to more than two decades in prison for sexually assaulting a victim younger than 10 years old in New Britain. Isaias Lopez, 39, faced a judge last week in New Britain Superior Court after previously taking a plea bargain. The...
New Haven man gets 5 years for trafficking cocaine
NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — A Deltona, Florida, man will spend 66 months in jail after pleading guilty to trafficking cocaine while he lived in New Haven, according to an announcement Monday from U.S. States Attorney Vanessa Roberts Avery. Pedro Luis Rivera-Rodriguez, who also goes by “Cano,” will follow his sentence with four years of […]
New Britain Herald
New Britain police blotter
Delmer Lopez, 29, 111 Brook St. Flr. 2, New Britain, second-degree breach of peace. Rudy A. Lopez, 51, 8 Parkmore St., New Britain, second-degree breach of peace. Alexis Solis, 35, 111 Brook St. Flr. 2, New Britain, second-degree breach of peace, third-degree assault. Glomary Del Zayas, 56, 75 Clark St.,...
New Britain Herald
Investigators seeking toxicology report for man who fatally shot two Bristol police officers, injured third policeman
BRISTOL – Authorities are seeking toxicology results for the man who fired over 80 rounds when he gunned down two police officers last week and wounded a third officer. An autopsy was performed on Nicholas Brutcher, 35, two days after the shooting – which killed Sgt. Dustin DeMonte and Officer Alex Hamzy. They were 35 and 34 years old, respectively.
19-year-old Waterbury resident dies in crash
WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — A 19-year-old Waterbury man was killed in a two-car crash Tuesday morning. Waterbury police responded to the crash on Watertown Avenue around 5:20 a.m. Both drivers were rushed to local hospitals. The 19-year-old driver, whose name has not yet been released by investigators, died from his injuries a short time later […]
East Hartford man charged in South Windsor crashes
SOUTH WINDSOR — A 70-year-old East Hartford man was charged Sunday based on accusations that he caused multiple vehicle accidents on June 26. Steven Corcoran was charged with second-degree assault with a motor vehicle, driving while intoxicated, reckless driving, evading responsibility, and violation of a traffic control signal, police said.
Eyewitness News
GRAPHIC VIDEO: bodycam video released from Bristol shooting
Connecticut State Police cruisers have become a common sight at the Bristol Police Department as state troopers come in to give some of Bristol police a break. FORECAST: Rain arrives on Monday along with a drop in temps!. Updated: 12 hours ago. It’ll be a gloomy start to the workweek...
NBC Connecticut
Torrington Man Hits Bloomfield Officer, Leads Chase to West Hartford: Police
A Torrington man is accused of hitting a Bloomfield police officer Monday morning and leading police on a chase from Bloomfield into West Hartford. Bloomfield police tried to stop a 2006 Honda Accord driven by 37-year-old Rafaelito Ares, of Torrington, at Mountain Avenue and Regency Drive just before 11 a.m. Monday because of a misused license plate, according to police.
Bodycam shows wounded Connecticut cop shoot ambush suspect
BRISTOL, Conn. — (AP) — In agony due to a gunshot wound from an ambush that had just killed two comrades, a Connecticut police officer's bodycam shows him hobbling back behind a police cruiser and firing a single bullet at the suspect. Investigators say the shot was fatal.
Who is the man who killed Bristol police officers
BRISTOL, Conn. — FOX61 has uncovered new information about the suspected Bristol shooter Nick Brutcher. The story jumped off the pages of the 04’-05’ Bristol Central High School yearbook that we obtained from the Bristol Public Library. Nick Brutcher, Aaron Hernandez and Alex Ryng were photographed standing...
Woman charged with OUI after crashing into Springfield police cruiser, gun seized from vehicle
A woman from Adams was arrested after crashing into a Springfield police cruiser early Saturday morning.
westernmassnews.com
Getting Answers: body cam video released from Connecticut police shooting
Western Mass News is taking you town by town to Springfield and Ludlow. Route 9 safety concerns rise following hit-and-run that hospitalized 13-year-old Investigators told us that they have found the crosswalk along Route 9 in Hadley to be dangerous based on eyewitness information. Local leaders push to implement body...
Man imprisoned for drug trafficking pleads guilty to escaping Bloomfield halfway house
BLOOMFIELD, Conn. (WTNH) — A man finishing up a 10-year sentence for drug trafficking has pleaded guilty to escaping from a Bloomfield halfway house, according to an announcement Friday from U.S. States Attorney Vanessa Roberts Avery. Charles Harrison, 34, was sentenced in 2012 in New York to 120 months in prison for trafficking narcotics, according […]
NBC Connecticut
Injured Bristol Officer Fatally Shot Suspect Who Killed 2 Other Officers
Police have released new information about the ambush-style shooting in Bristol earlier this week that killed two officers and seriously injured another. Officers were called to a home on Redstone Hill Road on Wednesday night after getting a report of a domestic disturbance. State police said preliminary information appears to point to the 911 call being a deliberate act to lure law enforcement to the scene.
Man charged in Windsor robbery pleads to different crime
A Bloomfield man, who police say was tied to a Windsor gas station robbery and the attempted robbery of a Bloomfield convenience store by DNA evidence, has accepted a plea bargain in which he was convicted only of the Bloomfield crime and sentenced to two years and a day prison.
fallriverreporter.com
Two separate busts by Massachusetts State Police nets 30,000 doses of fentanyl, 27,480 bags of fentanyl/heroin
Two busts by the Massachusetts State Police have netted big quantities of fentanyl and heroin. According to Massachusetts State Police, on Wednesday, members of the Massachusetts State Police CINRET West narcotics enforcement task force, the State Police Gang Unit, the Springfield Police Department Firearms Investigations Unit, and the State Police Detective Unit for Hampden County executed a search warrant on Miller Street that resulted in the recovery of more than 27,000 individual bags of suspected heroin or fentanyl and one arrest.
New Britain Herald
Newington girl, 12, missing
NEWINGTON – A young Newington girl has gone missing. Police are looking for 12-year-old Maekaeli Barnes, who has been missing since early Monday. A Silver Alert has been issued for her. Barnes has been described as Black, with black hair and brown eyes. She stands 5 foot, 4 inches...
newbedfordguide.com
Massachusetts State Police charge Dominican national with Fentanyl trafficking, firearms offenses
“On Wednesday, Oct. 12, Troopers assigned to the Massachusetts State Police Detective Unit for Bristol County assisted Providence Police Department Detectives in the execution of three search warrants in Providence, R.I., as part of a fentanyl trafficking investigation initiated by a State Police narcotics task force. Troopers and Detectives seized...
