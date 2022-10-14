ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Britain, CT

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
New Britain Herald

New Britain man pleads not guilty to assaulting home health aide

NEW BRITAIN – A New Britain man has pleaded not guilty to assaulting his mother’s home health aide. Delquan Robinson, 41, of 161 S. Main St., entered his pleas during a proceeding last week in New Britain Superior Court. He faces charges of first-degree assault, first-degree unlawful restraint,...
NEW BRITAIN, CT
WTNH

New Haven man gets 5 years for trafficking cocaine

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — A Deltona, Florida, man will spend 66 months in jail after pleading guilty to trafficking cocaine while he lived in New Haven, according to an announcement Monday from U.S. States Attorney Vanessa Roberts Avery. Pedro Luis Rivera-Rodriguez, who also goes by “Cano,” will follow his sentence with four years of […]
NEW HAVEN, CT
New Britain Herald

New Britain police blotter

Delmer Lopez, 29, 111 Brook St. Flr. 2, New Britain, second-degree breach of peace. Rudy A. Lopez, 51, 8 Parkmore St., New Britain, second-degree breach of peace. Alexis Solis, 35, 111 Brook St. Flr. 2, New Britain, second-degree breach of peace, third-degree assault. Glomary Del Zayas, 56, 75 Clark St.,...
NEW BRITAIN, CT
New Britain Herald

Investigators seeking toxicology report for man who fatally shot two Bristol police officers, injured third policeman

BRISTOL – Authorities are seeking toxicology results for the man who fired over 80 rounds when he gunned down two police officers last week and wounded a third officer. An autopsy was performed on Nicholas Brutcher, 35, two days after the shooting – which killed Sgt. Dustin DeMonte and Officer Alex Hamzy. They were 35 and 34 years old, respectively.
BRISTOL, CT
WTNH

19-year-old Waterbury resident dies in crash

WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — A 19-year-old Waterbury man was killed in a two-car crash Tuesday morning. Waterbury police responded to the crash on Watertown Avenue around 5:20 a.m. Both drivers were rushed to local hospitals. The 19-year-old driver, whose name has not yet been released by investigators, died from his injuries a short time later […]
WATERBURY, CT
Journal Inquirer

East Hartford man charged in South Windsor crashes

SOUTH WINDSOR — A 70-year-old East Hartford man was charged Sunday based on accusations that he caused multiple vehicle accidents on June 26. Steven Corcoran was charged with second-degree assault with a motor vehicle, driving while intoxicated, reckless driving, evading responsibility, and violation of a traffic control signal, police said.
SOUTH WINDSOR, CT
Eyewitness News

GRAPHIC VIDEO: bodycam video released from Bristol shooting

Connecticut State Police cruisers have become a common sight at the Bristol Police Department as state troopers come in to give some of Bristol police a break. FORECAST: Rain arrives on Monday along with a drop in temps!. Updated: 12 hours ago. It’ll be a gloomy start to the workweek...
BRISTOL, CT
NBC Connecticut

Torrington Man Hits Bloomfield Officer, Leads Chase to West Hartford: Police

A Torrington man is accused of hitting a Bloomfield police officer Monday morning and leading police on a chase from Bloomfield into West Hartford. Bloomfield police tried to stop a 2006 Honda Accord driven by 37-year-old Rafaelito Ares, of Torrington, at Mountain Avenue and Regency Drive just before 11 a.m. Monday because of a misused license plate, according to police.
BLOOMFIELD, CT
FOX 61

Who is the man who killed Bristol police officers

BRISTOL, Conn. — FOX61 has uncovered new information about the suspected Bristol shooter Nick Brutcher. The story jumped off the pages of the 04’-05’ Bristol Central High School yearbook that we obtained from the Bristol Public Library. Nick Brutcher, Aaron Hernandez and Alex Ryng were photographed standing...
BRISTOL, CT
westernmassnews.com

Getting Answers: body cam video released from Connecticut police shooting

Western Mass News is taking you town by town to Springfield and Ludlow. Route 9 safety concerns rise following hit-and-run that hospitalized 13-year-old Investigators told us that they have found the crosswalk along Route 9 in Hadley to be dangerous based on eyewitness information. Local leaders push to implement body...
SPRINGFIELD, MA
NBC Connecticut

Injured Bristol Officer Fatally Shot Suspect Who Killed 2 Other Officers

Police have released new information about the ambush-style shooting in Bristol earlier this week that killed two officers and seriously injured another. Officers were called to a home on Redstone Hill Road on Wednesday night after getting a report of a domestic disturbance. State police said preliminary information appears to point to the 911 call being a deliberate act to lure law enforcement to the scene.
BRISTOL, CT
fallriverreporter.com

Two separate busts by Massachusetts State Police nets 30,000 doses of fentanyl, 27,480 bags of fentanyl/heroin

Two busts by the Massachusetts State Police have netted big quantities of fentanyl and heroin. According to Massachusetts State Police, on Wednesday, members of the Massachusetts State Police CINRET West narcotics enforcement task force, the State Police Gang Unit, the Springfield Police Department Firearms Investigations Unit, and the State Police Detective Unit for Hampden County executed a search warrant on Miller Street that resulted in the recovery of more than 27,000 individual bags of suspected heroin or fentanyl and one arrest.
SPRINGFIELD, MA
New Britain Herald

Newington girl, 12, missing

NEWINGTON – A young Newington girl has gone missing. Police are looking for 12-year-old Maekaeli Barnes, who has been missing since early Monday. A Silver Alert has been issued for her. Barnes has been described as Black, with black hair and brown eyes. She stands 5 foot, 4 inches...
NEWINGTON, CT
newbedfordguide.com

Massachusetts State Police charge Dominican national with Fentanyl trafficking, firearms offenses

“On Wednesday, Oct. 12, Troopers assigned to the Massachusetts State Police Detective Unit for Bristol County assisted Providence Police Department Detectives in the execution of three search warrants in Providence, R.I., as part of a fentanyl trafficking investigation initiated by a State Police narcotics task force. Troopers and Detectives seized...
PROVIDENCE, RI

Comments / 0

Community Policy