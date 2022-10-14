Read full article on original website
NICHOLSON LAKE ROAD RV PARK TO HOST INAUGURAL BBQ COOK-OFF FRIDAY, SATURDAY
Nicholson Lake Road RV Park in Chappell Hill is hosting its first-ever barbecue cook-off this weekend. The RV park, located at 4200 Nicholson Lake Road, will be open on Friday for check-in from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., chef’s choice at 7 p.m. and live music with the CrossRoads Band from 7 to 10 p.m.
KWHI GETTING READY FOR HALLOWEEN PARTY
KWHI will continue its tradition of giving away great prizes the whole family can enjoy at its annual on-the-radio Halloween Party. Entry cards for the Halloween Party, set for 7 p.m. on Halloween night, have been delivered to all Brenham and Burton schools and are also available at KWHI’s offices at 223 East Main Street in Brenham.
RIBBON CUTTING WEDNESDAY FOR 75TH ANNIVERSARY OF GRACE LUTHERAN SCHOOL
The Washington County Chamber of Commerce will hold a ribbon cutting tomorrow (Wednesday) for a local school celebrating its 75th anniversary. The Chamber will welcome new member Grace Lutheran School, located at 1212 West Jefferson Street in Brenham, with a ribbon cutting at 9 a.m. The public is invited to join for chapel and music at 8:30 a.m.
CUBETTE VOLLEYBALL ON BRENHAM SPORTSLINE TONIGHT (MONDAY)
Coach Megan Whalen and members of the Brenham Cubette Volleyball Team will be on tonight's (Monday's) edition of the Brenham Sportsline. The Cubettes are hosting their 18th Annual "Dig Pink" Match tomorrow (Tuesday) night in honor of October being Breast Cancer Awareness Month. Brenham takes on Montgomery beginning at 6pm...
BLINN OPENS WINTER MINIMESTER, SPRING SEMESTER COURSE REGISTRATION
Students seeking a flexible, affordable pathway toward their degree can now register for the Blinn College District’s winter minimester and spring 2023 semester. Registration for the winter minimester is open through Sunday, Dec. 18, and classes begin Monday, Dec. 19. Registration for the spring semester is available through Monday, Jan. 16, and classes begin Tuesday, Jan. 17.
WASHINGTON COUNTY RESIDENTS RECEIVE THE AWA “WILL ROGERS AWARD”
Two Washington County residents were recognized for their effort to preserve and perpetuate the heritage of the American cowboy. Lonnie and Barbara Tegeler of Chappell Hill received the Will Rogers Award from the Academy of Western Artists for their “Rocking T” chuck wagon. The award was presented to...
No students hurt in Bryan ISD bus accident
BRYAN, Texas (FOX 44) – No students were injured when a Bryan Independent School District bus was struck by another vehicle early in its run on Monday morning. Department of Public Safety Sgt. Justin Ruiz said the collision occurred about 6:50 a.m. on FM-2776, near Dilly Shaw Tap Road, with the bus traveling north. A 2020 model Ford pickup was going south.
BURTON PANTHERS TO FACE RUNGE ON “PINK OUT NIGHT”
Burton High School has announced that this Friday’s football game against the Runge Yellowjackets is going to be “Pink Out Night”. Everyone is encouraged to wear pink to school that day and at the game that night in honor of October being Breast Cancer Awareness Month. The...
Whataburger Faces Over $1 Million Lawsuit After Injuries to Fort Hood, Texas Soldier
A beverage served in the wrong cup to a Fort Hood, Texas soldier has turned into an expensive mistake for one of the state's favorite fast-food chains. Maybe he should have ordered a Dr Pepper instead. According to Local Today, James Vance was severely burned from coffee that was allegedly put into the wrong cup at a Whataburger in Sealy, Texas.
BURTON SCHOOL BOARD RECEIVES BOND UPDATE, DISCUSSES GRADUATION
The Burton bond project is drawing closer to an official start date for construction. During Monday’s Burton School Board meeting, DSA Construction Management Project Manager Stad Tomlinson said everything is out to bid right now for contractors. A pre-bid meeting will be held Thursday at 2 p.m. in the Burton High School auditorium to allow contractors to walk through the project, meet with the architect and ask questions.
BRENHAM SCHOOL BOARD MEETING MONDAY
The Brenham School Board will receive the results of the intruder audit report Thursday at the School Safety and Security Committee Meeting, but the public will not. Jay Huffty, Director of Safety and Security for the District, told the School Board Monday evening that he will protect that information in the interest of student and staff safety.
Texas man dies in crash in SH 36 in Milam County
MILANO, Texas (KWTX) - A Texas man has died following a crash on Thursday afternoon in Milam County. Texas DPS Troopers responded to a report of a one vehicle crash at 1:30 p.m. Oct. 13 at State Highway 36, 2.4 miles south of Milano. A 2016 Ford F-150 pick-up was...
Driver charged with manslaughter for deadly July crash in College Station
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Police say a Bryan woman has been charged with manslaughter for an alcohol-related crash that killed her friend on Texas Avenue in College Station. Erik Garcia, 20, died after being ejected from the front seat of an SUV after the vehicle collided with a business...
History Around Us: Imperial Sugar Factory
Just adjacent to the Constellation Field lies an old factory, not just any old one. One full of sugar and even prison labor. The history of the Imperial Sugar factory dates back to 1843. Eighteen years before the Civil War. The land Imperial sits on went through quite a few ownerships from Nathaniel F. Williams to Benjamin F. Terry. The latter is the namesake of Terry High School in the Lamar Consolidated School District. In 1897, E.H Cunnigham became in charge of the property and “built the sugar refinery around 1897,” East Texas History. The Property relied on convict labor.
TYLER DEFEATS BLINN MEN’S SOCCER 4-2
The Blinn College men's soccer team fell short in a 4-2 loss to No. 5 Tyler Junior College in a Region XIV bout Saturday at Hohlt Park's Rankin Field in Brenham, Texas. After sophomore midfielder Joseph Boyce tied the match at 2-2 with a goal in the 49th minute, Tyler scored the go-ahead goal in the 52nd minute and added an insurance tally in the 90th.
Cell phone video shows moment train slams into tow truck in College Station
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - A collision Friday night between a train and a tow truck in College Station was captured on cell phone video and shared with KBTX. According to College Station police, the rollback wrecker was parked on the tracks at Wellborn and S Dowling Rd and was in the process of hooking up another truck involved in a separate collision.
Man arrested after train strikes pickup truck in Bryan
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - A driver was arrested Friday afternoon on a child endangerment charge after his pickup truck was struck by a train in Bryan. The collision occurred just before 5 p.m. on Groesbeck Street near Finfeather Road south of the downtown area. According to an arrest report, Jonathan...
THEFT AT CITY MAINTENANCE BUILDING
Saturday morning, Brenham Police found evidence of a theft taking place at the city maintenance building. Brenham Police report that Saturday morning at 9:00, Officer Grayson Marburger located a stack of tires outside the fenced in area of the City of Brenham maintenance building in the 300 Block of West Second Street, which he knew should not be where they were. Officer Marburger contacted a fellow city employee, and the buildings were checked. After investigation, it was discovered that unknown suspects made entry into the building and stole several power tools as well their portable batteries. It was found that they damaged the ignition of a 4-wheeler which they attempted to steal but were unable to. The theft of the tires appeared to have been interrupted by a passing vehicle. At this time there is a suspect vehicle description, but it is being withheld during this initial investigation period.
Child dies after being stabbed by mother at Texas park
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KWTX) - A mother in Texas has been charged with capital murder for stabbing her 5-year-old daughter to death at a park, officials said. According to the Harris County Sheriff’s Office, 37-year-old Melissa White Towne admitted to intentionally killing her daughter. The sheriff’s office said Towne...
TWO ARRESTED MONDAY ON MARIJUANA CHARGES
Two people were arrested Monday morning on Marijuana Charges. Brenham Police report that late Monday morning at 11:10, Corporal Ha conducted a traffic stop in the 1800 block of Highway 290 West for a moving violation. Corporal Ha smelled the odor of burnt marijuana was emitting from the vehicle. A probable cause search was conducted and marijuana was located. The driver, John Wilson, 33, of Clayton, Delaware, and the front seat passenger, Nathen Loff, 30 of Conroe, were taken into custody for Possession of Marijuana less than 2 oz.
