Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
2 Cities in Missouri Have Been Ranked as the Most Rat-Infested Cities in America for 2022Joe MertensMissouri State
Distinguished physiologist and Nobel Prize recipient, Joseph Erlanger, lived in this St. Louis home from 1917 to 1965CJ CoombsSaint Louis, MO
This Richardsonian Romanesque-style home in St. Charles, Missouri was designed by innovator Oliver L. Link in 1892CJ CoombsSaint Charles, MO
4 Great Seafood Places in MissouriAlina AndrasMissouri State
4 Great Seafood Places in IllinoisAlina AndrasIllinois State
Related
KMOV
CrimeStoppers tip leads to discovery of remains in north St. Louis
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A quiet block in St. Louis City’s third ward has neighbors talking after they called in a Crime Stoppers tip this past weekend. “We got residents who saw some things, heard some things, and took action, called the police department,” third ward alderman Brandon Bosley said.
KMOV
St. Louis man charged in deadly carjacking
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A man was charged in a fatal carjacking that happened earlier this month in St. Louis. Charging documents say Laveal D. Jones II, 24, was with the victim at a Metro East night club in the early morning of Oct.1 before driving back into St. Louis. Shortly after dropping off a third person in the 3000 block of Walton Place, two shots were heard. After the shots were heard, a body was seen on video in the street.
Person shot in Hazelwood domestic incident
ST. LOUIS – A person was shot in the hand Saturday in Hazelwood. The shooting happened at about 1:45 p.m. in the 500 block of Lynn Haven. When officers arrived at the scene, a person there admitted to being the shooter and was taken into custody. Police said they found the victim at another location with a gunshot wound to the hand. The victim was taken to a hospital for treatment.
Police investigating deadly shooting in south St. Louis
St. Louis Police are still working to determine the identity of a man shot and killed Saturday night.
46-year-old killed after altercation in Jennings
Officers are investigating a Sunday murder in Jennings.
KSDK
New clues emerge in mystery case involving alleged St. Louis serial killer
Muehlberg, 73, has been in prison since 1993 for the murder of Kenneth "Doc" Atchison. Muehlberg is serving a life sentence without a chance for parole.
Man accused of rape, later shooting at victim and her friend
ST. LOUIS – A St. Louis man is in jail for allegedly raping a woman he was dating, then attempting to shoot her and another man the very next evening. According to a probable cause statement obtained from the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department, the incidents took place on Oct. 10 and Oct. 11.
Man shot and killed in south St. Louis
An investigation is underway after a man was shot and killed Saturday evening in south St. Louis.
Officers investigating Saturday morning robbery in St. Louis City
Police are investigating a robbery that took place early Saturday morning.
Man shot while leaving apartment in St. Louis City
Officers are investigating a shooting that left a man wounded outside an apartment early Sunday morning.
Burglar on parole accused of more than a dozen new break-ins
A St. Louis man, already on parole for several burglaries, is facing nearly 20 new counts of burglary for crimes spanning just a 10-month period.
More car break-ins at targeted public parking lot
Four cars were broken into near Barnes-Jewish Hospital.
mymoinfo.com
Three Young Men Have Died Within A Week At The Prison In Bonne Terre
(Bonne Terre) Two more inmates from the Bonne Terre prison have died. That makes three inmate deaths at that correctional center in seven days. All three were young men, ranging in age from 28 to 38. The latest happened Monday. A news release from the Missouri Department of Corrections says...
Police: Man tries to burn down home after heavy night of drinking￼
A St. Louis man is facing charges for allegedly threatening to kill his girlfriend and others, and then attempting to set their home ablaze.
Man is shot, killed Saturday night on Cherokee Street
ST. LOUIS — A homicide investigation is underway after a man was shot and killed Saturday night in south St. Louis. St. Louis police responded shortly after 8 p.m. at the intersection of Cherokee Street and Oregon Avenue and found the victim with multiple gunshot wounds. The victim, described...
All 5 recent missing Lincoln County teens now found
A 15-year-old reported missing in last week’s FOX Files was found by police Sunday night.
Three teens hurt in separate St. Louis shootings since Friday
Three teenagers are being treated for injuries suffered in three seperate shootings in St. Louis City since Friday afternoon.
Clothing store on Washington robbed; suspects may be connected to other incidents in city, police say
Early Monday morning, officers responded after two men broke into a storefront on Washington Avenue. Police believe the two suspects are good for more incidents and several car break-ins, including a carjacking on Saturday night
KMOV
3 teens shot in less than 12 hours in St. Louis City
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Three teens were shot in a span of less than 12 hours in St. Louis City Friday and Saturday. The first shooting happened in the 5100 block of Northland just after 1:00 p.m. Friday. Police tell News 4 that an 18-year-old boy and his 13-year-old cousin were “play fighting” when the 18-year-old pointed a loaded gun at the 13-year-old boy and shot him in the leg. The 13-year-old was taken to a hospital in stable condition.
KMOV
Man killed in accident involving semi in Franklin County
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Mo. (KMOV) - A man was killed when his car hit a semi head-on in Franklin County Saturday night. Police say the accident happened on US Highway 50 near Route AT just after 8:00 p.m. William McMillian, 60, was driving westbound Highway 50 when police say he crossed the center line and hit a semi that was going eastbound.
Comments / 5