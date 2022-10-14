ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hazelwood, MO

CrimeStoppers tip leads to discovery of remains in north St. Louis

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A quiet block in St. Louis City’s third ward has neighbors talking after they called in a Crime Stoppers tip this past weekend. “We got residents who saw some things, heard some things, and took action, called the police department,” third ward alderman Brandon Bosley said.
St. Louis man charged in deadly carjacking

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A man was charged in a fatal carjacking that happened earlier this month in St. Louis. Charging documents say Laveal D. Jones II, 24, was with the victim at a Metro East night club in the early morning of Oct.1 before driving back into St. Louis. Shortly after dropping off a third person in the 3000 block of Walton Place, two shots were heard. After the shots were heard, a body was seen on video in the street.
Person shot in Hazelwood domestic incident

ST. LOUIS – A person was shot in the hand Saturday in Hazelwood. The shooting happened at about 1:45 p.m. in the 500 block of Lynn Haven. When officers arrived at the scene, a person there admitted to being the shooter and was taken into custody. Police said they found the victim at another location with a gunshot wound to the hand. The victim was taken to a hospital for treatment.
3 teens shot in less than 12 hours in St. Louis City

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Three teens were shot in a span of less than 12 hours in St. Louis City Friday and Saturday. The first shooting happened in the 5100 block of Northland just after 1:00 p.m. Friday. Police tell News 4 that an 18-year-old boy and his 13-year-old cousin were “play fighting” when the 18-year-old pointed a loaded gun at the 13-year-old boy and shot him in the leg. The 13-year-old was taken to a hospital in stable condition.
Man killed in accident involving semi in Franklin County

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Mo. (KMOV) - A man was killed when his car hit a semi head-on in Franklin County Saturday night. Police say the accident happened on US Highway 50 near Route AT just after 8:00 p.m. William McMillian, 60, was driving westbound Highway 50 when police say he crossed the center line and hit a semi that was going eastbound.
