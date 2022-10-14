Read full article on original website
Britain's Failed Tax Experiment Will Leave Economic Scars and Credibility Issues, Analysts Say
On Monday, Finance Minister Jeremy Hunt threw out almost all of the package of tax cuts that was announced by his predecessor less than a month ago. Markets cheered the news, but analysts said the market chaos sparked by the plan had dented the U.K.'s credibility and raised questions over the predictability of fiscal policy.
Robust Or Vulnerable? Experts Are Split on Australia's Economic Outlook
Australia's economists are tied on their judgement call concerning the outlook of the economy down under. The Bank of Queensland is "quite bullish" about Australia's "very robust economy," while others are more cautious. However, not everyone carries Frazis' optimism. According to a financial stability review on RBA, Australia's higher interest...
Watch Live: UK Finance Minister Jeremy Hunt Delivers Emergency Policy Statement
[The stream is slated to start at 6 a.m. ET. Please refresh the page if you do not see a player above at that time.]. New U.K. Finance Minister Jeremy Hunt is announcing parts of his medium-term fiscal plan, bringing forward the policy statement in an effort to calm financial markets.
Bank of America CEO Says Latest Spending and Savings Data Show That the U.S. Consumer Is Healthy
Bank of America's customers continue to spend freely, using their credit cards and other payment methods for 10% more transaction volume in September and the first half of October than a year earlier, CEO Brian Moynihan said. Customers' account balances remain higher than before the coronavirus pandemic struck in early...
Goldman Sachs CEO Says There's a 'Good Chance' of a 2023 Recession
The top investment banker says it's time to be cautious.
Mississippi River Water Woes, Retail Overstock Trailers: Latest Supply Chain Stresses for Economy
Mississippi River water levels are so low it is impacting commodities transport. Retailers are using portable containers to store unsorted returns, furniture, and tires as warehouse inventory overstock piles up. East Coast port congestion led by Savannah results in up to 70% of vessels arriving late on the Transpacific trade...
‘Troublesome' New COVID Variants Spreading in NY Area at Double US Rate: What Fauci Says
Two new COVID-19 variants that quietly emerged on the scene over the last few weeks -- ones that Dr. Anthony Fauci has described as "pretty troublesome" -- are becoming increasingly prevalent in the New York area and stoking fresh concerns as the nation braces for yet another potential winter surge, the latest CDC data shows.
Turkey Prices Are 73% Higher Than Last Year and Might Stay That Way Through Thanksgiving, Commodities Strategist Says
The ongoing spread of bird flu will likely affect the price and availability of turkeys this Thanksgiving. Right now the price per pound of an 8 to 16 pound turkey is $1.99, up from $1.15 last year, according to USDA data. This is a 73% increase. Typically bird flu spreads...
Bitcoin Fails to Rally With Stocks as $940 Million of the Crypto Is Pulled From Exchange Favored by Institutions
On Tuesday some 48,000 bitcoins moved off Coinbase Pro, a favored exchange among institutional investors, according to data provider CryptoQuant. The outflow was the biggest among crypto exchanges since crypto's big crash in June of this year and the second-largest of all time. Exchange outflows suggest investors are withdrawing their crypto from exchanges and shifting from selling mode to accumulating mode.
Sunflowers, War and Drought: Why the Price of Margarine and Butter Spiked 32%
Inflation has impacted all groceries, but none more so than butter and margarine in the past year. Margarine and butter prices rose 32% in September versus 12 months earlier, according to the latest consumer price index, issued Thursday by the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. A complex global trade dynamic...
Facebook Parent Meta Admits Defeat After $400 Million Giphy Deal Is Blocked by UK Regulators
Citing the risk of a substantial lessening of competition in social media and display advertising, the U.K.'s Competition and Markets Authority said Meta must "sell GIPHY, in its entirety, to a suitable buyer." In a statement, Meta said it was "disappointed by the CMA's decision but accept today's ruling as...
United Airlines Shares Surge on Higher Profit and Strong Demand Forecast
United said unit revenues were up more than 25% from 2019 levels. Airlines have been upbeat about consumer demand despite high inflation. United executives will hold an analyst call on Wednesday morning. United Airlines forecast another profit for the end of the year and said consumer appetite for travel is...
Jim Cramer Says Bank Stocks Could Be the New Market Leaders
CNBC's Jim Cramer on Monday said that financial stocks are replacing tech names as the new market leaders. "The banks could never pull it off because the Fed kept rates so low that it was hard for them to make money. Now that's over," he said. CNBC's Jim Cramer on...
Homebuilder Sentiment Drops to Half of What It Was Six Months Ago
Homebuilder sentiment in the single-family home market fell 8 points to 38 in October from the previous month. Builders cite rapidly rising interest rates for the drop in confidence. The average rate on the 30-year fixed was more than 7% this week, up from 3% at the start of this...
The EU Wants to Limit Spiking Gas Prices After ‘Excessive' Moves This Summer
LONDON — The European Union is working on new measures to prevent extremely high gas prices after "excessive" levels seen this summer, in a move that could have major implications for European consumers. The European Commission, the executive arm of the EU, proposed Tuesday setting a limit on daily...
News Corp. Stock Up, Fox Shares Down as Investors Weigh Possible Merger
News Corp. shares closed higher and Fox Corp. shares closed lower Monday. The two media companies announced Friday they were exploring whether to merge again nearly a decade after they split. The move would combine Fox news, sports and business channels with News Corp.'s properties such as The Wall Street...
American Airlines Pilot Union Moves Toward Seeking Federal Mediation as Contract Talks Drag on
The Allied Pilots Association said it is taking steps to seek federal intervention in its contract talks with American Airlines. Many U.S. airline unions are in the middle of negotiating new contracts after Covid. Alaska Airlines pilots just ratified their new contract agreement. American Airlines' pilot union is taking steps...
Stocks Making the Biggest Moves Premarket: Continental Resources, Bank of America, Apple and Others
Check out the companies making headlines before the bell:. Continental Resources (CLR) –Chairman and founder Harold Hamm and his family will acquire the shares of the energy producer that they don't already own for $74.28 per share. The deal is not contingent on any financing and is expected to close before the end of the year. Continental surged 8.6% in the premarket.
Mastercard Will Help Banks Offer Cryptocurrency Trading
Mastercard is launching a program to let financial institutions offer cryptocurrency trading to their clients. The payments giant will act as a "bridge" between Paxos, a crypto trading platform already used by PayPal, and banks. Mastercard's program will handle regulatory compliance and security -- two core reasons banks cite for avoiding the asset class.
