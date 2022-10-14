ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Robust Or Vulnerable? Experts Are Split on Australia's Economic Outlook

Australia's economists are tied on their judgement call concerning the outlook of the economy down under. The Bank of Queensland is "quite bullish" about Australia's "very robust economy," while others are more cautious. However, not everyone carries Frazis' optimism. According to a financial stability review on RBA, Australia's higher interest...
Watch Live: UK Finance Minister Jeremy Hunt Delivers Emergency Policy Statement

[The stream is slated to start at 6 a.m. ET. Please refresh the page if you do not see a player above at that time.]. New U.K. Finance Minister Jeremy Hunt is announcing parts of his medium-term fiscal plan, bringing forward the policy statement in an effort to calm financial markets.
‘Troublesome' New COVID Variants Spreading in NY Area at Double US Rate: What Fauci Says

Two new COVID-19 variants that quietly emerged on the scene over the last few weeks -- ones that Dr. Anthony Fauci has described as "pretty troublesome" -- are becoming increasingly prevalent in the New York area and stoking fresh concerns as the nation braces for yet another potential winter surge, the latest CDC data shows.
Bitcoin Fails to Rally With Stocks as $940 Million of the Crypto Is Pulled From Exchange Favored by Institutions

On Tuesday some 48,000 bitcoins moved off Coinbase Pro, a favored exchange among institutional investors, according to data provider CryptoQuant. The outflow was the biggest among crypto exchanges since crypto's big crash in June of this year and the second-largest of all time. Exchange outflows suggest investors are withdrawing their crypto from exchanges and shifting from selling mode to accumulating mode.
Sunflowers, War and Drought: Why the Price of Margarine and Butter Spiked 32%

Inflation has impacted all groceries, but none more so than butter and margarine in the past year. Margarine and butter prices rose 32% in September versus 12 months earlier, according to the latest consumer price index, issued Thursday by the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. A complex global trade dynamic...
United Airlines Shares Surge on Higher Profit and Strong Demand Forecast

United said unit revenues were up more than 25% from 2019 levels. Airlines have been upbeat about consumer demand despite high inflation. United executives will hold an analyst call on Wednesday morning. United Airlines forecast another profit for the end of the year and said consumer appetite for travel is...
Jim Cramer Says Bank Stocks Could Be the New Market Leaders

CNBC's Jim Cramer on Monday said that financial stocks are replacing tech names as the new market leaders. "The banks could never pull it off because the Fed kept rates so low that it was hard for them to make money. Now that's over," he said. CNBC's Jim Cramer on...
Homebuilder Sentiment Drops to Half of What It Was Six Months Ago

Homebuilder sentiment in the single-family home market fell 8 points to 38 in October from the previous month. Builders cite rapidly rising interest rates for the drop in confidence. The average rate on the 30-year fixed was more than 7% this week, up from 3% at the start of this...
The EU Wants to Limit Spiking Gas Prices After ‘Excessive' Moves This Summer

LONDON — The European Union is working on new measures to prevent extremely high gas prices after "excessive" levels seen this summer, in a move that could have major implications for European consumers. The European Commission, the executive arm of the EU, proposed Tuesday setting a limit on daily...
News Corp. Stock Up, Fox Shares Down as Investors Weigh Possible Merger

News Corp. shares closed higher and Fox Corp. shares closed lower Monday. The two media companies announced Friday they were exploring whether to merge again nearly a decade after they split. The move would combine Fox news, sports and business channels with News Corp.'s properties such as The Wall Street...
Stocks Making the Biggest Moves Premarket: Continental Resources, Bank of America, Apple and Others

Check out the companies making headlines before the bell:. Continental Resources (CLR) –Chairman and founder Harold Hamm and his family will acquire the shares of the energy producer that they don't already own for $74.28 per share. The deal is not contingent on any financing and is expected to close before the end of the year. Continental surged 8.6% in the premarket.
Mastercard Will Help Banks Offer Cryptocurrency Trading

Mastercard is launching a program to let financial institutions offer cryptocurrency trading to their clients. The payments giant will act as a "bridge" between Paxos, a crypto trading platform already used by PayPal, and banks. Mastercard's program will handle regulatory compliance and security -- two core reasons banks cite for avoiding the asset class.

