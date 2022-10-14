Chicago awarded $6.25 million in grant funding to hire more police officers

Federal funding is on the way to help the Chicago Police Department.

Chicago has been awarded $6.25 million in grant funding to hire 50 additional Chicago police officers as part of the Justice Department's Office of Community Oriented Policing Services hiring program.

Officials said the funding will be used to advance community policing and enhance public safety.

Since its creation in 1994, the program has invested more than $14 billion to advance community policing, including grants awarded to more than 13,000 agencies to fund the hiring and redeployment of more than 136,000 officers.

“As law enforcement agencies across the nation continue to experience recruitment and retention challenges, we are proud to provide these resources to help alleviate those challenges confronting the profession,” said COPS Office Acting Director Robert Chapman.