Proposed Erie County budget cuts tax rate, increases spending on public safety

Buffalo, N.Y. (WBEN) - In a lengthy presentation in Erie County Hall Friday, County Executive Mark Poloncarz formally unveiled his proposed $1.8 billion budget that lowers the property tax rate and increases spending on public safety.

Property Taxes

Poloncarz boasts proposing, "One of the lowest property tax rates in all of New York State," and says the proposed $3.92 per thousand rate is the lowest Erie County property tax rate in modern history and the lowest county property tax rate in all of Western New York. The 2022 per thousand rate is $4.32. "We continue to offer relief to our homeowners."

Graphical examples of the property tax impact are available here

Public Safety

The spending plan also includes an increase of funding for personnel for the Erie County Sheriff’s Office, including 57 new jobs that will provide needed help in the divisions of Jail Management, Police Services and Correctional Health. In addition, 14 employees will be transferred to help with the creation of what will be known as the “Professional Standards Division.”

The proposed budget calls for spending $14.2 million to cover the salaries and benefits of the 57 new positions (47 full-time jobs and 10 part-time positions) in the Sheriff’s Office as part of a concentrated effort to reduce overtime as well as enhance staffing at the Erie County Holding Center and Alden Correctional Facility and for road patrol duties throughout the county.

In another public safety investment, the budget allocates $2.3 million for pay upgrades in the District Attorney’s Office with 32 positions being upgraded in an effort to retain current employees and also help attract future staffers when positions become vacant.

Overtime

Following much criticism of overtime for the Erie County Health Commissioner during the COVID pandemic, Poloncarz is proposing a change in the pay structure for certain high level positions in county government. A number of managerial confidential positions will shift from hourly to salaried employees, meaning those jobs will no longer provide eligibility for cash overtime or compensatory time compensation. In total, 93 commissioners, deputy commissioners, other top appointed administrators and all independently elected officials would have their managerial confidential pay scale placed in parity with the higher pay scale of the Civil Service Employees Association.

Libraries

Poloncarz also committed increased investment for the Erie County Public Library system by adding over $3.1 million for next year to be used for ongoing programs and services.

You can review the entire proposed Erie County budget here .