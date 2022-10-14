ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mindy Kaling Goes Fiery Red for Ralph Lauren’s Star-studded West Coast Runway Show

By Kristopher Fraser
 4 days ago
Mindy Kaling arrived at Ralph Lauren ’s first West Coast runway show in a fiery red ensemble on Thursday at The Huntington Library, Art Museum and Botanical Gardens in San Marino, California.

The actress wore a full look from Ralph Lauren , including a three-pocket blazer with a sash waist belt. She coordinated with a pair of black pointed-toe pumps and accessorized with a triple-stack diamond necklace, earrings and rings.

Mindy Kaling at the Ralph Lauren spring runway show held at The Huntington Library, Art Museum and Botanical Gardens on Thursday in San Marino, California.

Kaling’s arrival look was a prelude to the relaxed tailoring Lauren showcased for spring 2023 on the runway.

To emphasize the bright red hue, Kaling went for a makeup look with vibrant colors. She sported a glossy plum lip and orange eye shadow giving a sunset-style to her eyes, which were accentuated with mascara and eyeliner. She styled her hair in waves cascading down her shoulders.

Mindy Kaling at the Ralph Lauren spring runway show held at The Huntington Library, Art Museum and Botanical Gardens on Thursday in San Marino, California.

Kaling has had a busy past few months. This summer, the third season of her hit Netflix series “Never Have I Ever” was released. Kaling also attended New York Comic-Con in an ombré Oscar de la Renta look to discuss her new HBO Max show “Velma,” a spin-off from the Scooby Doo franchise that focuses on the character who has been the brains of the famed mystery gang. Kaling is not only executive-producing the show, but she is also providing the voice of the title character.

Ralph Lauren’s first runway show on the West Coast showcased his Collection, Purple Label, Double RL, Polo Ralph Lauren and children’s lines. Notable guests included Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck, Jessica Chastain, John Legend, Chris Pine and Robin Wright.

LOS ANGELES, CA
