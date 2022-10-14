ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisville, KY

WHAS11

Louisville Urban League to announce next CEO

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Who will it be?. The Louisville Urban League is expected to announce their next CEO on Friday. The new head will take over the role held by Sadiqa Reynolds, who announced in July she would be stepping down for a job in New York. Reynolds who...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WHAS11

Code Louisville celebrates 700+ graduates from program

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A program getting graduates directly into tech careers celebrated placing more than 700 people in successful jobs on Thursday, Oct. 13. Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer joined Code Louisville staff, graduates, mentors, employers and partners at Virtual Peaker in the NuLu Marketplace to celebrate significant milestones achieved by the software development and technology training program.
LOUISVILLE, KY
WHAS11

Meade County's steel industry 'home run' for locals

BRANDENBURG, Ky. — A rural Kentucky community is cashing in on a gamble it made more than 15 years ago, after purchasing a massive plot of land along the Ohio River hoping to attract businesses and boost its workforce. But David Pace never dreamed Meade County would hit it this big.
MEADE COUNTY, KY
WHAS11

JCPS: Elementary school cancels classes on Tuesday

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — One Jefferson County Public School isn't going to have classes Tuesday. In a letter sent to parents, Wheatley Elementary Assistant Principal Rhonda Hedges said because of a gas leak and the expected freezing temperatures, school has been canceled. Hedges said there is no water or heat...
JEFFERSON COUNTY, KY
WHAS11

How throwing pumpkins into the Ohio River may just 'save lives'

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Research shows that in 2022 alone, there will be nearly 300,000 new invasive breast cancer cases for women and 3,000 for men. In an effort to help in the fight against metastatic breast cancer, Captain's Quarters created Chunkin Pumpkins and will be throwing their seventh annual event on Sunday, Oct.16.
LOUISVILLE, KY
WHAS11

World's second-oldest gorilla, Helen, dies at Louisville Zoo

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The “Grand Dame” of the gorilla world has died. Officials at the Louisville Zoo said the second-oldest Gorilla in the world, Helen, was euthanized. Helen, who was known for her big personality and longevity, had been on quality-of-life watch due to her health being on decline for several months.
LOUISVILLE, KY
