Related
MSD transfers land from tunnel project for westward expansion of Waterfront Park
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Waterfront Park Expansion Project received a major donation in west Louisville. During a celebration to acknowledge the Clean Water Act’s 50th anniversary, city leaders announced plans to transform a former MSD worksite into a play area. The massive 5-acre tunnel site 12th and Rowan...
Frankfort Avenue fully reopens near Crescent Hill Water Treatments Plant
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Frankfort Avenue is fully reopened as of Tuesday!. While there is still work to be done, Louisville Water spokesperson Kathleen Speicher said the orange barrels have been moved to open all traffic lanes. The $17 million project increased the size and reliability of the water mains...
'He's not mischievous': Ghost in haunted candy shop connects owner with town's past
NEW ALBANY, Ind. — A Southern Indiana business owner started working her dream job in 2020 when she opened a candy shop. She hired her daughter to help out around the New Albany Sugar Shoppe, but didn't realize a third set of helping hands came with the building. A...
JCPS annual ‘Showcase of Schools’ returns as district rolls out new student assignment plan
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Jefferson County Public Schools (JCPS) held its first school showcase since creating the new student assignment plan, rolled out in phases beginning with incoming kindergarteners, 6th graders and freshman next year. It's the district's first major overhaul in about 40 years. This is the only event...
Louisville Urban League to announce next CEO
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Who will it be?. The Louisville Urban League is expected to announce their next CEO on Friday. The new head will take over the role held by Sadiqa Reynolds, who announced in July she would be stepping down for a job in New York. Reynolds who...
'A safe space here in Louisville': First Hispanic sorority founded at UofL
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Sororities are nothing new at the University of Louisville (UofL), but one organization is now breaking barriers. Gamma Phi Omega is the university's first Hispanic sorority, and it was founded in February 2022. Originally founded in 1991 at Indiana University, Gamma Phi Omega's founding members for...
Code Louisville celebrates 700+ graduates from program
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A program getting graduates directly into tech careers celebrated placing more than 700 people in successful jobs on Thursday, Oct. 13. Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer joined Code Louisville staff, graduates, mentors, employers and partners at Virtual Peaker in the NuLu Marketplace to celebrate significant milestones achieved by the software development and technology training program.
Don't miss Jack Harlow's second annual 'No Place Like Home' show
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Three-time Grammy-nominated rapper Jack Harlow will be returning to Louisville in December for the second annual "No Place Like Home" show at his hometown's biggest arena. Fans can catch Harlow at the KFC Yum! Center on Sunday, Dec.18 at 8 p.m., according to a press release.
Bardstown community hoping latest search leads to justice for Crystal Rogers
BARDSTOWN, Ky. — In the midst of the FBI returning to Bardstown in search of answers in the Crystal Rogers case, people in the community are hopeful this could mean closure coming soon. Locals like Andy Carey, owner of Carey Sign Company, have their fingers crossed the latest search...
LMPD: Authorities recover body from Ohio River in downtown Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville Metro Police say a body was found in the Ohio River behind the Kentucky Science Center early Tuesday morning. According to an LMPD spokesperson, someone reported what they believed to be a body in the river at the 1.5 Louisville Loop marker around 10:30 a.m.
Meade County's steel industry 'home run' for locals
BRANDENBURG, Ky. — A rural Kentucky community is cashing in on a gamble it made more than 15 years ago, after purchasing a massive plot of land along the Ohio River hoping to attract businesses and boost its workforce. But David Pace never dreamed Meade County would hit it this big.
Waverly Hills Historical Society, Sanatorium owners end legal battle
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — It appears the legal battles over the Waverly Hills Sanatorium are over. According to a statement on their Facebook page, the Waverly Hills Historical Society and Charlie Mattingly have reached an agreement to resolve their issues. Both parties want to preserve Waverly Hills Sanatorium and said...
JCPS: Elementary school cancels classes on Tuesday
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — One Jefferson County Public School isn't going to have classes Tuesday. In a letter sent to parents, Wheatley Elementary Assistant Principal Rhonda Hedges said because of a gas leak and the expected freezing temperatures, school has been canceled. Hedges said there is no water or heat...
How throwing pumpkins into the Ohio River may just 'save lives'
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Research shows that in 2022 alone, there will be nearly 300,000 new invasive breast cancer cases for women and 3,000 for men. In an effort to help in the fight against metastatic breast cancer, Captain's Quarters created Chunkin Pumpkins and will be throwing their seventh annual event on Sunday, Oct.16.
Focusing on youth: Greenberg, Dieruf talk improving education & childcare in latest mayoral forum
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — For weeks, Louisville's mayoral candidates have detailed their plans to improve public safety. But during Friday's forum, the focus was largely on education and giving the city's youth the best chance to succeed. Kentucky Youth Advocates hosted an hour-long discussion between Democrat Craig Greenberg and Republican...
The Vault: Halloween on Hillcrest
The popular Louisville neighborhood shares its favorite time of the year with lots of fun and spooky decorations.
World's second-oldest gorilla, Helen, dies at Louisville Zoo
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The “Grand Dame” of the gorilla world has died. Officials at the Louisville Zoo said the second-oldest Gorilla in the world, Helen, was euthanized. Helen, who was known for her big personality and longevity, had been on quality-of-life watch due to her health being on decline for several months.
Louisville brewery to open 'special new gathering place' in the Highlands
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Raise your glass to celebrate a Louisville-born craft brewery opening it's third taproom in the heart of the Highlands. This local brewery opened its flagship location in the Butchertown neighborhood in 2020 and its second location in the Anchorage community in 2021. TEN20 will start serving...
Memorial for first responder spurs awareness for leading cause of death for firefighters
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — One Louisville family remembered their fallen first responder, Sunday, as they hope to raise awareness for the leading cause of death in firefighters. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, cancer is the leading cause of death in firefighters across the U.S., above heart attacks and other fire-related deaths.
Southern Indiana events being held for families affected by infant, pregnancy loss
BORDEN, Ind. — A touching event will be held on Friday and Saturday for families affected by infant and pregnancy loss. The Remembrance Walk will take place on Friday, Oct. 14 at Borden Community Park to help honor the children that have lost their lives. The next day, on...
