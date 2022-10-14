Read full article on original website
Related
ucnj.org
Union County to Host Maritime Transportation, Logistics and Development Job Fair on October 20 in Elizabeth
Multiple employment and credential opportunities to be offered at event at Union College. The Union County Board of County Commissioners, in partnership with the Department of Human Services, Port Authority, Union College and the American Job Center, will host a job fair for Union County residents ages 18 and older on Thursday, October from 10:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.. The job fair will take place at Union College of Union County on the 5th floor of the Kellogg Building, located at 40 W. Jersey Street in Elizabeth. The event is free to attend.
rew-online.com
Lee & Associates brings Newark school complex to market
Lee & Associates New Jersey has been named exclusive marketing agent for the sale of a fully built-out school property in Newark’s University Heights. A bidding deadline of Oct. 31 has been set for the turnkey acquisition opportunity at 66-78 Morris Ave. The commercial real estate services firm’s Jerry...
essexnewsdaily.com
New Community Corp. helps young woman go from homelessness to a medical career
NEWARK, NJ — Ilene Villanueva has always wanted to work in the medical field. She said that, even as a child, people would seek her out for help translating or other tasks when she would go to doctor appointments or the emergency room. Her hopes of becoming a doctor...
essexnewsdaily.com
Bloomfield native takes on supervisor role in Glen Ridge schools
GLEN RIDGE, NJ — The Glen Ridge School District has a new buildings and grounds supervisor. Robert Gomes was hired to this position Sept. 1 and comes to the borough with considerable experience. Gomes, 52, has his roots in the area, having grown up in Bloomfield, on Harrison Street...
hudsoncountyview.com
420 Cannabis Place Corp. holds Latino cannabis business conference in Jersey City
420 Cannabis Place Corp. held a Latino cannabis business conference at Jersey City City Hall detailing the emerging industry this morning. This marked the first annual cannabis conference held by the National Hispanic Cannabis Council’s Tri-State chapter, hosted by 420 Cannabis CEO Osbert Orduna. While approved by Jersey City,...
wrnjradio.com
NJ farmers market, orchards receive national recognition
NEW JERSEY – New Jersey Secretary of Agriculture Douglas Fisher Friday recognized the West Windsor Community Farmers Market, and Terhune Orchards, each in Mercer County, and Demarest Farms in Bergen County for being listed by national publications as top locations in the country for their products and experience. West...
bloomfieldinfo.org
Meet the Bloomfield residents running for the Board of Education in 2022
Five Bloomfield residents are running for three open seats on the township’s Board of Education in 2022. The Board of Education is the elected body that oversees Bloomfield’s public schools. Boards are non-partisan and board members don’t get paid for their service. They set the policies and goals for the district and oversee its administration by the superintendent, the district’s chief executive officer.
Mayor Baraka: Challenges can be overcome, we will get it done | Opinion
The will to get it done. This was the unofficial slogan of my city’s lead-line replacement program, which drew the attention of governments across the country, national environmental groups, and clean water activists. During the celebration of our project completion, Vice President Kamala Harris visited our city and called...
theobserver.com
State labor department halts work at Belleville High School
The New Jersey Department of Labor and Workforce Development (NJDOL) has issued stop-work orders to contractor HESP Solar L.L.C., of Montvale, and subcontractor Patriot Iron Works, of Gaithersburg, Maryland, who were working on a project at Belleville High School. Investigators from NJDOL’s Division of Wage and Hour and Contract Compliance...
themontclairgirl.com
A List of Must-Try Pasta Spots in Essex County
There’s nothing more comforting than a bowl of steaming hot pasta. Pasta is a staple of Italian cuisine, and here in New Jersey, there are so many amazing dishes one can find — from the classic to the creative. North Jersey has such a wide range of restaurants to choose from, so it might be hard to find just the right place. Luckily, we’ve done the research for you and rounded up a list of some of the best pasta spots in Essex County. Read on to see where to find best pasta spots in the Essex County area.
jcitytimes.com
Neighborhood Groups Lose Fight Against Affordable Housing Ordinance
Despite protests from various neighborhood groups, on Thursday the City Council voted 7-2, with Ward C councilman Richard Boggiano and Ward F councilman Frank Gilmore voting “No”, to amend the city’s land development ordinance. The new provision, called the “Affordable Housing Overlay” (AHO) will allow developers to...
Video: Deer chases person in the middle of Rutgers’ campus
NEW BRUNSWICK, N.J. (PIX11) – A video was captured on the campus of Rutgers University, showing someone being chased down by a deer Friday afternoon. In the video above, you see a woman running down College Avenue on the Rutgers New Brunswick campus, trying to escape a deer. Morgan Lazarus, who filmed the crazy incident, […]
11 senior citizens hospitalized for carbon monoxide poisoning in Newark
Carbon monoxide poisoning sent 11 people in a senior citizen building to the hospital on Saturday in New Jersey.
Low-income renters and tenants of color in N.J. bear brunt of housing crisis, study finds
The Garden State needs a 'visionary housing policy' to protect families from displacement, according to an advocacy group. The post Low-income renters and tenants of color in N.J. bear brunt of housing crisis, study finds appeared first on Pennsylvania Capital-Star.
Bacteria that causes Legionnaires’ disease found in Central Jersey water
Legionella, the bacteria that causes Legionnaire’s disease, has been found in water supplies from homes throughout Central Jersey, the New Jersey Department of Health announced Saturday. The bacteria was found in more than half of the 30 homes sampled in September, including homes in Trenton, Ewing, and parts of...
Insidious Zelle Money App scams target NJ consumers
More than $490 billion in money transfers were processed by Zelle money payment app in 2021, and while the vast majority were legitimate and secure, the number of scams using the app has been rising. In Jersey City on Tuesday, several New Jersey victims told their stories. Alex Carranzana says...
Meet the Bayonne blogger, influencer, and small business owner with a passion for fashion
Pamela Valdez is a lifelong Bayonne resident, born and raised in the city, and a fashion entrepreneur. For as long as she has lived in Bayonne, she has wanted to break into the fashion industry. “This is something I’ve always wanted to do since a young age and since high...
New Jersey Globe
Signaling endorsement, Watson Coleman donates $1,000 to Gusciora for mayor
A campaign finance report filed by Rep. Bonnie Watson Coleman (D-Ewing) today reflects her support of Trenton Mayor Reed Gusciora for re-election in next month’s non-partisan municipal election. Watson Coleman contributed $1,000 to Gusciora, who faces Robin Vaughn and Kathy McBride, both city council members, in his bid for...
This Place Is Named The Most Intense Haunted Experience In New Jersey
There are very few words in the English language that instill fear like the words mental asylum. When you watch a horrifying movie and then find out it was actually based on a true story, it is even more bone-chilling. This haunted experience is just like that. Why is this...
New flights from Newark, NJ Airport to Europe coming in 2023
NEWARK — Buoyed by full planes across the Atlantic this summer, United Airlines is planning another increase in its summer service from the United States to Europe next year. United said Wednesday that it will resume seasonal flights from Newark Liberty International Airport to Stockholm, which it dropped in...
Comments / 0