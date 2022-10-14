There’s nothing more comforting than a bowl of steaming hot pasta. Pasta is a staple of Italian cuisine, and here in New Jersey, there are so many amazing dishes one can find — from the classic to the creative. North Jersey has such a wide range of restaurants to choose from, so it might be hard to find just the right place. Luckily, we’ve done the research for you and rounded up a list of some of the best pasta spots in Essex County. Read on to see where to find best pasta spots in the Essex County area.

ESSEX COUNTY, NJ ・ 21 HOURS AGO