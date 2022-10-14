Read full article on original website
Wisconsin Republican Michels: ‘I will never arrest a doctor’
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — The Republican running for governor in Wisconsin suggested Tuesday that he did not support enforcing the swing state’s near-total ban on abortions, saying “I will never arrest a doctor” before his campaign walked back his comment. Tim Michels is locked in a...
Man who wanted to blow up Democratic HQ must have psych exam
SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — A California man who pleaded guilty to plotting to firebomb the state Democratic Party’s headquarters and other buildings in Northern California must undergo a psychiatric examination, a judge said. The court wants more information about the mental state of Ian Benjamin Rogers before he...
Nevada candidate misses campaign finance reporting deadline
RENO, Nev. (AP) — Republican Secretary of State candidate Jim Marchant is the only statewide candidate in Nevada who has yet to file his campaign finance report, having missed Monday’s deadline. A central duty of the secretary of state’s office is administering elections, handling campaign finance reports and...
Governor to end California coronavirus emergency in February
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California’s coronavirus emergency will officially end in February, Gov. Gavin Newsom announced Monday, nearly three years after the state’s first confirmed death from the disease prompted a raft of restrictions that upended public life. The decision will have little practical impact on most...
Admitted pedophile on trial for kidnapping dies in custody
FRESNO, Calif. (AP) — A self-proclaimed pedophilia advocate and accused kidnapper who was on trial for allegedly grooming a 12-year-old California girl has died in custody in Arizona, according to public records. Nathan Larson was arrested in 2020 by authorities who said they caught him flying across the country...
February execution date set for Missouri man who killed four
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — The Missouri Supreme Court on Tuesday set a February execution date for a suburban St. Louis man who was convicted of killing his girlfriend and her three young children nearly 18 years ago. Leonard Taylor, 58, is scheduled to be executed on Feb. 7...
Los Angeles police face off with protesters at City Hall
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Los Angeles police in riot gear faced off with yelling protesters outside a City Hall entrance Tuesday, demanding the City Council stop its meeting until two councilmen resign for their part in a private meeting that involved crude, racist remarks. The protest of about 50...
Pipeline operator agrees to $50M California spill settlement
SANTA ANA, Calif. (AP) — A pipeline operator has agreed to pay $50 million to thousands of Southern California fishermen, tourism companies and property owners who sued after an offshore oil spill last year near Huntington Beach. A proposed settlement between Amplify Energy Corp., which owns the pipeline that...
1st lease sale to be held for offshore wind on West Coast
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — The Biden administration will hold the first-ever lease sale for offshore wind energy on the West Coast, officials said Tuesday. The Dec. 6 sale will target areas in the Pacific Ocean off central and northern California— the first U.S. auction for commercial-scale floating offshore wind energy development. The administration hailed the upcoming sale at at a conference for offshore wind developers and experts in Providence, Rhode Island.
Details emerge about alleged serial killer’s criminal past
STOCKTON, Calif. (AP) — A man suspected of killing six men and wounding a woman in a series of shootings in Northern California has a criminal history that includes traffic violations and convictions for drug crimes, authorities said Monday. Stockton police arrested Wesley Brownlee, 43, on Saturday after surveilling...
Some cool days and nights before the sun warms South Texas back up
Victoria, Texas-: Today: Partly sunny skies with breezy winds while temperatures stay below average. High: 69 degrees. Winds: NE 10-15/G20 mph. A 10% chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms. Tuesday Night: Mostly clear skies with light winds while temperatures stay around average. Low: 45 degrees. Winds: N 5-10/G20. 10% chance...
