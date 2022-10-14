ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Cruces, NM

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
krwg.org

Local Non-profit will discuss Equity in Conservation, Public Land Policy at NMSUCCESS

Las Cruces, NM – On this edition of PUENTES a la comunidad, bridges to the community, host Emily Guerra spoke with Nuestra Tierra Conservation Project Executive Director, Ángel Peña, about their participation in New Mexico State University Climate Change Education Speaker Series-NMSUCCESS, starting at 7 p.m. on Wednesday, October 26th at the New Mexico Farm and Ranch Heritage Museum Auditorium. Peña and Nuestra Tierra Communications Coordinator, Esperanza Uriarte, will lead the talk with their theme “Redefining Conservation: Instilling Community in Public Land Policy.” Nuestra Tierra, which means “our land” in Spanish, is a Las Cruces 501c3 non-profit organization which began in 2017 to inspire Hispanic youth and New Mexican families to conserve our landscapes and culture for future generations. NMSUCCESS visit https://sustainability.nmsu.edu/nmsuccess/; Nuestra Tierra Conservation Project website is nuestra-tierra.org; on Facebook @NuestraTierraCP.
LAS CRUCES, NM
ladailypost.com

Flooded Pecan Orchard & Dried Out Rio Grande River Bed

During a Pajarito Environmental Education Center (PEEC) geology tour of Southern New Mexico Oct. 3, the group visited this large pecan orchard as it was being watered in Doña Ana near Las Cruces. Photo by Laurie Waters. Near the lush pecan orchard is a completely dry section of the...
LAS CRUCES, NM
95.5 KLAQ

A New Mexico Skater Landed a Tricky & Popular Spot In El Paso

So today is my final day working at KLAQ and wanted to highlight something that's gnarly but scary as hell. I came across a friend of a friend's post that just blew my mind. It sure is nice to see skater tourists looking for an ideal spot to skateboard in El Paso. Just like one particular visitor from Albuquerque, New Mexico who visited El Paso recently.
EL PASO, TX
elpasomatters.org

The Week Ahead: It’s back! Fred Loya holiday show to light up Ascarate Park

This is your Friday update, which takes a quick look at the week ahead and some developments that El Paso Matters is following. Fred Loya Christmas Light Show Moves: After a two-year hiatus because of the pandemic, one of the city’s most popular holiday traditions, the Fred Loya Christmas Lights Show, is returning — albeit with a different spin and venue. The County of El Paso and El Paso businessman Fred Loya are set to announce on Monday that the musical synchronized light show, which annually drew thousands to Loya’s East Side home before shutting down during the pandemic, is moving to Ascarate Park. The light show will partner with the county’s Lights on the Lake display. The details of the partnership, as well as the dates, hours and overall program, will be announced on Monday.
EL PASO, TX
KVIA ABC-7

EPISD explores returning “traditional” calendar, they’re asking for parents’ opinions

EL PASO, Texas -- The El Paso Independent School District is receiving feedback from parents to bring back the "traditional" school calendar. Early this month, the EPISD Community Engagement Department sent an email to district parents asking for feedback on the traditional and intersession school calendar. Currently, students are given two weeks off in March The post EPISD explores returning “traditional” calendar, they’re asking for parents’ opinions appeared first on KVIA.
EL PASO, TX
KFOX 14

2 people killed in crash on Artcraft in Upper Valley

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14) — Two people were killed in a crash involving an 18-wheeler in the Upper Valley, according to El Paso police. It happened just before 9:30 a.m. near the intersection of Upper Valley and Artcraft roads. Police have the intersection blocked off. Drivers should use alternate...
EL PASO, TX
93.1 KISS FM

6 of the Best Criminally Underrated Restaurants in Northeast El Paso

As a lifelong resident of the Northeast, I always feel like it is constantly being overlooked when it comes to restaurants. Of course, El Paso is full of some amazing restaurants; but somehow the Northeast has gotten a bad reputation and well, people just avoid it all together. I won't lie, I'm kind of okay with that because sometimes the places I love are not packed.
EL PASO, TX
cbs4local.com

Man involved in incident along Stanton Bridge in downtown El Paso ID'd

EL PASO, Texas (CBS4) — A shooting Friday caused an international bridge in downtown El Paso to close Friday evening. El Paso police identified 32-year-old Maxwell Billingslea of Canutillo as the man who was involved in Friday's incident. According to police, Billingslea and his 64-year-old mother were riding in...
EL PASO, TX
KBAT 99.9

El Paso Zoo Official Comments on Viral Photo of Kids in Animal Enclosure

It has happened again at the El Paso Zoo; guests disregarded the safety measures in place and entered an animal enclosure. The incident happened on Wednesday (10/12). A photo shared on social media and posted below shows two kids climbing on a boulder that is part of the sun bear enclosure. According to the Instagram account FitFam El Paso, which posted the photo of the incident, “minors [entered] the sun bear enclosure…while the animals were feet away.”
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

El Paso County celebrates breaking ground on new off-road vehicle park in Fabens

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) —The El Paso County Parks & Recreation Department, along with the office of Commissioner Iliana Holguin, Precinct 3, hosted an official groundbreaking ceremony for San Felipe Park on Saturday, Oct.15. San Felipe Park is an Off-Highway Vehicle Park located in Fabens and is often used by the off-roading community. The newly […]
EL PASO, TX
KVIA

Water outages scheduled throughout the Borderland

EL PASO, Texas– Two areas of the Borderland will experience planned water outages this coming week. There will be one in Northwest El Paso, affecting those living in the High Ridge, Bear Ridge, and Chaparral Park North Neighborhoods. El Paso Water has scheduled a temporary water shut-off in Northwest...
EL PASO, TX
93.1 KISS FM

A Las Vegas Entrepreneur Shows Off a Huge Fancy Home In El Paso

There are some people who sometimes play pretend about winning the lottery. If you've never been rich then you know what kind of pretend I am referring to. Sometimes driving around certain neighborhoods in El Paso sure have you wishing you could win the lottery. For example, cruising in the Upper Valley or even on Piedmont Dr. has some people wishing to own luxurious homes.
EL PASO, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy