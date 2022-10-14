Read full article on original website
Local Non-profit will discuss Equity in Conservation, Public Land Policy at NMSUCCESS
Las Cruces, NM – On this edition of PUENTES a la comunidad, bridges to the community, host Emily Guerra spoke with Nuestra Tierra Conservation Project Executive Director, Ángel Peña, about their participation in New Mexico State University Climate Change Education Speaker Series-NMSUCCESS, starting at 7 p.m. on Wednesday, October 26th at the New Mexico Farm and Ranch Heritage Museum Auditorium. Peña and Nuestra Tierra Communications Coordinator, Esperanza Uriarte, will lead the talk with their theme “Redefining Conservation: Instilling Community in Public Land Policy.” Nuestra Tierra, which means “our land” in Spanish, is a Las Cruces 501c3 non-profit organization which began in 2017 to inspire Hispanic youth and New Mexican families to conserve our landscapes and culture for future generations. NMSUCCESS visit https://sustainability.nmsu.edu/nmsuccess/; Nuestra Tierra Conservation Project website is nuestra-tierra.org; on Facebook @NuestraTierraCP.
ladailypost.com
Flooded Pecan Orchard & Dried Out Rio Grande River Bed
During a Pajarito Environmental Education Center (PEEC) geology tour of Southern New Mexico Oct. 3, the group visited this large pecan orchard as it was being watered in Doña Ana near Las Cruces. Photo by Laurie Waters. Near the lush pecan orchard is a completely dry section of the...
‘Shark Tank’ event gives students, alumni chance to pitch to investors
The event is annual, and for the last two years, it had been held virtually.
A New Mexico Skater Landed a Tricky & Popular Spot In El Paso
So today is my final day working at KLAQ and wanted to highlight something that's gnarly but scary as hell. I came across a friend of a friend's post that just blew my mind. It sure is nice to see skater tourists looking for an ideal spot to skateboard in El Paso. Just like one particular visitor from Albuquerque, New Mexico who visited El Paso recently.
elpasomatters.org
The Week Ahead: It’s back! Fred Loya holiday show to light up Ascarate Park
This is your Friday update, which takes a quick look at the week ahead and some developments that El Paso Matters is following. Fred Loya Christmas Light Show Moves: After a two-year hiatus because of the pandemic, one of the city’s most popular holiday traditions, the Fred Loya Christmas Lights Show, is returning — albeit with a different spin and venue. The County of El Paso and El Paso businessman Fred Loya are set to announce on Monday that the musical synchronized light show, which annually drew thousands to Loya’s East Side home before shutting down during the pandemic, is moving to Ascarate Park. The light show will partner with the county’s Lights on the Lake display. The details of the partnership, as well as the dates, hours and overall program, will be announced on Monday.
Soak Your Cares Away In These Beautiful Hot Springs Near El Paso
Natural hot springs are pretty cool ... no pun intended ... and we have a several right in our own backyard. There are amazing hot springs around the United States and the benefits of soaking up their waters include pain relief, improving blood circulation and more. Not to mention the...
EPISD explores returning “traditional” calendar, they’re asking for parents’ opinions
EL PASO, Texas -- The El Paso Independent School District is receiving feedback from parents to bring back the "traditional" school calendar. Early this month, the EPISD Community Engagement Department sent an email to district parents asking for feedback on the traditional and intersession school calendar. Currently, students are given two weeks off in March The post EPISD explores returning “traditional” calendar, they’re asking for parents’ opinions appeared first on KVIA.
Two men found shot in desert area near Red Hawk golf course in Las Cruces
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Two men were shot in the desert area west of the Red Hawk Golf Club in Las Cruces, the Dona Ana County Sheriff’s Office reported. Deputies responded to a call about a gunshot victim about 12:30 a.m. Sunday, Oct. 16. They found a 31-year-old man with gunshot wounds to his […]
KFOX 14
2 people killed in crash on Artcraft in Upper Valley
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14) — Two people were killed in a crash involving an 18-wheeler in the Upper Valley, according to El Paso police. It happened just before 9:30 a.m. near the intersection of Upper Valley and Artcraft roads. Police have the intersection blocked off. Drivers should use alternate...
Nonprofit sues New Mexico hospital over claims of illegal lawsuits on medical bills
LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KRQE) – You get a medical procedure at a hospital and expect to get a bill, but what happens when you get a lawsuit as well? A nonprofit has filed a class action countersuit against Mountainview Regional Medical Center. They’re claiming the hospital is illegally suing low-income patients for unpaid medical bills. The nonprofit […]
6 of the Best Criminally Underrated Restaurants in Northeast El Paso
As a lifelong resident of the Northeast, I always feel like it is constantly being overlooked when it comes to restaurants. Of course, El Paso is full of some amazing restaurants; but somehow the Northeast has gotten a bad reputation and well, people just avoid it all together. I won't lie, I'm kind of okay with that because sometimes the places I love are not packed.
KVIA
Sunday Funday Moment: El Paso dad’s creative Halloween decorations tell a daily story and support a good cause
El Paso, Texas-- One El Paso man is using his Halloween decorating skills to tell a story and entertain his neighbors but it’s also all to support a good cause as well. Ron Murphy has been decorating his east El Paso home with skeletons since last Halloween. “We were...
cbs4local.com
Man involved in incident along Stanton Bridge in downtown El Paso ID'd
EL PASO, Texas (CBS4) — A shooting Friday caused an international bridge in downtown El Paso to close Friday evening. El Paso police identified 32-year-old Maxwell Billingslea of Canutillo as the man who was involved in Friday's incident. According to police, Billingslea and his 64-year-old mother were riding in...
Northwest El Paso Residents Will Be Without Water Monday Night And Here’s Why
If you live in Northwest El Paso plan ahead when it comes to showering or any other task that includes water. Why? Because El Paso Water announced a scheduled temporary water outage beginning Monday night. The scheduled water outage will begin Monday, October 17th at 8 p.m. and will last...
KFOX 14
3 undocumented immigrants arrested, 1 sought in connection to far east El Paso homicide
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Officials with the El Paso County Sheriff's Office said they have arrested three people and are still searching for a fourth suspect in connection to a homicide in far east El Paso. Deputies said all four suspects were in the U.S. illegally and have...
El Paso Zoo Official Comments on Viral Photo of Kids in Animal Enclosure
It has happened again at the El Paso Zoo; guests disregarded the safety measures in place and entered an animal enclosure. The incident happened on Wednesday (10/12). A photo shared on social media and posted below shows two kids climbing on a boulder that is part of the sun bear enclosure. According to the Instagram account FitFam El Paso, which posted the photo of the incident, “minors [entered] the sun bear enclosure…while the animals were feet away.”
El Paso County celebrates breaking ground on new off-road vehicle park in Fabens
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) —The El Paso County Parks & Recreation Department, along with the office of Commissioner Iliana Holguin, Precinct 3, hosted an official groundbreaking ceremony for San Felipe Park on Saturday, Oct.15. San Felipe Park is an Off-Highway Vehicle Park located in Fabens and is often used by the off-roading community. The newly […]
KVIA
Water outages scheduled throughout the Borderland
EL PASO, Texas– Two areas of the Borderland will experience planned water outages this coming week. There will be one in Northwest El Paso, affecting those living in the High Ridge, Bear Ridge, and Chaparral Park North Neighborhoods. El Paso Water has scheduled a temporary water shut-off in Northwest...
Candidate Drops Out of Crowded Race for El Paso City Council District 1
With less than one month until the November 8th elections, the field of candidates just got slightly smaller. Freddy Klayel Avalos unexpectedly announced that he is dropping out of the race for the city council seat for District 1. Klayel Avalos also announced that he will be stepping down from the Board of Directors for the El Paso Independent School District.
A Las Vegas Entrepreneur Shows Off a Huge Fancy Home In El Paso
There are some people who sometimes play pretend about winning the lottery. If you've never been rich then you know what kind of pretend I am referring to. Sometimes driving around certain neighborhoods in El Paso sure have you wishing you could win the lottery. For example, cruising in the Upper Valley or even on Piedmont Dr. has some people wishing to own luxurious homes.
