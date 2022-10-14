Read full article on original website
Related
Electric Startup Rivian Recalls Almost All Of Its Vehicles For Wheels That Could Fall Off
EV startup Rivian has experienced the highs and the lows of vehicle production in its short time with us, and just as one thing goes well, another goes badly. The automaker recently announced strong Q3 financial results and has agreed to work with Mercedes-Benz on electric vans, but it has also had to contend with a judge's ruling that endangers its new Georgia production facility. As if that's not stressful enough, the automaker has now had to roll out a recall that affects some 13,000 vehicles. That number would be relatively small for almost any other brand, but Rivian has only produced around 14,300 EVs this year so far.
hypebeast.com
Rough Crafts Presents Custom Harley-Davidson "Asphalt Glider"
Taipei-based shop Rough Crafts, headed by Winston Yeh, has debuted an all-new build based on the Harley-Davidson Softail dubbed the “Asphalt Glider.” Fittingly described by Bike Exif as “Black, Menacing, and Muscular,” the one-of-one creation arrives in the brand’s definitive monochromatic black paintwork boasting a medley of textures, fitted parts, and finishes.
Pinkbike.com
BikeStow Announces Stance Bike Stand
Fed up with your average bike stand being too loose for some bikes and too tight for others? We were, so our co-founder / son George developed the BikeStow Stance. This is our new low-profile bike stand which combines striking adaptability with striking looks. Dramatic in shape but subtle in size, the Stance beautifully compliments whichever prized bike you choose to pair it with. Brilliant for storing bikes in your shed or garage, and even more so in your living room or bedroom...
msn.com
Citroen Oli EV Concept Is A Quirky Truck Made From Recycled Materials
The vehicle uses cardboard for some body panels, showcasing what an affordable, sustainable EV could look like. The Citroen Oli is the company's latest take on electric mobility, and it's just as quirky and odd as the Ami that launched in 2020. The Oli is an urban pickup that's designed for simplicity, sustainability, and affordability while previewing future Citroen vehicle features.
electrek.co
Trek says its new ultra-lightweight road e-bike looks and feels like a non-electric bike
Trek has just unveiled its lightest electric bike to date, the Trek Domane+ SLR. The stealthy e-bike is designed to slot right in alongside non-electric bikes without sticking out. Trek Domane+ SLR. Weighing in at a mere 11.75 kg (25.9 pounds), the Trek Domane+ SLR is the company’s lightest electric...
electrek.co
Goal Zero’s campsite-ready Yeti 1000 Core power station hits $899 (Save $201) in New Green Deals
Goal Zero makes some of our favorite portable power stations on the market, and now one of its more capable offerings is on sale. The Yeti 1000 Core stands out from the rest of the lineup with a versatile 983Wh battery capacity that can be leveraged at home or out and about. Now it’s down to $899, marking one of the best prices to date in the process. We also have a wide selection of Tesla and e-bike discounts in today’s New Green Deals, so you won’t want to miss that either.
topgear.com
Pininfarina’s other Paris debut runs on removable hydrogen ‘capsules’
The NamX HUV is a car fuelled by removable hydrogen capsules. Skip 1 photos in the image carousel and continue reading. For Pininfarina to come to this year’s Paris Motor Show with a brace of zero-emissions cars is something you likely expected. But just how one of the cars achieves it is something you probably didn’t.
motor1.com
Potential Motors Adventure 1 mini overland EV van makes public debut
Potential Motors is targeting a very small niche with its new Adventure 1 electric van-like UTV, which will be hand-built in small numbers and cost from $136,600 (approx. £120,000). It is quite unique, though, being a narrow overlanding electric van with a big 70 kWh battery pack that gives it a claimed range of 100 miles (161 km) off-road.
Carscoops
Engine Parts Suppliers Facing Uncertain Future With Switchover To EVs
European auto parts suppliers, particularly those manufacturing parts for internal combustion engines, are facing an existential crisis as the continent gears up to switch over to EVs. Since battery-powered cars are yet to meet their full sales potential, suppliers are in a situation where they need to invest heavily in new equipment to cater to EV manufacturing while at the same time seeing their current income decline due to slowing conventional vehicle sales.
itechpost.com
Amazon to Invest Over $900 Million in European Electric Vans, Truck Fleets
As the e-commerce giant Amazon moves to accelerate its efforts to achieve net-zero carbon, the company announced that it would invest €1 billion ($974.8 million) in electric vans, truck fleets, and low-emission package hubs across Europe, as per Electrek. The announcement was made on Monday. According to Amazon, they...
Allison Transmission Introduces the eGen Force™ Electric Hybrid Propulsion System for Armored Combat Vehicles
INDIANAPOLIS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 10, 2022-- Allison Transmission, a leading designer and manufacturer of conventional, electric hybrid and fully electric vehicle propulsion solutions, is pleased to introduce the eGen Force ™ electric hybrid propulsion system for tracked combat vehicles. Designed for 50-ton tracked vehicles, the eGen Force meets the requirements for the U.S. Army’s Optionally Manned Fighting Vehicle (OMFV) program. The eGen Force is also scalable to 70-ton tracked vehicles, making it capable of meeting future Main Battle Tank requirements as well. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221010005724/en/ Allison Transmission showcases the eGen Force, its first electric hybrid propulsion solution for tracked combat vehicles, at AUSA 2022. (Photo: Business Wire)
Briggs & Stratton to Launch New Products at bauma
Briggs & Stratton will unveil its latest products during bauma 2022. If you are attending, visit Stand A2.349 for get hands-on experience with the newest battery-powered solutions and internal combustion engines. Our team will be visiting the Briggs & Stratton team during the event to get more information, videos and images to share with our readers.
Comments / 0