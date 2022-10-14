Read full article on original website
EPD: Multiple arrests for Party Patrols over the weekend
EUGENE, Ore. — The Eugene Police Department has staffed overtime enforcement effort and focused patrols since the start of the new school year at the University of Oregon. These patrols are meant to target illegal alcohol use, noise ordinance violations and unruly gatherings in the neighborhood areas around the university.
Eugene man arrested in four armed robberies of delis, bar
EUGENE, Ore. — A search warrant was served and an arrest made of a suspect in four local armed robberies of delis and a bar, reports the Eugene Police Department. 49-year-old Dustin William Lindsay was arrested at his home on Thursday, October 13 after Eugene Police’s Property/Financial Crimes Unit, SWAT, Drone Team, and Crisis Negotiation Team served a warrant at his home.
One year later, Salem teen still missing
SALEM, Ore. — October 15th marks one-year since the last known sighting of 18-year-old Ezra Mayhugh. The Marion County Sheriff's Office says that Mayhugh was last seen after being dropped off by a friend in downtown Salem, on October 15, 2021. He was 17 at the time he was reported missing.
LRAPA extends air quality advisory for Lane County through Friday
LANE COUNTY, Ore. — The Lane Regional Air Protection Agency (LRAPA) has extended an air quality advisory for Lane County through Friday due to smoke from the Cedar Creek Fire. LRAPA says in Oakridge, air quality is likely to remain in “unhealthy” to “very unhealthy” on the Air Quality...
University of Oregon wraps up Corvallis archaeological dig
CORVALLIS, Ore. — In Corvallis, researchers are wrapping up an archaeological dig. The University of Oregon's Museum of Natural and Cultural History has been uncovering items from a site where the city of Corvallis dumped garbage from 1910 to 1913. So far, they've found old dishes, a bike frame,...
Oregon State University to build $200 million research center
CORVALLIS, Ore. — Hundreds of millions of dollars are going to build a major new research center at Oregon State University. The $200 million complex will feature a powerful super-computer to facilitate research in AI, material sciences and robotics. OSU believes it will help in solving global problems such...
