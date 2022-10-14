Read full article on original website
ucnj.org
From Bubbles to Ballet, Enjoy Sensory Friendly Fun in Union County
The Union County Board of Commissioners invites children with autism and other sensory sensitivities to enjoy two Sensory Friendly Theatre presentations at the Union County Performing Arts Center in Rahway, November 13 and 30. “Sensory Friendly Theatre brings inclusive, enriching live performances to children with special needs, and we are...
themontclairgirl.com
Hamburguesa is Opening a Montclair Location + Giving Out Free Burgers
On October 4th, a new Mexican burger spot joined the Bloomfield food scene — and its opening was one to remember. The restaurant, Hamburguesa, draws influence from Mexico City burger carts to offer street-style burgers, loaded with unique ingredients like pineapple, chili — and sometimes, hotdogs. To promote the opening of its new Bloomfield location at 393 West Passaic Avenue, Hamburguesa doled out free hamburgers during the lunch and dinner rushes of its opening day. The event was a whopping (pun intended) success, and by the end of the day, Hamburguesa had given out 700 free burgers. Now, the restaurant announced on its Instagram that it would also be opening a Montclair location at 706 Bloomfield Avenue. The opening date is Tuesday, October 18th — and the team will once again be giving out free burgers from 12PM – 3PM and 5PM – 8PM. Read on for what we know about this new restaurant and its special opening day.
WINNER: $10K Mega Millions Lottery Ticket Sold At Jersey Shore ShopRite
One Mega Millions lottery player took home $10,000 on the Jersey Shore. One California and one Florida ticket matched all five of the five white balls and the Gold Mega Ball drawn splitting the $494 million Mega Millions jackpot. There was one third-tier prizewinning ticket sold for the Friday, Oct....
boozyburbs.com
Opening Alert: Aura, Hackensack, NJ
Aura, an upscale restaurant and bar, has opened in Hackensack. The restaurant is a years-long “culmination” of “planning” and “meticulous attention” to details. Ownership has been in the restaurant business for over fifteen years — they gauged the changing demographics of Hackensack and decided to offer it something to match it — an “elegant yet easy-going” bar and restaurant that “offers something awesome for everyone”.
NYC Sanitation Department hiring emergency snow laborers for winter season
If you're physically fit and need to make some more money this winter, the NYC Department of Sanitation could be looking for someone just like you.
Falling tree crushes parked car, damages others near Lincoln Park in Jersey City (PHOTOS)
A massive tree on Delaware Avenue in Jersey City came crashing down Tuesday morning, crushing a car, damaging two others and tilting power lines. Members of the Jersey City Division of Parks and Forestry were on the scene after 9:30 a.m. to begin removing the tree, but were waiting for PSEG to give the go-ahead because of the power lines involved.
2 Scratch-Off Tickets Each Worth $5 Million Available in New York
Lottery officials confirmed two scratch-off tickets each worth $5 million were distributed to stores across the Empire State. Will you be the lucky winner?. Two New Yorkers can win life-changing money. I have good news and bad news if you are hoping you will be one of the two lucky winners.
$1.9 Million Lottery Winner Sold At North Jersey 7-Eleven
One lucky ticket matched all five numbers drawn winning the $1,932,360 Jersey Cash 5 jackpot on Saturday, Oct. 15. The winning numbers were: 07, 10, 18, 39 and 44 and the XTRA number was: 04. The retailer will receive a bonus check for $2,000 for the winning ticket sold. The...
autodealertodaymagazine.com
Four Dealership Sales Close in Four States
Domestic brand dealerships changed hands in four deals over the past two quarters, Automotive News reported. I.g. Burton Auto Group acquired a Stellantis dealership with its purchase of Newark Chrysler-Jeep-Dodge-Ram in Delaware, renaming it I.g. Burton Chrysler-Jeep-Dodge-Ram of Newark. The add gives the dealer group an even 10 new car dealerships in the Delaware and eastern Maryland area among the General Motors, Stellantis, Mercedes-Benz and BMW brands.
ucnj.org
Union County Division on Aging offers new Social 60+ Pilot Program
The Union County Board of County Commissioners in partnership with the Union County Division on Aging, is proud to offer a new pilot program, Social 60+, for qualifying Union County residents, age 60 and over. “Social 60+ is a new initiative of Union County to bring together the older adult...
Jersey Cash 5 ticket worth $1.9M sold at 7-Eleven in N.J.
A Jersey Cash 5 lottery ticket worth $1,932,360 was sold for Saturday’s drawing at a convenience store in Bergen County. The lucky ticket was bought at a 7-Eleven on Market Street, in Saddle Brook, New Jersey Lottery officials said Monday. It’s the largest Jersey Cash 5 prize won this year.
ucnj.org
Union County to Offer New COVID-19 Booster Shots for Children Ages Five and Up
The Union County Board of County Commissioners announces that Union County residents age five years and older can now obtain the new bivalent COVID-19 booster shots formulated by Pfizer and Moderna, authorized by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration and approved by the Centers for Disease Control. The new bivalent...
Warning For New Jersey Residents Who Walk On The Beach Before Sunrise -ADJUST
I have a warning for anyone who enjoys walking along our beaches, especially before sunrise. There is a safety issue to report at a Monmouth County beach. According to News12.com, "a sinkhole on the beach [bordering] Asbury Park and Ocean Grove beach has once again become a hazard." There is...
watchthetramcarplease.com
Clifton’s Gates of Hell is a dark urban legend in NJ.
THE GATES of Hell is located behind the old Black Prince Distillery in Clifton, New Jersey,. It is a collection of drains which according to an old urban legend and some say the home of the devil. there are satanic graffiti and murals painted from generations of those who have dared to enter.
roi-nj.com
Irvington-based soul food franchise Cornbread plans expansion throughout N.J./NYC area
Cornbread Farm to Soul is a fast-casual restaurant focusing on savory soul food and family-friendly experiences. The Irvington-based eatery will soon be offering new franchise opportunities as it plans on opening more locations in the next few years. Currently there are three locations in the New Jersey/New York City area;...
This is the Best Diner in New Jersey According to Google Reviews
Diners have been a quintessential part of the American dining experience for decades and no other state does them better than New Jersey. Whether you’re in the mood for breakfast at 1 am or a juicy BLT for lunch, you can find a diner in just about every corner of New Jersey. But not all diners are created equally. After some investigation on Google, we were able to find which NJ diner is a winning favorite with the highest star rating and by far the most reviews out of any other diner in the state.
essexnewsdaily.com
Bloomfield native takes on supervisor role in Glen Ridge schools
GLEN RIDGE, NJ — The Glen Ridge School District has a new buildings and grounds supervisor. Robert Gomes was hired to this position Sept. 1 and comes to the borough with considerable experience. Gomes, 52, has his roots in the area, having grown up in Bloomfield, on Harrison Street...
thedigestonline.com
New Jersey Vegan Food Festival 2022
The New Jersey Vegan Food Festival is making its way back to the Meadowlands Exposition Center on November 12 and 13. This two-day celebration will feature delicious plant-based meals, desserts, and treats from local spots around the tri-state area. If you’re looking for samples, meal inspiration, or some great food, this is the perfect event for you.
‘The Watcher’ on Netflix: Westfield, N.J. has an even scarier true crime story
It hasn’t been out for long, but people have been binging Netflix’s new series “The Watcher,” based on the all-too-real nightmare of a Westfield family. The show follows the Brannocks, who buy their dream home only to be tormented by anonymous, threatening letters from “The Watcher.” We won’t spoil the ending, but in real life, the family was driven from their home as they feared for their children — who the letter writer referred to famously as “young blood.” (You can read the real story behind 657 Boulevard in Westfield here.)
Stop the hop: A different method to try for killing spotted lanternflies in NJ
At this point, we're probably all sick of anything related to the spotted lanternfly. We're sick of seeing them, and we're exhausted from hearing about them. Unfortunately for us, this invasive pest is still a significant problem in New Jersey that we're being forced to deal with. As the spotted...
