Union County, NJ

ucnj.org

From Bubbles to Ballet, Enjoy Sensory Friendly Fun in Union County

The Union County Board of Commissioners invites children with autism and other sensory sensitivities to enjoy two Sensory Friendly Theatre presentations at the Union County Performing Arts Center in Rahway, November 13 and 30. “Sensory Friendly Theatre brings inclusive, enriching live performances to children with special needs, and we are...
UNION COUNTY, NJ
themontclairgirl.com

Hamburguesa is Opening a Montclair Location + Giving Out Free Burgers

On October 4th, a new Mexican burger spot joined the Bloomfield food scene — and its opening was one to remember. The restaurant, Hamburguesa, draws influence from Mexico City burger carts to offer street-style burgers, loaded with unique ingredients like pineapple, chili — and sometimes, hotdogs. To promote the opening of its new Bloomfield location at 393 West Passaic Avenue, Hamburguesa doled out free hamburgers during the lunch and dinner rushes of its opening day. The event was a whopping (pun intended) success, and by the end of the day, Hamburguesa had given out 700 free burgers. Now, the restaurant announced on its Instagram that it would also be opening a Montclair location at 706 Bloomfield Avenue. The opening date is Tuesday, October 18th — and the team will once again be giving out free burgers from 12PM – 3PM and 5PM – 8PM. Read on for what we know about this new restaurant and its special opening day.
MONTCLAIR, NJ
boozyburbs.com

Opening Alert: Aura, Hackensack, NJ

Aura, an upscale restaurant and bar, has opened in Hackensack. The restaurant is a years-long “culmination” of “planning” and “meticulous attention” to details. Ownership has been in the restaurant business for over fifteen years — they gauged the changing demographics of Hackensack and decided to offer it something to match it — an “elegant yet easy-going” bar and restaurant that “offers something awesome for everyone”.
HACKENSACK, NJ
autodealertodaymagazine.com

Four Dealership Sales Close in Four States

Domestic brand dealerships changed hands in four deals over the past two quarters, Automotive News reported. I.g. Burton Auto Group acquired a Stellantis dealership with its purchase of Newark Chrysler-Jeep-Dodge-Ram in Delaware, renaming it I.g. Burton Chrysler-Jeep-Dodge-Ram of Newark. The add gives the dealer group an even 10 new car dealerships in the Delaware and eastern Maryland area among the General Motors, Stellantis, Mercedes-Benz and BMW brands.
NEWARK, NJ
ucnj.org

Union County Division on Aging offers new Social 60+ Pilot Program

The Union County Board of County Commissioners in partnership with the Union County Division on Aging, is proud to offer a new pilot program, Social 60+, for qualifying Union County residents, age 60 and over. “Social 60+ is a new initiative of Union County to bring together the older adult...
UNION COUNTY, NJ
watchthetramcarplease.com

Clifton’s Gates of Hell is a dark urban legend in NJ.

THE GATES of Hell is located behind the old Black Prince Distillery in Clifton, New Jersey,. It is a collection of drains which according to an old urban legend and some say the home of the devil. there are satanic graffiti and murals painted from generations of those who have dared to enter.
CLIFTON, NJ
Travel Maven

This is the Best Diner in New Jersey According to Google Reviews

Diners have been a quintessential part of the American dining experience for decades and no other state does them better than New Jersey. Whether you’re in the mood for breakfast at 1 am or a juicy BLT for lunch, you can find a diner in just about every corner of New Jersey. But not all diners are created equally. After some investigation on Google, we were able to find which NJ diner is a winning favorite with the highest star rating and by far the most reviews out of any other diner in the state.
NEWARK, NJ
essexnewsdaily.com

Bloomfield native takes on supervisor role in Glen Ridge schools

GLEN RIDGE, NJ — The Glen Ridge School District has a new buildings and grounds supervisor. Robert Gomes was hired to this position Sept. 1 and comes to the borough with considerable experience. Gomes, 52, has his roots in the area, having grown up in Bloomfield, on Harrison Street...
GLEN RIDGE, NJ
thedigestonline.com

New Jersey Vegan Food Festival 2022

The New Jersey Vegan Food Festival is making its way back to the Meadowlands Exposition Center on November 12 and 13. This two-day celebration will feature delicious plant-based meals, desserts, and treats from local spots around the tri-state area. If you’re looking for samples, meal inspiration, or some great food, this is the perfect event for you.
SECAUCUS, NJ
NJ.com

‘The Watcher’ on Netflix: Westfield, N.J. has an even scarier true crime story

It hasn’t been out for long, but people have been binging Netflix’s new series “The Watcher,” based on the all-too-real nightmare of a Westfield family. The show follows the Brannocks, who buy their dream home only to be tormented by anonymous, threatening letters from “The Watcher.” We won’t spoil the ending, but in real life, the family was driven from their home as they feared for their children — who the letter writer referred to famously as “young blood.” (You can read the real story behind 657 Boulevard in Westfield here.)
WESTFIELD, NJ

