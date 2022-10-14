ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dauphin County, PA

Comments / 1

abc27.com

Renovations on Kain Memorial are complete following vandalization

YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — The Kain Memorial at Lake Redman in York County was vandalized last month; however, it is now in much better shape. Renovations were in the works for the 20-year-old memorial and now they are finally complete. “What we’re really hoping is that bringing awareness...
YORK COUNTY, PA
abc27.com

York County woman reported missing

SPRING GARDEN TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) – Police in Spring Garden Township are looking for a missing woman who may be in danger. Spring Garden Township Police say they are attempting to locate Janis Rainer. Rainer is a 59 year old white female who stands approximately 5’6″ tall and wears prescription glasses.
YORK COUNTY, PA
WGAL

New Holland house decked out for Halloween

NEW HOLLAND, Pa. — A beautiful Victorian home in New Holland, Lancaster County, is the very picture of Halloween. Dan McDowell said he and his family noticed the area doesn't participate much in Halloween, so they wanted to go all out. He said almost all of the décor is...
NEW HOLLAND, PA
abc27.com

Man killed by bulldozer in Lancaster County

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — Ephrata Police responded to the 600 block of Mount Airy Road in West Cocalico Township on Monday, Oct. 17, at around 2 p.m. after getting reports that a person was run over by a bulldozer, a police statement said. When first responders arrived at...
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
PennLive.com

Traffic concerns grow over proposed development with Sheetz in Dauphin County

A proposed mixed-use development in Derry Township is raising concerns about increased congestion in an already heavily traveled area. Linlo Properties in Camp Hill is seeking final approval from the Derry Township Board of Supervisors to move forward with plans to construct Governor Crossing at the southwest corner of West Governor and Fishburn roads. It’s hoping to do so during public conditional use hearings scheduled for 6 p.m. Oct. 24 and Oct. 26.
DAUPHIN COUNTY, PA
abc27.com

New “state-of-the-art” carwash coming to Lebanon County

LEBANON COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — The new Lebanon County Rolling Thunder Express carwash, owned by Patrick Lewis, is set to open up in January 2023. The new carwash is going to be located right next door to Klick Lewis automotive dealership – in the space that used to be utilized as their used car lot.
LEBANON COUNTY, PA
abc27.com

Man stabbed in Lancaster County, police seeking witnesses

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — A man was stabbed in the back multiple times in Lancaster County on Tuesday, Oct. 18. According to a police statement, Lancaster City Bureau of Police responded to the 1200 block of Union Street in Lancaster at 10:33 a.m. on Oct. 18 for a reported stabbing. Police arrived at the scene and said they found a man who had been stabbed multiple times in his back.
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
PennLive.com

Avian influenza found at Lake Tobias Wildlife Park

Avian influenza has recently been confirmed in some birds that are part of Lake Tobias Wildlife Park in Halifax, the park announced. The infected birds are part of a collection housed in an indoor enclosure, not accessible to the public, the park said. Park spokeswoman Jan Tobias-Kieffer said in a news release that officials at the Bureau of Animal Health and Diagnostic Services of the USDA in Harrisburg determined no widespread euthanasia of zoo birds will be required.
HALIFAX, PA
lebtown.com

West Cornwall Township zoning ordinance stokes development anxiety

This article was funded by LebTown donors as part of our Civic Impact Reporting Project. At the West Cornwall Township meeting in September, supervisors voted to approve a new zoning ordinance adding a mixed-use overlay to the former Quentin Riding Club property. The new ordinance allows for three-story garden apartments...
QUENTIN, PA
WGAL

Man robs Turkey Hill in Columbia

COLUMBIA, Pa. — A man robbed a Turkey Hill in Columbia, Lancaster County, early Monday morning. It happened at the store on the 300 block of Linden Street at 4:24 a.m. Columbia police said the robber came into the store and demanded money from the register when it was opened.
COLUMBIA, PA
abc27.com

Halloween buckets now on sale at Pa. McDonald’s locations

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — You know it’s officially Halloween season when McDonald’s brings out the Halloween Pail Happy Meals. The pails officially went on sale starting today, Oct. 18. You’re never too old to collect the McDonald’s Happy Meal Pails. There are a total of three unique...
HARRISBURG, PA

