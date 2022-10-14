Read full article on original website
echo-pilot.com
Five Pennsylvania dog breeders on Humane Society's Horrible Hundred list
Nearly half of the dog breeders that landed on the Humane Society of the United States’ annual “Horrible Hundred” list of puppy mills are repeat offenders, including four from Pennsylvania. One of those breeders, from Lebanon County, landed on the annual list for the second time because...
echo-pilot.com
Treasure of the Susquehanna: You can see and touch more than 1,000 ancient rock carvings
He pulled his aluminum jon boat alongside the biggest rock in the river. Paul Nevin cut the motor, secured his anchor and stepped barefoot into another world. Gulls screeched overhead. The Safe Harbor Dam hummed, looming upriver. Water flowed by fast but smooth and easy. Steep, tree-covered hills rise on...
abc27.com
Renovations on Kain Memorial are complete following vandalization
YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — The Kain Memorial at Lake Redman in York County was vandalized last month; however, it is now in much better shape. Renovations were in the works for the 20-year-old memorial and now they are finally complete. “What we’re really hoping is that bringing awareness...
abc27.com
York County woman reported missing
SPRING GARDEN TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) – Police in Spring Garden Township are looking for a missing woman who may be in danger. Spring Garden Township Police say they are attempting to locate Janis Rainer. Rainer is a 59 year old white female who stands approximately 5’6″ tall and wears prescription glasses.
WGAL
New Holland house decked out for Halloween
NEW HOLLAND, Pa. — A beautiful Victorian home in New Holland, Lancaster County, is the very picture of Halloween. Dan McDowell said he and his family noticed the area doesn't participate much in Halloween, so they wanted to go all out. He said almost all of the décor is...
abc27.com
Man killed by bulldozer in Lancaster County
LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — Ephrata Police responded to the 600 block of Mount Airy Road in West Cocalico Township on Monday, Oct. 17, at around 2 p.m. after getting reports that a person was run over by a bulldozer, a police statement said. When first responders arrived at...
Traffic concerns grow over proposed development with Sheetz in Dauphin County
A proposed mixed-use development in Derry Township is raising concerns about increased congestion in an already heavily traveled area. Linlo Properties in Camp Hill is seeking final approval from the Derry Township Board of Supervisors to move forward with plans to construct Governor Crossing at the southwest corner of West Governor and Fishburn roads. It’s hoping to do so during public conditional use hearings scheduled for 6 p.m. Oct. 24 and Oct. 26.
1 person dead after Lancaster County bulldozer accident
LANCASTER, Pa. — An incident with a bulldozer in West Cocalico Township left one person dead Monday afternoon. The coroner was called to the 600 block of Mount Airy Road and Millpond Drive in Lancaster County around 2 p.m. According to on-scene officers, two men were cutting trees in...
Teen Disappeared Off Central Pennsylvania Front Porch Days Ago: Police
A 14-year-old boy went missing on Saturday, Oct. 15, Lancaster City Bureau of police announced on Monday afternoon. Savion Patterson was last seen on the front porch of his residence on the 400 block of New Holland Avenue at approximately 2:30 a.m., the police detailing the release. "Savion's family is...
Adams County man cited for illegally importing kangaroo last month
LITTLESTOWN, Pa. — A Littlestown man is expected to pay fines after state game wardens seized a kangaroo last month in Adams County following a tip he was trying to sell the 6-month-old marsupial on Facebook. Cole M. Williams, 19, plead guilty earlier this month to three summary counts...
Bulldozer Rolls Down Hill Crushing Man To Death In Ephrata: Police
Imagine you're trimming trees and you suddenly hear the sounds of metal machinery rolling down a hill, and you're at the bottom. That's what happened to one man in Ephrata on Monday, Oct. 17 at approximately 2 p.m., authorities say. The Ephrata police had been called to a report of...
abc27.com
New “state-of-the-art” carwash coming to Lebanon County
LEBANON COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — The new Lebanon County Rolling Thunder Express carwash, owned by Patrick Lewis, is set to open up in January 2023. The new carwash is going to be located right next door to Klick Lewis automotive dealership – in the space that used to be utilized as their used car lot.
Two hospitalized after kitchen fire in Lancaster County
LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — Two people are in the hospital after a fire in Lancaster County Sunday afternoon. According to Lancaster County 911 Dispatch, crews were dispatched to the area of Fairfax Drive and Westmore Way in Lancaster Township just after 2 p.m. on Sunday. Officials say one person...
abc27.com
Man stabbed in Lancaster County, police seeking witnesses
LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — A man was stabbed in the back multiple times in Lancaster County on Tuesday, Oct. 18. According to a police statement, Lancaster City Bureau of Police responded to the 1200 block of Union Street in Lancaster at 10:33 a.m. on Oct. 18 for a reported stabbing. Police arrived at the scene and said they found a man who had been stabbed multiple times in his back.
Avian influenza found at Lake Tobias Wildlife Park
Avian influenza has recently been confirmed in some birds that are part of Lake Tobias Wildlife Park in Halifax, the park announced. The infected birds are part of a collection housed in an indoor enclosure, not accessible to the public, the park said. Park spokeswoman Jan Tobias-Kieffer said in a news release that officials at the Bureau of Animal Health and Diagnostic Services of the USDA in Harrisburg determined no widespread euthanasia of zoo birds will be required.
Woman died in Franklin County crash
A woman died in a vehicle crash in Franklin County on Oct. 7, according to Pennsylvania State Police in Chambersburg.
local21news.com
Illegally dumped rats multiplying, more than 100 rounded-up in Steelton, Pa.
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa (WHP) — An update to a story CBS 21 News has been following. We recently told you about a large number of rats that were dumped in the borough of Steelton. Volunteers have been working to rescue the rats in Steelton and Harrisburg. So far, the...
lebtown.com
West Cornwall Township zoning ordinance stokes development anxiety
This article was funded by LebTown donors as part of our Civic Impact Reporting Project. At the West Cornwall Township meeting in September, supervisors voted to approve a new zoning ordinance adding a mixed-use overlay to the former Quentin Riding Club property. The new ordinance allows for three-story garden apartments...
WGAL
Man robs Turkey Hill in Columbia
COLUMBIA, Pa. — A man robbed a Turkey Hill in Columbia, Lancaster County, early Monday morning. It happened at the store on the 300 block of Linden Street at 4:24 a.m. Columbia police said the robber came into the store and demanded money from the register when it was opened.
abc27.com
Halloween buckets now on sale at Pa. McDonald’s locations
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — You know it’s officially Halloween season when McDonald’s brings out the Halloween Pail Happy Meals. The pails officially went on sale starting today, Oct. 18. You’re never too old to collect the McDonald’s Happy Meal Pails. There are a total of three unique...
