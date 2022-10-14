Avian influenza has recently been confirmed in some birds that are part of Lake Tobias Wildlife Park in Halifax, the park announced. The infected birds are part of a collection housed in an indoor enclosure, not accessible to the public, the park said. Park spokeswoman Jan Tobias-Kieffer said in a news release that officials at the Bureau of Animal Health and Diagnostic Services of the USDA in Harrisburg determined no widespread euthanasia of zoo birds will be required.

HALIFAX, PA ・ 4 DAYS AGO