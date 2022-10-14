ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Harrisburg, PA

abc27.com

Man arrested for prescription fraud in Newville

NEWVILLE, Pa. (WHTM) — Yohanes Mulat Admasu, 27, was arrested for prescription fraud on Oct. 14, 2022, according to a police report. Newville Police said they responded to Big Spring Pharmacy on Oct. 5 for a reported case of prescription fraud. Police say Admasu was trying to pick up a prescription for 240 servings (a 12-day supply) of Promethazine with Codeine syrup.
NEWVILLE, PA
abc27.com

Harrisburg man indicted for armed Sheetz robbery

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – A Harrisburg man has been indicted by a federal grand jury after an armed robbery at a Dauphin County Sheetz. According to the United States Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Pennsylvania, Kyle Jaden Morales, 20, was indicted on October 12 on charges of robbery of a business engaged in interstate commerce (Hobbs Act robbery), brandishing and use of a firearm during a crime of violence, and related firearm offenses.
HARRISBURG, PA
abc27.com

Man stabbed in Lancaster County, police seeking witnesses

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — A man was stabbed in the back multiple times in Lancaster County on Tuesday, Oct. 18. According to a police statement, Lancaster City Bureau of Police responded to the 1200 block of Union Street in Lancaster at 10:33 a.m. on Oct. 18 for a reported stabbing. Police arrived at the scene and said they found a man who had been stabbed multiple times in his back.
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
FOX 43

Lancaster County pharmacist accused of providing extra pills to customers, making fraudulent pharmacy claims

COLUMBIA, Pa. — The Pennsylvania Attorney General's Office has charged a Lancaster County pharmacist with providing extra pills to his patients and submitting fraudulent pharmacy claims, according to a criminal complaint affidavit filed by investigators. Richard Boahene, 40, of the 100 block of Treetops Drive in East Hempfield Township,...
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
abc27.com

Three York men sentenced after trafficking cocaine

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — According to the Department of Justice, three York men were sentenced for trafficking cocaine. The United States Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Pennsylvania announced that three men from York were sentenced by the United States District Court Judge Jennifer P. Wilson to a total of 120 months in prison for trafficking cocaine.
YORK, PA
FOX 43

Harrisburg community calls for end to gun violence

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Dozens of tee shirts cover the front lawn of St. Andrew's Episcopal Church at the corner of 19th and Market streets in Harrisburg. “Each one represents a person who was killed by gun violence in Harrisburg,” Rev. Gerald Rhodes with the nonprofit Heeding God's Call to End Gun Violence said.
HARRISBURG, PA
WGAL

Former Lancaster Mayor Charlie Smithgall dies

LANCASTER, Pa. — The former mayor of Lancaster, Charlie Smithgall, has died. In a post on Facebook, his daughter Allison Smithgall said:. "It is with the utmost sadness that I wish to share that my dad passed away about an hour ago … Charlie Smithgall was the best dad, husband, poppop & friend anyone in the world could have asked for. He loved his family, he loved his farm and loved his cannons. He loved being the mayor of Lancaster. He was an encyclopedia of knowledge and humor. If you knew him you were a lucky person because he always cared about others more than he did himself."
LANCASTER, PA
abc27.com

SCI Camp Hill inmate found deceased

CAMP HILL, Pa. (WHTM) – An inmate at the State Correctional Institution at Camp Hill was found unresponsive and pronounced deceased on Tuesday morning. According to Acting Superintendent William Nicklow of the State Correctional Institution at Camp Hill, inmate Kenneth McLaughlin, 44, was found unresponsive in his cell on October 18, 2022, during staff rounds.
CAMP HILL, PA
PennLive.com

Third assault suspect charged for Harrisburg warehouse shooting

Harrisburg police on Monday announced a third man has been charged in connection to a September shooting at a pop-up warehouse party. Dayfel Carvajal-Ferreras was charged and arrested Friday with aggravated assault, police said. The charges stem from a shooting around 5 a.m. Sept. 25 that injured four people on the 2300 block of Woodlawn Street.
HARRISBURG, PA
WTAJ

Pennsylvania DHS highlights child care tax credit

PENNSYLVANIA (WTAJ) – Department of Human Services (DHS) Acting Secretary Meg Snead today visited Carlisle Early Education Center to thank child care center staff and providers who enrich young minds through early education and allow parents to go to work every day knowing their children are safe. Acting Secretary Snead also highlighted the Wolf Administration and […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WGAL

Man robs Turkey Hill in Columbia

COLUMBIA, Pa. — A man robbed a Turkey Hill in Columbia, Lancaster County, early Monday morning. It happened at the store on the 300 block of Linden Street at 4:24 a.m. Columbia police said the robber came into the store and demanded money from the register when it was opened.
COLUMBIA, PA
abc27.com

Pa. inducts 5 people into the Voter’s Hall of Fame

PENNSYLVANIA (WHTM) — Pennsylvania inducted five more people into the Voter’s Hall of Fame. Acting Secretary of State Leigh Chapman recognized a total of five inductees from York County today. Each of these inductees had one achievement in common. They all casted a ballot in every November election...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
abc27.com

Man killed by bulldozer in Lancaster County

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — Ephrata Police responded to the 600 block of Mount Airy Road in West Cocalico Township on Monday, Oct. 17, at around 2 p.m. after getting reports that a person was run over by a bulldozer, a police statement said. When first responders arrived at...
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
abc27.com

Reading Police searching for alleged homicide suspect

READING, Pa. (WHTM) — The Reading Police Department is looking for Jayquan Miguel Sanchez, who is wanted in connection with a deadly shooting that happened in the 1200 block of Church Street on July 31, 2022, per a police report. The shooting resulted in the death of Quadell Spradley...
READING, PA

