Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Looking for Mexican food in Central Baldwin County? Take a look at these 4 restaurantsAna KimberBaldwin County, AL
Sean Dietrich to Visit Page & Palette in FairhopeAna KimberFairhope, AL
Master Boat Builders Alabama-based shipyard turning the hull of the first all-electric ship assist tug in the US.Doug StewartCoden, AL
4 Great Seafood Restaurants in AlabamaAlina AndrasAlabama State
Alabama shipbuilder delivers a new workboat to the U.S. Army Corps of EngineersDoug StewartTheodore, AL
Related
WALA-TV FOX10
Auburn football head coach Bryan Harsin makes an appearance in Mobile
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The Auburn Tigers are off this week, but head coach Bryan Harsin is still working hard. After an appearance Monday morning in Birmingham, coach Harsin made the four hour trip to Mobile to speak for the C-Spire 1st and 10 club. But he wasn’t just here...
Will 2 injured Alabama wide receiver commits return to the field this season?
A pair of Alabama wide receiver commits injured last week will likely be back on the field before the end of their junior seasons. Clay-Chalkville’s Jaylen Mbakwe left his team’s 25-20 victory over Oxford with an injury on Friday, while Foley’s Perry Thompson was injured early in the Lions’ 43-41 victory over Davidson.
5 Alabama commits, 3 Auburn commits headline Alabama All-Star roster
Five Alabama commits and three Auburn commits headline Alabama’s roster for the 2022 Alabama-Mississippi All-Star Football Classic. The game will be played Dec. 10 at Hancock Whitney Stadium on the campus of the University of South Alabama in Mobile. Alabama commits selected to the squad are Florence DB Jahlil...
saturdaydownsouth.com
Labaron Philon, 4-star 2024 PG, names 5 SEC teams in top 8
Labaron Philon, one of the top point guards in the 2024 recruiting class, released a list of his top 8 schools Monday. Included on the list for the Alabama native were 5 SEC programs, headlined by in-state schools Auburn and Alabama. Also representing the SEC were Ole Miss, Tennessee, and...
Mobile, October 17 High School 🏈 Game Notice
There are 2 high school 🏈 games in Mobile. The Jackson High School football team will have a game with St. Paul's Episcopal School on October 17, 2022, 16:00:00. The Vigor High School football team will have a game with Faith Academy on October 17, 2022, 16:00:00.
utv44.com
Power restored to dark stretch of 1-10 in Mobile
MOBILE, Ala (WPMI) — A stretch of 1-10 in Mobile near Michigan Avenue was pitch black for drivers who had to make the commute in the fog before sunrise. "It was kind of bad this morning when I was headed to work," said Bettis Sykes. "You pretty much going to need some good lights on your vehicle. You know, it could be a disaster.”
WALA-TV FOX10
Gulf Coast Spotlight: Order of Isis ‘Masked Up for a Cure Chili Cook Off’
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Join the Order of Isis for their ‘Masked Up for a Cure Chili Cook Off’. Here’s some info they sent us about the event!. “Join us Saturday, November 12th in Mardi Gras Park as we support St. Jude the best way we know how, masked up (Mardi Gras masks encouraged) and cooking our best chili. Setup starts at 10am, the spoon drops at 11am and the tasting starts at 2pm. Taste and vote tickets are $10. Secure one of the limited spots and cook up your best recipe. It’s sure to be a good time.
WALA-TV FOX10
Mostly cloudy with isolate showers for Monday
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Gulf Coast so make sure you’re driving safely as you start your Monday. DENSE FOG ADVISORY has been issued for all the counties along the I-10 corridor and we’ll see a Mostly Cloudy sky during the afternoon. There may be a few isolated showers today but most spots will stay dry. We’ve seen mid 80s for the last several afternoons, and today we’ll be in the low 80s. A cold front moves in tonight and that will drag winter-like temps to the Gulf Coast Tuesday through Thursday. Highs drop to the 60s starting Tuesday with mornings in the mid 30s for Wednesday and Thursday mornings. We turn warmer by Friday and the weekend so this drop in temperature will only be temporary. In the Tropics, things have gone quiet as the active part of the season is now over.
Looking for Mexican food in Central Baldwin County? Take a look at these 4 restaurants
Mexican DishPhoto by Hybrid Storytellers on Unsplash. Baldwin County Alabama is home to many unique restaurants. You can find your fair share of seafood and burger joints, but Mexican cuisine is king. Because the county is so large, let's look at Central Baldwin County. This area includes Loxley, Robertsdale, Summerdale, Silverhill, and smaller outlying towns. If you enjoy a good taco or chimichanga, visit one of these establishments!
‘The race of the state’: A rare competitive battle for an Alabama senate seat
Few Alabama legislative districts are viewed as competitive on November 8. There are even fewer opportunities for Republicans to flip a Democratic district given the GOP’s supermajority status in the Legislature. Read more on Election 2022 in Alabama:. Alabama election 2022: What’s the earliest you can vote?. But...
‘Bonnie & Clyde’: Couple goes on crime-spree that ends in deadly shooting in Milton
MILTON, Fla. (WKRG) — It’s what media outlets deemed the “modern-day Bonnie and Clyde” — a Missouri couple committing crimes across multiple states. When they were found in Florida, gunfire was exchanged, leading to a deadly ending for one of the pair. This is the story of Blake Fitzgerald and Brittany Harper. WKRG News 5 […]
WALA-TV FOX10
Fall classes at Hammer and Stain
The following information was provided by Hammer and Stain:. Hammer and Stain- Eastern Shore, a DIY studio where you use tools and paint/stain to create your own piece of wooden decor! Book parties, come for open paint, date night, etc. Bring your own beverage and snacks to eat while creating. Don’t feel up to it? Have Hammer and Stain artists make it for you!
WALA-TV FOX10
Gulf Coast Spotlight: Midtown Marketplace
Get some Christmas shopping done early! The Midtown Marketplace will be open November 5, 2022, from 8:00am- 4:00pm. The location is Spring Hill Avenue United Methodist Church, 2519 Spring Hill Avenue, Mobile, AL. The market will feature handcrafted, artisan gifts, food items and more. Vendor registration or Gumbo/BBQ preorders can...
southerntrippers.com
15 Best Restaurants In Mobile AL You Must Try
If you are looking for the best restaurants in Mobile Alabama, then you have come to the right place! Mobile has so much more than the down home cooking that the South is known for. Delicious seafood, Italian food that makes you feel like you are in Italy, and Mexican food that you will tell your friends about.
WALA-TV FOX10
Perspectives: The I-10 Bridge Project
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - On this week’s Perspectives with Eric Reynolds, we’re delving into the new I-10 Mobile River Bridge and Bayway Project. Mobile Mayor Sandy Stimpson who is Chairman of the Mobile Metropolitan Planning Organization and Fairhope City Councilman Jack Burrell, Chairman of the Eastern Shore Metropolitan Planning Organization talk about what it took to get it approved and what will it take to get it built.
WALA-TV FOX10
Looking great for our weekend!
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Hi, this is FOX10 News Meteorologist Matt Barrentine. Saturday will start in the low to mid 50s and warm up into the mid 80s in the afternoon. Once again, it will be mostly sunny and dry. Sunday will start in the low 60s and warm up...
utv44.com
Mobile Dollar General location again among those fined for hazardous conditions
MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — Dollar General Corp. and Dolgencorp LLC – operator of more than 18,000 Dollar General discount stores in 47 states – has again ignored federal workplace safety standards, this time identified during inspections at four locations in Alabama, Florida and Georgia. The company faces $1,680,216 in proposed penalties after these inspections, a portion of the more than $9.6 million in total initial penalties the company has received since 2017.
WALA-TV FOX10
Coast Guard Foundation scholarship opportunities
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -The Foundation helps children, enlisted members, and spouses of the Coast Guard. Their scholarships are one of the ways they thank our brave men and women for their steadfast service to our nation, while also ensuring their family members can afford to reach their higher education dreams.
$5 million Baldwin County Forensic Building could become reality
BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — With a potential increase in the deaths in the county, the Baldwin County Coroner’s Office could see a $5 million expansion to its office to better fit the county’s needs. Back in March, the county approved a $25,000 feasibility study, contracting an architectural firm to look at the office’s needs. […]
Pedestrian struck, killed by vehicle in Bay Minette identified
UPDATE (3:24 p.m.): Officers have identified the man who was hit and killed by a vehicle in Bay Minette Saturday. William Thomas Wright, 83, was killed Saturday after being hit near the Circle K Gas Station on D’Olive Street in Bay Minette. A Bay Minette officer noticed an elderly man lying near the entrance of […]
Comments / 0