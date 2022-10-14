MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Gulf Coast so make sure you’re driving safely as you start your Monday. DENSE FOG ADVISORY has been issued for all the counties along the I-10 corridor and we’ll see a Mostly Cloudy sky during the afternoon. There may be a few isolated showers today but most spots will stay dry. We’ve seen mid 80s for the last several afternoons, and today we’ll be in the low 80s. A cold front moves in tonight and that will drag winter-like temps to the Gulf Coast Tuesday through Thursday. Highs drop to the 60s starting Tuesday with mornings in the mid 30s for Wednesday and Thursday mornings. We turn warmer by Friday and the weekend so this drop in temperature will only be temporary. In the Tropics, things have gone quiet as the active part of the season is now over.

MOBILE, AL ・ 1 DAY AGO