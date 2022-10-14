ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

Related
u.today

Bitcoin to Reach $1,000,000 Mark by 2023 According to Ark Invest Analyst

MARKETS
cryptoglobe.com

Cardano ($ADA) Founder on the Importance of Crypto-Friendly Regulatory Frameworks

On Thursday (October 13), Charles Hoskinson, Co-Founder and CEO of Input Output Global (aka “IOG”), the blockchain technology firm behind Cardano’s R&D, explained the importance of having regulation that appreciates the benefits offered by cryptocurrencies. According to a report by The Daily Hodl, the IOG CEO said:
MARKETS
ValueWalk

Make ESG A Strategic Priority Ahead Of Imminent Regulatory Change

Two thirds of respondents say they have not assessed ESG risks in their supply chain in the past two years, finds survey. 43% of respondents recognise ‘doing the right thing’ as single biggest driver of change. 60% of respondents do not yet integrate ESG due diligence into wider...
ECONOMY
ValueWalk

The Fed’s Challenge And Gold

As the economic slowdown deepens, the Fed’s challenges grow larger. It increases the risk of policy mistakes that could benefit gold. It was a tough year for the Federal Reserve. The U.S. central bank’s inflation forecasts were embarrassing. In December 2021, it projected the PCEPI inflation rate at 2.6%, while it soared to 6.8% through June.
BUSINESS
money.com

The Oldest U.S. Bank Will Now Hold Crypto, Adding an ‘Aura of Legitimacy’ to the Market

Cryptocurrency is coming to the oldest U.S. bank in what experts are calling a major milestone that adds an "aura of legitimacy" to the crypto industry. Bank of New York Mellon said select clients can now hold and transfer bitcoin and ether via the bank's platform, according to a recent news release. This makes BNY Mellon the first large U.S. bank to safeguard cryptocurrencies in a similar fashion to stocks and bonds, according to The Wall Street Journal, which first reported the news. The bank will store clients' crypto keys and offer some of the bookkeeping services to fund managers that it does for their other financial assets.
MARKETS
thenewscrypto.com

Kevin O’Leary Believes the Stablecoin Transparency Act Will Boost BTC

As per O’Leary, if the Stablecoin Transparency Act is passed, the BTC price will go up. The Act will probably be passed by the US Congress after the midterm elections. Kevin O’Leary, the Canadian businessman and chairman of O’Shares Investments has a recent update regarding Bitcoin’s potential price movements. In a recent interview, O’Leary declares that the price actions of Bitcoin (BTC) may increase when the Stablecoin Transparency Act is enacted.
MARKETS
kitco.com

Chinese think tank calls for the creation of an "Asian yuan"

Editor's Note: With so much market volatility, stay on top of daily news! Get caught up in minutes with our speedy summary of today's must-read news and expert opinions. Sign up here!. The proposal was put forth in the September issue of the World Affairs journal by researchers Liu Dongmin,...
CHINA
ValueWalk

Blue Chip Dividend Stocks For Your Retirement Portfolio

The world is experiencing several crises at once right now. There’s decades-high inflation that hurts the income and wealth of everyone in real terms, there’s a global energy shortage, and there’s the ongoing war between Russia and Ukraine. In these uncertain times, investors may want to opt...
STOCKS
ValueWalk

5 Trends In Finance

In our digital age, current events have an increasingly swift impact on our finances. Extreme weather events, warfare, and other forms of political and economic unrest on the other side of the world are all communicated instantaneously. Those events in turn carry the capacity to impact finance trends in every market.
MARKETS
financefeeds.com

Crypto prime brokerage FPG integrates algo trading strategies from ML Tech

“Institutional investors are looking for new sources of uncorrelated alpha in crypto markets.”. Crypto prime brokerage platform Floating Point Group (FPG) has partnered with ML Tech, a non-custodial investment management and trading platform, to provide access and monitoring of ML Tech’s Algorithmic Trading Strategies from within FlowVault. FlowVault is...
COMMODITIES & FUTURE

Community Policy