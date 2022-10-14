ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tredyffrin Township, PA

Comments / 209

TRUTH
3d ago

funny the don't come on my property people are OK with someone going on to democrats property to steal. 🙈 it doesn't mater what side your on theft is theft. who ever took the signs must be scared of how the vote is going to turn out.

Reply
77
judy van coevering
3d ago

look at the video to find the thief..... they should be outed.... let the community know....

Reply(8)
34
Pflanzsamen
3d ago

Just another red deviate acting on their passive aggressive insecurities. The Weak do weak things. Pathetic.

Reply(6)
53
 

Comments / 0

Community Policy