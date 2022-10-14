ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Simpsonville, SC

Hand gestures of Spartanburg man shot in face lead to arrest in shooting, officials say

SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. — A man who was shot in the face helped identify his assailant using hand gestures. Now, the shooter is headed to prison, court officials said. Jamal K. Rios, 28, of Spartanburg, pleaded guilty Tuesday to assault and battery of a high and aggravated nature and unlawful possession of a weapon, according to Murray Glenn, with the 7th Circuit Solicitor's Office.
SPARTANBURG, SC
Greta Van Fleet Postpone Concerts After Josh Kiszka Ruptures Eardrum During Show: 'I'm Gutted'

The rockers pushed back three shows scheduled for this week in order for frontman Josh Kiszka to heal Greta Van Fleet has been forced to push back three upcoming concerts after frontman Josh Kiszka ruptured his eardrum during a recent performance. The "Heat Above" rockers postponed shows for this week in Raleigh, North Carolina, Greenville, South Carolina and Jacksonville, Florida after Kiszka, 26, was injured during a show in Maine on Oct. 8. "It's with a heavy heart that we must reschedule our shows this upcoming week," the singer...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
