The rockers pushed back three shows scheduled for this week in order for frontman Josh Kiszka to heal Greta Van Fleet has been forced to push back three upcoming concerts after frontman Josh Kiszka ruptured his eardrum during a recent performance. The "Heat Above" rockers postponed shows for this week in Raleigh, North Carolina, Greenville, South Carolina and Jacksonville, Florida after Kiszka, 26, was injured during a show in Maine on Oct. 8. "It's with a heavy heart that we must reschedule our shows this upcoming week," the singer...

JACKSONVILLE, FL ・ 2 HOURS AGO