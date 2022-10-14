Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Bond denied for man accused of killing grandmother in Spartanburg Co.
Bond was denied for a man accused of killing his grandmother in Spartanburg County.
WYFF4.com
11-year-old Anderson County girl reported missing found safe, deputies say
ANDERSON, S.C. — An 11-year-old Upstate girl who had been reported missing Thursday night was found safe, according to deputies. Anderson County Sheriff's Office deputies had posted on Facebook that Joselin Molina-Castro was last seen at Robert Anderson Middle School and did not return home on the school bus.
WYFF4.com
Hand gestures of Spartanburg man shot in face lead to arrest in shooting, officials say
SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. — A man who was shot in the face helped identify his assailant using hand gestures. Now, the shooter is headed to prison, court officials said. Jamal K. Rios, 28, of Spartanburg, pleaded guilty Tuesday to assault and battery of a high and aggravated nature and unlawful possession of a weapon, according to Murray Glenn, with the 7th Circuit Solicitor's Office.
Man arrested for deadly weekend shooting in Greenwood
A man was arrested in connection to a deadly shooting Saturday night at an apartment complex in Greenwood.
Greta Van Fleet Postpone Concerts After Josh Kiszka Ruptures Eardrum During Show: 'I'm Gutted'
The rockers pushed back three shows scheduled for this week in order for frontman Josh Kiszka to heal Greta Van Fleet has been forced to push back three upcoming concerts after frontman Josh Kiszka ruptured his eardrum during a recent performance. The "Heat Above" rockers postponed shows for this week in Raleigh, North Carolina, Greenville, South Carolina and Jacksonville, Florida after Kiszka, 26, was injured during a show in Maine on Oct. 8. "It's with a heavy heart that we must reschedule our shows this upcoming week," the singer...
People
340K+
Followers
55K+
Post
199M+
Views
ABOUT
http://PEOPLE.com is the No. 1 site for celebrity news—and now you can subscribe to our Snapchat Discover channel!https://people.com/
Comments / 0