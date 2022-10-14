ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Page Six

Anne Heche’s son reveals how much money actress allegedly had at time of death

Anne Heche’s oldest son has reportedly revealed what he believes is the value of the late actress’ estate. According to Homer Laffooon, Heche allegedly died with approximately $400,000 to her name, per court documents obtained Tuesday by the Daily Mail. Laffoon reportedly said in his filing that his “best estimate on the value of all [Heche’s] personal property is $400,000.” He also reportedly expects to receive that same amount annually from royalties and residuals, claiming that “the probable value of the annual income from all the estate’s property is approximately $400,000.” Additionally, Laffoon, 20, reportedly revealed that his mother lived in an apartment and...
People

Kate Hudson Admits She Sometimes 'Starts Crying' When Thinking About Son Ryder, 18, at College

"I’m so excited for his future. When you see your kids thriving and feeling good in their skin that’s all I can ask for," Kate Hudson says of her 18-year-old son Ryder Kate Hudson is missing her oldest child as he's away for his first year of college. The actress, 43, recently spoke with Access Hollywood about how she's been feeling since her son Ryder, 18, left for school. "It's hard to even talk about," she admitted. "I'll have a moment where I'll just start crying because something will...
wonderwall.com

Michael Landon's grandson dies after being hit by a Los Angeles city bus, plus more celeb news ICYMI

The daughter of late TV star Michael Landon is still trying to find answers regarding the August death of her 24-year-old son, Dylan Lupia, who was struck by a Los Angeles city bus and was "left to die on the side of the road," she told DailyMail.com in a story published Oct. 4. Shawna Landon, one of the "Little House on the Prairie" star's nine children, alleged that the bus driver didn't stop after hitting her son. "I just want answers. It's all I think about. How can you not know you just hit a human being? This man didn't even stop to see what happened, nor did he call 911. My son was left to die on the side of the road," Shawna said. "There are still so many unanswered questions, and as a mother I will do everything in my power to get answers." It's believed that Dylan, Michael's grandson, was walking on a bike trail in Rancho Palos Verdes, California, when the bus hit him. Shawna added, "Dylan's wallet was found on him and it still contained his ID, money and his credit card. However, his car keys and cell phone were missing."
LOS ANGELES, CA
People

Pregnant Kelly Osbourne Says She 'Wouldn't Be Sober and Sane' If She'd Had Baby Sooner in Life

Kelly Osbourne explained why she is grateful to start a new chapter as a mom at this point in her life Kelly Osbourne is sharing her gratitude for Red Table Talk. Appearing as a guest host on the latest episode of the Facebook Watch series featuring Hayden Panettiere, the singer opened up about what her pregnancy means to her at this stage of her life. "I feel very blessed that this didn't happen before because I wouldn't have been sober and sane. Because you can be sober, but not...
Daily Mail

Hilaria Baldwin gushes over newborn seventh child Ilaria making her 'tired' but 'happy'... as her husband Alec Baldwin settles wrongful death lawsuit with Hutchins family

Alec Baldwin's second wife Hillary 'Hilaria' Thomas shared three Instastories on Wednesday gushing over their newborn daughter Ilaria Catalina Irena Baldwin. The first post featured the 38-year-old Boston native - who boasts 983K followers - nursing their seventh child 'for the millionth time' early in the morning. In the afternoon,...
VERMONT STATE
HollywoodLife

Jesse Williams’ Ex-Wife Furious Over Court Decision To Allow Long Distance Visitation Of Their Kids

Aryn Drake-Lee, who was married to Jesse Williams from 2012 to 2017, shared her reaction to the court’s decision granting the actor long distant visits with their two kids Sadie, 8, and Maceo, 7, in an Instagram post on Tuesday, October 4. The actor’s ex-wife, 40, was clearly frustrated with the decision, as she vented about the ruling, and said she was “channeling the warrior spirit.”
HollywoodLife

Pax Jolie-Pitt, 18, Seen For 1st Time Since New Allegations Made Against Brad Pitt By Angelina Jolie

Pax Jolie-Pitt, 18, stepped out in public to walk his dog just a few days after his mom Angelina Jolie, 47, accused his dad Brad Pitt, 58, of being physically violent six years ago. The former couple’s son took his pup for a walk in the Los Feliz neighborhood in Los Angeles on Saturday, October 8. Pax dressed casual in a short-sleeved grey shirt and a pair of black jeans. The teenager also wore black aviator sunglasses, white sneakers, and AirPods in his ears.
LOS ANGELES, CA
ETOnline.com

George Clooney Shares His 5-Year-Old Son's Hilarious Response to Him Playing Batman

George and Amal Clooney’s 5-year-old son, Alexander, isn’t impressed with his father’s resume. During a conversation on CBS Mornings, the 61-year-old actor and his wife, Amal, revealed that their son’s favorite superhero is Batman. However, he isn’t fazed by the fact that his father once played the Caped Crusader.
People

People

