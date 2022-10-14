Read full article on original website
Related
'Mentally Exhausted' Christina Haack Accuses Ex-Husband Ant Anstead Of Using 'Manipulation Tactics' In Bitter Custody War
Christina Haack came out swinging against Ant Anstead. The Christina on the Coast star accused her ex-husband of using "manipulation tactics" on her family and friends to turn them against her in their ongoing custody war, RadarOnline.com has learned. Article continues below advertisement. Haack said she's "mentally exhausted" over the...
Anne Heche’s son reveals how much money actress allegedly had at time of death
Anne Heche’s oldest son has reportedly revealed what he believes is the value of the late actress’ estate. According to Homer Laffooon, Heche allegedly died with approximately $400,000 to her name, per court documents obtained Tuesday by the Daily Mail. Laffoon reportedly said in his filing that his “best estimate on the value of all [Heche’s] personal property is $400,000.” He also reportedly expects to receive that same amount annually from royalties and residuals, claiming that “the probable value of the annual income from all the estate’s property is approximately $400,000.” Additionally, Laffoon, 20, reportedly revealed that his mother lived in an apartment and...
Groom Postpones Wedding After Bride-To-Be Asked His Daughter To Change Her Appearance
Handling relationships doesn’t come with a manual, but it requires two emotionally intelligent individuals to avoid having a failed union. Empathy keeps personal sentiment or cultural bias people grew up with in check, as this is a key factor leading to divorce among many partners. Recently, a bride-to-be might...
Kate Hudson Admits She Sometimes 'Starts Crying' When Thinking About Son Ryder, 18, at College
"I’m so excited for his future. When you see your kids thriving and feeling good in their skin that’s all I can ask for," Kate Hudson says of her 18-year-old son Ryder Kate Hudson is missing her oldest child as he's away for his first year of college. The actress, 43, recently spoke with Access Hollywood about how she's been feeling since her son Ryder, 18, left for school. "It's hard to even talk about," she admitted. "I'll have a moment where I'll just start crying because something will...
wonderwall.com
Michael Landon's grandson dies after being hit by a Los Angeles city bus, plus more celeb news ICYMI
The daughter of late TV star Michael Landon is still trying to find answers regarding the August death of her 24-year-old son, Dylan Lupia, who was struck by a Los Angeles city bus and was "left to die on the side of the road," she told DailyMail.com in a story published Oct. 4. Shawna Landon, one of the "Little House on the Prairie" star's nine children, alleged that the bus driver didn't stop after hitting her son. "I just want answers. It's all I think about. How can you not know you just hit a human being? This man didn't even stop to see what happened, nor did he call 911. My son was left to die on the side of the road," Shawna said. "There are still so many unanswered questions, and as a mother I will do everything in my power to get answers." It's believed that Dylan, Michael's grandson, was walking on a bike trail in Rancho Palos Verdes, California, when the bus hit him. Shawna added, "Dylan's wallet was found on him and it still contained his ID, money and his credit card. However, his car keys and cell phone were missing."
Dad Refuses to Walk Daughter Down the Aisle as She’s Marrying Her Sister’s Ex Following Affair
A dad is refusing to walk his daughter down the aisle on her wedding day because he's upset her relationship is allegedly the product of an affair — with a man the woman's sister was seeing, no less. On Reddit, the frustrated father shared he's still reeling from finding...
Valerie Bertinelli Reaches Divorce Settlement With Ex-Husband Weeks After He Demands Prenup Be Thrown Out, $50k A Month In Support
Valerie Bertinelli and her ex-husband Tom Vitale have reached a private deal to end their bitter divorce war — weeks after he demanded she cough up monthly support, RadarOnline.com has learned. According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, this week, a hearing was held in the couple’s never-ending divorce....
Pregnant Kelly Osbourne Says She 'Wouldn't Be Sober and Sane' If She'd Had Baby Sooner in Life
Kelly Osbourne explained why she is grateful to start a new chapter as a mom at this point in her life Kelly Osbourne is sharing her gratitude for Red Table Talk. Appearing as a guest host on the latest episode of the Facebook Watch series featuring Hayden Panettiere, the singer opened up about what her pregnancy means to her at this stage of her life. "I feel very blessed that this didn't happen before because I wouldn't have been sober and sane. Because you can be sober, but not...
msn.com
Fans Are Super Concerned for Jennifer Garner After Seeing One of Her Latest Videos
Apart from being a celebrated actress and a dedicated baker, Jennifer Garner is also an avid athlete. While she has had a ton of practice with dynamic moves, one of her most recent stunts had fans on the edge of their seats. On September 16, the 13 Going on 30...
Tom Cruise's Ex-Wife Persuaded By Scientology To Let Him Date Future Spouse Nicole Kidman, Ex-Church Leader Claims
A former Scientologist detailed the enormous importance of Tom Cruise to the church in a bombshell one-on-one chat with Megyn Kelly following the publication of his new memoir, A Billion Years: My Escape From a Life in the Highest Ranks of Scientology. During the interview, RadarOnline.com learned that Mike Rinder...
Ant Anstead Posts Photos Of 2-Year-Old Son Hudson After Trying To Ban Ex Christina Hall From Doing The Same
Huh? Earlier this year amid a still ongoing custody battle, Ant Anstead lashed out at ex-wife Christina Hall via court docs, claiming she was "exploiting" their 2-year-old son Hudson by posting photos of him on social media. So it came as quite a shock when on Thursday, October 13, the father-of-one uploaded a set of snaps featuring their adorable toddler.
Hilaria Baldwin gushes over newborn seventh child Ilaria making her 'tired' but 'happy'... as her husband Alec Baldwin settles wrongful death lawsuit with Hutchins family
Alec Baldwin's second wife Hillary 'Hilaria' Thomas shared three Instastories on Wednesday gushing over their newborn daughter Ilaria Catalina Irena Baldwin. The first post featured the 38-year-old Boston native - who boasts 983K followers - nursing their seventh child 'for the millionth time' early in the morning. In the afternoon,...
"I'm not a gold digger." In June 1994, an 89-year-old billionaire marries a 26-year-old woman.
In October of 1991, an oil tycoon who was 86 years old was wheeled into a strip club in Houston. There, he fell in love with a woman who was working the day shift, and their relationship lasted until his death.
Meghan and Harry ‘called staffer and screamed at her every 10 mins while she was at dinner’ after duchess was ‘let down’
MEGHAN and Harry allegedly called up a staffer and screamed at her every 10-minutes - just because the Duchess "felt let down". The aide was at dinner when Meghan, 41, is said to have got on the phone and unloaded a vitriolic attack. And the alleged abuse did not stop...
Alec and Hilaria Baldwin Share 1st Family Photo After Welcoming Baby No. 7: ‘Dream Team’
Courtesy of Eroula Dimitriou/Instagram Seven and counting! Hilaria Baldwin shared her first family portrait after welcoming baby No. 7 with husband Alec Baldwin. “What a Baldwinito dream team. Ireland [Baldwin], you are missed and loved ✨,” Hilaria, 38, wrote via Instagram on Monday, October 3, alongside a photo of her and the 30 Rock alum, […]
Ime Udoka’s Alleged Mistress Revealed As 34-Year-Old Married Mormon Kathleen Nimmo Lynch
Ime Udoka's mistress' identity has been revealed as "devout Mormon married mother-of-three” 34-year-old Kathleen Nimmo Lynch.
Jesse Williams’ Ex-Wife Furious Over Court Decision To Allow Long Distance Visitation Of Their Kids
Aryn Drake-Lee, who was married to Jesse Williams from 2012 to 2017, shared her reaction to the court’s decision granting the actor long distant visits with their two kids Sadie, 8, and Maceo, 7, in an Instagram post on Tuesday, October 4. The actor’s ex-wife, 40, was clearly frustrated with the decision, as she vented about the ruling, and said she was “channeling the warrior spirit.”
Pax Jolie-Pitt, 18, Seen For 1st Time Since New Allegations Made Against Brad Pitt By Angelina Jolie
Pax Jolie-Pitt, 18, stepped out in public to walk his dog just a few days after his mom Angelina Jolie, 47, accused his dad Brad Pitt, 58, of being physically violent six years ago. The former couple’s son took his pup for a walk in the Los Feliz neighborhood in Los Angeles on Saturday, October 8. Pax dressed casual in a short-sleeved grey shirt and a pair of black jeans. The teenager also wore black aviator sunglasses, white sneakers, and AirPods in his ears.
Today’s Craig Melvin opens up about grief in heartbreaking exchange after suffering devastating family loss
TODAY'S Craig Melvin has discussed what it's like dealing with grief and loss following the death of a family member. The Today host talked to Wonder Mind today, a platform dedicated to mental fitness, about sitting with emotions, he announced on Twitter on Tuesday. "I got the chance to chat...
ETOnline.com
George Clooney Shares His 5-Year-Old Son's Hilarious Response to Him Playing Batman
George and Amal Clooney’s 5-year-old son, Alexander, isn’t impressed with his father’s resume. During a conversation on CBS Mornings, the 61-year-old actor and his wife, Amal, revealed that their son’s favorite superhero is Batman. However, he isn’t fazed by the fact that his father once played the Caped Crusader.
People
340K+
Followers
55K+
Post
199M+
Views
ABOUT
http://PEOPLE.com is the No. 1 site for celebrity news—and now you can subscribe to our Snapchat Discover channel!https://people.com/
Comments / 0