ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Audacy

Pierce Brosnan might have been ‘Batman’ if not for a ‘stupid’ underwear comment he made

By Luke Mc Cormick
Audacy
Audacy
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3swKTA_0iZA0RgE00

If it weren’t for one silly thing he said to Tim Burton, Pierce Brosnan may have been the caped crusader.

Stopping by “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” to promote his new film “Black Adam” the former 007 rehashed what may have been with Batman .

“I went up for “Batman” way back in the day, when Tim Burton was doing it. Obviously I didn’t get the job,” he told Fallon. “I remember saying something stupid to Tim Burton. I said, ‘I can’t understand any man who would wear his underpants outside his trousers.’”

Brosnan , who played the role of James Bond in four movies, did say of Michael Keaton, who won the ‘Batman’ role, was “the best man” for the job.

In the new DC Universe movie “Black Adam,” Brosnan said him and his character Doctor Fate “were meant to meet on the same page.” He stars opposite Dwayne Johnson.

“Black Adam” arrives in theaters Oct. 14.

LISTEN on the Audacy App
Sign up and follow Audacy
Facebook | Twitter | Instagram

Comments / 0

Related
Deadline

Sarah Michelle Gellar Sends Selma Blair An Emotional Message Following ‘Dancing With The Stars’ Exit

Sarah Michelle Gellar honored her friend Selma Blair after her shocking exit announcement on Dancing with the Stars. Blair was diagnosed with MS in 2018 and cited health concerns for leaving the Disney+ competition series. On social media, Gellar paid tribute to Blair with an heartfelt message for the enormous effort she made to showcase her dance skills. “Long before [Dancing with the Stars] I knew you were a ten, and now the world knows. Selma I’ve never been so proud of you (and I’m often proud of you),” Gellar shared on Instagram. “You make the rest of us believe that...
Variety

‘Terrifier 2′ Is Making Moviegoers Vomit and Pass Out, but Its Director Says: ‘I Don’t Want People Getting Hurt. It‘s Surreal’

“Terrifier 2” has become an unexpected box office hit this Halloween movie season. Writer-director Damien Leone’s gory sequel to his 2016 killer clown cult hit shocked the industry over the weekend when it grossed just over $1 million at the domestic box office, up 28% from its $805,000 debut the weekend before. While these grosses may seem low, don’t forget that “Terrifier 2” is a micro-budget indie with a $250,000 price tag and next to zero mainstream marketing. What’s driving interest around “Terrifier 2”? It might have something to do with all the reports claiming the horror movie has caused...
Vibe

The Official ‘Creed III” Movie Trailer Is Here: Watch

The official trailer for Creed III, the highly anticipated sequel, has arrived. “I spent the last seven years of my life living out my wildest dreams,” narrates Adonis Creed (Michael B. Jordan) at the beginning of the preview released today (Oct. 18). “Bianca, Rocky, My dad. This was built on their shoulders.” More from VIBE.comMichael B. Jordan And Jonathan Majors Flex On New 'Creed III' PostersJonathan Majors Eyed For Dennis Rodman Role In New Film '48 Hours In Vegas'Lori Harvey Discusses "Dating On Your Own Terms" With Teyana Taylor According to the film’s synopsis, the third installment of the Creed II...
Audacy

Audacy

64K+
Followers
59K+
Post
20M+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest in sports, music, entertainment and breaking news.

 https://www.audacy.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy