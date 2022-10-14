Pierce Brosnan might have been ‘Batman’ if not for a ‘stupid’ underwear comment he made

If it weren’t for one silly thing he said to Tim Burton, Pierce Brosnan may have been the caped crusader.

Stopping by “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” to promote his new film “Black Adam” the former 007 rehashed what may have been with Batman .

“I went up for “Batman” way back in the day, when Tim Burton was doing it. Obviously I didn’t get the job,” he told Fallon. “I remember saying something stupid to Tim Burton. I said, ‘I can’t understand any man who would wear his underpants outside his trousers.’”

Brosnan , who played the role of James Bond in four movies, did say of Michael Keaton, who won the ‘Batman’ role, was “the best man” for the job.

In the new DC Universe movie “Black Adam,” Brosnan said him and his character Doctor Fate “were meant to meet on the same page.” He stars opposite Dwayne Johnson.

“Black Adam” arrives in theaters Oct. 14.

