Motley Fool

3 Stocks to Buy In October That Could Soar 47% to 84%, According to Wall Street

Alphabet's revenue continues to grow briskly, with Google Cloud's momentum especially standing out. MercadoLibre has tremendous opportunities in the Latin American e-commerce and fintech markets. MongoDB's business is booming with no slowdown due to economic concerns. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s...
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

1 Growth Stock Down 70% to Buy Right Now

MongoDB reported robust growth, but its expanding losses are worrying the market. The company is trading its short-term profitability for long-term growth. MongoDB’s fundamentals haven't changed, so a sharp drop in its stock price is a great opportunity for investors. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may...
STOCKS
tipranks.com

Two dividend-paying stocks with more than 10% yield

Here are two UK stocks with a dividend yield of more than 10%. Are they worth the hype? Let’s find out. Despite the economic slowdown and gloomy outlook, dividend-paying stocks are holding up – here, we’ve picked two of Britain’s best. Global miner Rio Tinto (GB:RIO)...
STOCKS
NASDAQ

3 Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio in the Market Downturn

When the stock market sinks, not all stocks sink with it. Some manage to do quite well during a downturn, whether it be because they cater to cost-conscious consumers, such as Dollar Tree (NASDAQ: DLTR), or because they operate in the recession-resistant healthcare industry, such as McKesson (NYSE: MCK). It could also be because they have built-in diversification that insulates them from a downturn, such as industrial supplier Carlisle Companies (NYSE: CSL).
STOCKS
tipranks.com

Stock Market Today: Stocks Close Higher after Friday’s Carnage

Stock indices finished today’s trading session firmly in the green after a poor performance on Friday. The Dow Jones Industrial Average, the S&P 500, and the Nasdaq 100 increased by 1.86%, 2.65%, and 3.47%, respectively. All sectors rallied today after each one finished Friday in negative territory. Nonetheless, the...
STOCKS
valuethemarkets.com

Daily Stock Watch: MIST Stock Falters Despite Trial Success

One stock heading lower at the start of this week is biopharma outfit Milestone Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: MIST). But is MIST stock a good investment?. Milestone Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: MIST) shares have dropped in early trading on Monday despite rising in premarket trading following strong clinical trial results for the company’s etripamil nasal spray.
STOCKS
kalkinemedia.com

US stocks close higher with earnings season on focus; RBLX, BAC rally

Benchmark US indices inched higher on Monday, October 17, as the market participants seemed to have moved their focus into the ongoing third-quarter earnings season, amid a flurry of economic challenges weighing on sentiments. The S&P 500 rose 2.65 per cent to 3,677.95. The Dow Jones was up 1.86 per...
STOCKS
Benzinga

Recap: Guaranty Bancshares Q3 Earnings

Guaranty Bancshares GNTY reported its Q3 earnings results on Monday, October 17, 2022 at 07:00 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Guaranty Bancshares beat estimated earnings by 3.41%, reporting an EPS of $0.91 versus an estimate of $0.88. Revenue was up $4.08 million from the same...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
NASDAQ

US STOCKS-Wall Street futures extend gains as BofA rises after earnings

U.S. stock index futures extended gains on Monday on better-than-expected results from Bank of America, with investors scanning the latest batch of earnings for impact of decades-high inflation and rising interest rates on corporate profit. Oct 17 (Reuters) - U.S. stock index futures extended gains on Monday on better-than-expected results...
STOCKS
Benzinga

12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Monday's Intraday Session

Intelligent Living ILAG shares rose 16.7% to $4.33 during Monday's regular session. Intelligent Living's stock is trading at a volume of 6.2 million shares as of 13:30 EST. This is 79.8% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $78.1 million. Pineapple...
STOCKS
Motley Fool

A Mixed Day for Financial Stocks Has Investors Hopeful Yet Concerned

Markets soared to start the new week, rebounding from last week's volatility. Bank of America posted strong gains after reporting its latest results. Charles Schwab had a record quarter but saw its stock decline. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing...
STOCKS
Benzinga

Earnings Outlook For Pinnacle Financial

Pinnacle Financial PNFP is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, 2022-10-18. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that Pinnacle Financial will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $1.87. Pinnacle Financial bulls will hope to hear the company to announce they've...
FINANCIAL REPORTS

