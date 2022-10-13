Read full article on original website
Motley Fool
3 Stocks to Buy In October That Could Soar 47% to 84%, According to Wall Street
Alphabet's revenue continues to grow briskly, with Google Cloud's momentum especially standing out. MercadoLibre has tremendous opportunities in the Latin American e-commerce and fintech markets. MongoDB's business is booming with no slowdown due to economic concerns. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s...
2 Monster Dividend Stocks to Help You Retire Early
Philip Morris International and Vector Group boast massive yields and sustainable business models.
2 Dividend Stocks That Could Pay You Forever
Income investors look for well-run companies like these.
1 Growth Stock Down 70% to Buy Right Now
MongoDB reported robust growth, but its expanding losses are worrying the market. The company is trading its short-term profitability for long-term growth. MongoDB’s fundamentals haven't changed, so a sharp drop in its stock price is a great opportunity for investors. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may...
Stock Market Today: Stocks End Lower With Inflation Data, Q3 Earnings In Focus; Nasdaq Hits 2-Year Low
Stocks finished lower for the fourth straight day Monday, while the dollar consolidated gains against its global peers, as investors extended their retreat from risk markets following an escalation of military action in the Ukraine and ahead of a the unofficial start to the third-quarter earnings season later this week.
tipranks.com
Two dividend-paying stocks with more than 10% yield
Here are two UK stocks with a dividend yield of more than 10%. Are they worth the hype? Let’s find out. Despite the economic slowdown and gloomy outlook, dividend-paying stocks are holding up – here, we’ve picked two of Britain’s best. Global miner Rio Tinto (GB:RIO)...
3 Stocks That Can Turn $10,000 Into $50,000 by 2025
These three stocks are still growing rapidly and could multiply your money in three years.
NASDAQ
3 Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio in the Market Downturn
When the stock market sinks, not all stocks sink with it. Some manage to do quite well during a downturn, whether it be because they cater to cost-conscious consumers, such as Dollar Tree (NASDAQ: DLTR), or because they operate in the recession-resistant healthcare industry, such as McKesson (NYSE: MCK). It could also be because they have built-in diversification that insulates them from a downturn, such as industrial supplier Carlisle Companies (NYSE: CSL).
tipranks.com
Stock Market Today: Stocks Close Higher after Friday’s Carnage
Stock indices finished today’s trading session firmly in the green after a poor performance on Friday. The Dow Jones Industrial Average, the S&P 500, and the Nasdaq 100 increased by 1.86%, 2.65%, and 3.47%, respectively. All sectors rallied today after each one finished Friday in negative territory. Nonetheless, the...
Stock Market Today: Stocks Sprint Higher as Bank Earnings Impress
Bank of America and Bank of New York Mellon both reported Q3 earnings beats.
valuethemarkets.com
Daily Stock Watch: MIST Stock Falters Despite Trial Success
One stock heading lower at the start of this week is biopharma outfit Milestone Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: MIST). But is MIST stock a good investment?. Milestone Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: MIST) shares have dropped in early trading on Monday despite rising in premarket trading following strong clinical trial results for the company’s etripamil nasal spray.
Walgreens Stock Leaps On Q4 Earnings Beat, 2023 Healthcare Sales Target Boost
Walgreens (WBA) posted better-than-expected fourth quarter earnings Thursday, while lifting its healthcare sales target, sending shares in the drugstore chain sharply higher in pre-market trading. Walgreens Boots said adjusted earnings for the three months ending in August, the company's fiscal fourth quarter, came in at 80 cents per share, down...
kalkinemedia.com
US stocks close higher with earnings season on focus; RBLX, BAC rally
Benchmark US indices inched higher on Monday, October 17, as the market participants seemed to have moved their focus into the ongoing third-quarter earnings season, amid a flurry of economic challenges weighing on sentiments. The S&P 500 rose 2.65 per cent to 3,677.95. The Dow Jones was up 1.86 per...
3 Top Tech Stocks Under $20 a Share
Top tech stocks don't have to come with prohibitive price tags.
Recap: Guaranty Bancshares Q3 Earnings
Guaranty Bancshares GNTY reported its Q3 earnings results on Monday, October 17, 2022 at 07:00 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Guaranty Bancshares beat estimated earnings by 3.41%, reporting an EPS of $0.91 versus an estimate of $0.88. Revenue was up $4.08 million from the same...
Stock Market Today: Stocks End Lower Amid Bank Earnings, Kroger Merger Deal News
Stocks ended lower Friday, following on from a wild session on Wall Street Thursday that saw the biggest trough-to-peak swing for the Dow in more than two years, as investors navigate a series of big bank earnings and merger deal news. The S&P 500 finished down 2.34%, while the Dow...
NASDAQ
US STOCKS-Wall Street futures extend gains as BofA rises after earnings
U.S. stock index futures extended gains on Monday on better-than-expected results from Bank of America, with investors scanning the latest batch of earnings for impact of decades-high inflation and rising interest rates on corporate profit. Oct 17 (Reuters) - U.S. stock index futures extended gains on Monday on better-than-expected results...
Benzinga
12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Monday's Intraday Session
Intelligent Living ILAG shares rose 16.7% to $4.33 during Monday's regular session. Intelligent Living's stock is trading at a volume of 6.2 million shares as of 13:30 EST. This is 79.8% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $78.1 million. Pineapple...
Motley Fool
A Mixed Day for Financial Stocks Has Investors Hopeful Yet Concerned
Markets soared to start the new week, rebounding from last week's volatility. Bank of America posted strong gains after reporting its latest results. Charles Schwab had a record quarter but saw its stock decline. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing...
Benzinga
Earnings Outlook For Pinnacle Financial
Pinnacle Financial PNFP is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, 2022-10-18. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that Pinnacle Financial will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $1.87. Pinnacle Financial bulls will hope to hear the company to announce they've...
