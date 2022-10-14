Roger Stone said he would 'eject' Jared Kushner from Miami while ranting about not getting a second pardon. 'You want to fight? Let's fight'

Roger Stone, a former adviser and confidante to former U.S. President Donald Trump, arrives to the Thomas P. O'Neill Jr. Federal Building for a deposition before the House Select Committee investigating the January 6th Attack on the United States Capitol on December 17, 2021 in Washington, DC. Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images

Roger Stone wanted a second pardon to protect him from January 6 repercussions, according to The Daily Beast.

New video, obtained by the news outlet, shows Stone ranting when he learns he did not get the additional pardon.

We will eject him from Miami very quickly. He will be leaving very quickly," Stone says of Jared Kushner.

An irate Roger Stone talked about ejecting Jared Kushner from Miami and called Ivanka Trump an "abortionist bitch" after learning former President Trump would not grant him a second pardon to protect him from January 6 repercussions, according to The Daily Beast.

The former Trump advisor's rant on President Joe Biden's Inauguration Day is captured in f ootage obtained by The Daily Beast from the upcoming documentary "A Storm Foretold."

The video shows Stone shouting about Trump's daughter and son-in-law while on the phone, traveling in a car. Filmmaker Christoffer Guldbrandsen told The Daily Beast that Stone held Donald Trump and Jared Kushner responsible for him not getting the additional pardon.

"Jared Kushner has an IQ of 70," Stone said. "He's coming to Miami. We will eject him from Miami very quickly. He will be leaving very quickly. Very quickly.

Stone added, "He has 100 security guards. I will have 5,000 security guards. You want to fight? Let's fight. Fuck you."

The filmakers were unclear on who he was directing that remark towards, according to the Daily Beast.

"Fuck you and your abortionist bitch daughter," he said. Guldbrandsen told The Daily Beast he was talking about Ivanka Trump.

The filmmakers told The Daily Beast that the House committee investigating the January 6, 2021 attack on the US Capitol selected the video clip but ultimately elected not to play it.

Stone had already been pardoned once by Trump in December 2020 for multiple felony convictions that included witness tampering, obstructing Robert Mueller's 2016 Russia investigation and making false statements.

He wanted a second pardon after the riot. Other footage aired by CNN showed Stone calling for violence on the day before the 2020 election.

"Fuck the voting, let's get right to the violence," Stone is heard saying. "Shoot to kill, you see an antifa — shoot to kill."

Responding to the story, Stone told Insider that a number of the filmmakers' videos are "fabricated," that he's suing them for $25 million for defamation, and that he plans to prove in federal court that they have used "deep fake technology" extensively.

"Unfortunately they have actually accused me of crimes in numerous forums without any actual evidence of crimes," he wrote in a text.

Guldbrandsen told The Daily Beast that he and his fellow filmmaker Frederik Marbell aren't worried about the lawsuit threat, saying "I have unequivocal documentation in the form of the footage, so I am not really concerned."