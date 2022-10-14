ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miami, FL

Roger Stone said he would 'eject' Jared Kushner from Miami while ranting about not getting a second pardon. 'You want to fight? Let's fight'

By Nicole Gaudiano
Business Insider
Business Insider
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Kzrk3_0iZA0Ld600
Roger Stone, a former adviser and confidante to former U.S. President Donald Trump, arrives to the Thomas P. O'Neill Jr. Federal Building for a deposition before the House Select Committee investigating the January 6th Attack on the United States Capitol on December 17, 2021 in Washington, DC.

Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images

  • Roger Stone wanted a second pardon to protect him from January 6 repercussions, according to The Daily Beast.
  • New video, obtained by the news outlet, shows Stone ranting when he learns he did not get the additional pardon.
  • We will eject him from Miami very quickly. He will be leaving very quickly," Stone says of Jared Kushner.

An irate Roger Stone talked about ejecting Jared Kushner from Miami and called Ivanka Trump an "abortionist bitch" after learning former President Trump would not grant him a second pardon to protect him from January 6 repercussions, according to The Daily Beast.

The former Trump advisor's rant on President Joe Biden's Inauguration Day is captured in f ootage obtained by The Daily Beast from the upcoming documentary "A Storm Foretold."

The video shows Stone shouting about Trump's daughter and son-in-law while on the phone, traveling in a car. Filmmaker Christoffer Guldbrandsen told The Daily Beast that Stone held Donald Trump and Jared Kushner responsible for him not getting the additional pardon.

"Jared Kushner has an IQ of 70," Stone said. "He's coming to Miami. We will eject him from Miami very quickly. He will be leaving very quickly. Very quickly.

Stone added, "He has 100 security guards. I will have 5,000 security guards. You want to fight? Let's fight. Fuck you."

The filmakers were unclear on who he was directing that remark towards, according to the Daily Beast.

"Fuck you and your abortionist bitch daughter," he said. Guldbrandsen told The Daily Beast he was talking about Ivanka Trump.

The filmmakers told The Daily Beast that the House committee investigating the January 6, 2021 attack on the US Capitol selected the video clip but ultimately elected not to play it.

Stone had already been pardoned once by Trump in December 2020 for multiple felony convictions that included witness tampering, obstructing Robert Mueller's 2016 Russia investigation and making false statements.

He wanted a second pardon after the riot. Other footage aired by CNN showed Stone calling for violence on the day before the 2020 election.

"Fuck the voting, let's get right to the violence," Stone is heard saying. "Shoot to kill, you see an antifa — shoot to kill."

Responding to the story, Stone told Insider that a number of the filmmakers' videos are "fabricated," that he's suing them for $25 million for defamation, and that he plans to prove in federal court that they have used "deep fake technology" extensively.

"Unfortunately they have actually accused me of crimes in numerous forums without any actual evidence of crimes," he wrote in a text.

Guldbrandsen told The Daily Beast that he and his fellow filmmaker Frederik Marbell aren't worried about the lawsuit threat, saying "I have unequivocal documentation in the form of the footage, so I am not really concerned."

Read the original article on Business Insider

Comments / 46

NPRGAdmin 2015
3d ago

Excellent. Stone is a slimy, racist (except reportedly when it comes to choosing Black guys to sleep with his wife!), grifting, self-entitled, criminal, wanna-be repug elitist. I’m pleased the documentarian and the Daily Beast are continuing to expose him to the world. Let’s hope he doesn’t escape Justice this time!

Reply(3)
33
HaPpYCaMpER
3d ago

Who’s “we” Stone? Your proud boys? Your oat eaters? You should know by now no trump is loyal. CMON! YOU of all ppl should know that! I smell a scapegoat. 🤣😂🤣😂🤣😂🤣🤣🤣

Reply
26
dirtymark30736
4d ago

this is a modern day example of the 'fighting pit', called the MAGA pit. Once the emperor Trump arrives, let the games begin.

Reply(4)
39
 

MIAMI EAT & DRINK

More
 

MIAMI THINGS TO DO

More
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
SheKnows

Donald Trump Reportedly Wanted to Send Ivanka & Jared Kushner ‘Back to New York’ During His Administration

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. When Donald Trump was in the White House, many pundits didn’t understand why his daughter, Ivanka Trump, and her husband, Jared Kushner, were senior advisers when they had zero political experience. It’s now sounding like there were days when even the former president didn’t want them in Washington, D.C., according to an upcoming book, Confidence Man: The Making of Donald Trump and the Breaking of America , by New York Times journalist Maggie Haberman.
WASHINGTON STATE
Business Insider

The Secret Service painted a damning picture of Trump to the Jan. 6 committee. It wasn't the first time agents have been called to testify.

The House Jan. 6 committee obtained hundreds of thousands of internal Secret Service emails. The messages paint a damning portrait of the president and of fears of violence before January 6. This is not the first time the agency has found itself revealing disturbing details about a president. The House...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Business Insider

Georgia Republican says Herschel Walker became the GOP's Senate pick because he was a 'famous football player' backed by Trump: 'We didn't ask who was the best leader'

Georgia's Lt. Gov. Geoff Duncan slammed the process by which Herschel Walker became a Senate pick. Geoff said Republicans had just looked around to see who Trump supported to select their candidate. "Herschel Walker hasn't earned my respect or my vote," Duncan told CNN. Georgia's GOP Lt. Gov. Geoff Duncan...
GEORGIA STATE
Matthew C. Woodruff

Former Pres. Trump’s son-in-law Jared loses big time in court, ordered to pay millions.

Jared Kushner has agreed to pay a $3.25 million fine to the state of Maryland and to reimburse potentially tens of thousands of tenants of his 9000 rental units in Baltimore. The restitution will take the form of refunds to tenants who were charged illegal fees such as excessive application fees, improper agent fees, writ fees and unreturned security deposits.
MARYLAND STATE
Business Insider

Mike Pence says his relationship with Trump 'broke down' after the election and describes facing down the president's pressure campaign to overturn the 2020 results in new autobiography

Former Vice President Mike Pence dumps on Donald Trump for stoking Jan. 6 in his new book. Pence notes how Trump "pressured him to overturn the election" and rioters yelled "Hang Mike Pence!" Lawmakers on both sides of the aisle have praised Pence for bucking Trump's election fraud scheme. Former...
Business Insider

Trump denied allegations that he showed ex-employees salacious photos of women he'd been involved with, telling Maggie Haberman it's 'not my style'

Donald Trump denied showing ex-employees photos of women he'd been involved with. Maggie Haberman wrote in her new book, "Confidence Man," that Trump's ex-employees recalled him doing so. They also told Haberman that Trump would belittle gay executives and brag about paying them less. Trump employees recalled that Donald Trump...
Business Insider

Michael Cohen says New York investigation will 'ultimately terminate' the Trump Organization: 'This is going to put an end to the entire company'

Michael Cohen said the New York probe into the Trump Organization would "end to the entire company." Cohen said investigators have what they need to "ultimately terminate" the company. Cohen predicted that one or two of Trump's children may have to "fall on the sword for him." Former President Donald...
NEW YORK STATE
Business Insider

Business Insider

676K+
Followers
40K+
Post
339M+
Views
ABOUT

What you want to know about business. A section of Insider.

 https://www.businessinsider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy