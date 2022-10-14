ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

WLNS

Steelers QB Pickett to play if he clears concussion protocol

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Pittsburgh Steelers rookie quarterback Kenny Pickett will practice on Wednesday and will play next Sunday night against Miami if he clears the NFL’s concussion protocol. Steelers coach Mike Tomlin said Tuesday that Pickett will have “no restrictions” in practice this week and the plan is...
PITTSBURGH, PA
WLNS

NFL owners unlikely to vote on Dan Snyder, roughing calls

Concussions, roughing-the-passer penalties and Washington owner Dan Snyder have dominated headlines six weeks into an NFL season that’s featured plenty of comebacks and close games, too. There isn’t expected to be any significant news on any of the hot topics when NFL owners meet in New York on Tuesday....
WASHINGTON, DC
WLNS

Prime Video will add Black Friday game to NFL package in ’23

The NFL will expand to Black Friday beginning next season. The league announced Tuesday that Amazon Prime Video will stream a game on the day after Thanksgiving. The first Black Friday game will kick off at 3 p.m. ET on Nov. 24, 2023. The teams will be announced in May when the regular-season schedule is expected to be released.
ARIZONA STATE
WLNS

NHL: No evidence to substantiate allegations against Cole

NEW YORK (AP) — The NHL said Saturday it found no evidence to substantiate allegations posted on social media against Tampa Bay Lightning defenseman Ian Cole and has concluded its investigation. The league said it was unable to make contact with the anonymous source of the Oct. 7 social...
TAMPA, FL
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Philadelphia 76ers at Boston Celtics: NBA opening night live scores, updates, lineups, injury report, how to watch

The 2022-23 NBA season begins Tuesday night with a pair of games featuring last season's NBA Finals participants. The Boston Celtics, last season's runner-up, host the Philadelphia 76ers at 7:30 p.m. ET (TNT) in the first game. The Celtics have their core back, save for head coach Ime Udoka, who is serving a season-long suspension for inappropriate workplace conduct. In his place is interim head coach Joe Mazzulla, 34, who was an assistant on the Celtics' staff. Follow all the action live with Yahoo Sports from both opening games.
BOSTON, MA

