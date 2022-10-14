The 2022-23 NBA season begins Tuesday night with a pair of games featuring last season's NBA Finals participants. The Boston Celtics, last season's runner-up, host the Philadelphia 76ers at 7:30 p.m. ET (TNT) in the first game. The Celtics have their core back, save for head coach Ime Udoka, who is serving a season-long suspension for inappropriate workplace conduct. In his place is interim head coach Joe Mazzulla, 34, who was an assistant on the Celtics' staff. Follow all the action live with Yahoo Sports from both opening games.

BOSTON, MA ・ 11 MINUTES AGO