Davenport, IA

KWQC

Iowa absentee voting begins Wednesday

Iowa (KWQC) - The absentee voting period in Iowa starts on Wednesday. This is the first day to vote in person at a county election office and auditors can mail absentee ballots to voters who requested them. According to Secretary Paul Pate, more than 144,000 Iowans have requested an absentee...
IOWA STATE
ourquadcities.com

IL mask recommendation in line with CDC

Last week’s executive order by Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker only recommends mask wearing for people at high risk for contracting COVID. The recommendations — in line with federal CDC guidelines — periodically have been updated and now extend until Nov. 12, said Janet Hill, chief operating officer for the Rock Island County Health Department.
ROCK ISLAND COUNTY, IL
Local 4 WHBF

Clinton County announces satellite voting location

Clinton County Auditor and Commissioner of Elections Eric Van Lancker says that the Clinton County Satellite Office in DeWitt will be available during three time periods in October for 2022 General Election voters. Van Lancker’s office received a petition with the required 100 signatures requesting the site as a satellite voting location. Satellite voting gives […]
CLINTON COUNTY, IA
KWQC

Local organizations join together to host free poverty simulation

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Tuesday the Moline Foundation, Moline Public Library, University of Illinois Extension, St. Paul Lutheran Church, EveryChild, and River Bend Food Bank joined together to host another round of poverty simulations and workshops on socio-economic differences. The simulation is meant to highlight a growing concern in the...
DAVENPORT, IA
bleedingheartland.com

One of her favorite places

This column by Daniel G. Clark about Alexander Clark (1826-1891) first appeared in the Muscatine Journal. Across a crowded lobby, I recognize Iowa’s one-time state architectural historian who married a candidate for Congress. It’s one of the opening events at the spectacular new Stanley Museum of Art. She is serving as a greeter.
MUSCATINE, IA
KWQC

Finding strength during difficult times

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -When we are in the midst of hard struggles, we often ask, “When will things get better?” or “Will things ever change?”. Rumaisa Khawaja (Coach Ru) has been through some dark times recently where she felt lonely and hopeless. After beating cancer, she shares some perspectives on what she learned due to the toll cancer alone can take on mental health.
DAVENPORT, IA
davenportlibrary.com

The Truth Will Out: Annie Wittenmyer

In preparation for a recent program featuring Annie Wittenmyer and the orphanage she is forever linked to in Davenport, Iowa inconsistencies within reference works were found bringing up a number of questions. Turning to some basic documents used for family history research and a book by Thomas R. Baker called The Sacred Cause of Union: Iowa in the Civil War clarification (and documentation) that Annie Turner Wittenmyer was actually NOT a wealthy widow whose husband died before the Civil War came to light. Rather, she was a DIVORCED single mother striving to provide for her child in the 1860s with an enormous sense of empathy and desire to improve the quality of life in her community through her charity work.
DAVENPORT, IA
KWQC

Augustana College’s first-ever female president sworn in Saturday

ROCK ISLAND, Ill. (KWQC) - After 162 years, Augustana College swore in its first female president Saturday. Dr. Andrea Talentino was announced as the college’s 9th president in December 2021, and Talentino says her first focus will be on how Augustana can help the community around the college. “The...
ROCK ISLAND, IL
KWQC

1 dead, 2 injured in crash on Sabula-Savanna Bridge

JACKSON Co., Iowa (KWQC) - One man is dead and two people were injured in a crash on the Sabula-Savanna Bridge Saturday, according to Iowa troopers. Iowa State Troopers responded to US 52 at the Sabula-Savanna Bridge around 8:30 p.m. Saturday for a report of a crash, according to a crash report.
SABULA, IA
worldatlas.com

10 Most Charming River Towns in Iowa

American river towns always pack a punch when it comes to breathtaking views, and Iowa's waterfront towns are no exception. This state has an abundance of such charming spots, most of which are along its two major rivers,the Mississippi and the Missouri. The “Hawkeye State” has some fantastic spots that will leave you in awe of its beauty.
IOWA STATE
Local 4 WHBF

Davenport testing snow alert system Oct. 19

The City of Davenport is getting ready for winter by testing its snow emergency alert system. A message will be sent out via Alert Iowa on October 19 at 10 a.m. The alert system is the best way to find out when a Snow Emergency is declared in Davenport and now is the best time […]
DAVENPORT, IA
KWQC

Muscatine rescue pup chosen for K-9 narcotics detection training

MUSCATINE, Iowa (KWQC)-Dogs living in shelters are waiting for forever homes and want to become someone’s best friend and perfect pet. But some canines, like Pocket, are not suited for a traditional dog’s life, so there’s a different path that is better for them. Pocket (formerly Payton),...
MUSCATINE, IA
iowa.media

Iowa City switches to new mobile parking app

Iowa City will switch its mobile parking app from Passport Parking to ParkMobile throughout October. Drivers can still use Passport until the block or parking ramp transitions to ParkMobile. The new meters will bear the ParkMobile’s green logo. After downloading the ParkMobile app, users are prompted to create an...
IOWA CITY, IA
KWQC

Moline dog and owner co-author a book on how to beat cancer

Moline, Ill. (KWQC) -A Moline woman has been diagnosed with cancer four times. She was inspired to write a book (from her dog’s perspective) on how he helped her repeatedly beat the disease. Pamela Crouch and her dog, Cooper Wigglesmith, are the co-authors of a new 32-page book, “Dr....
MOLINE, IL
KWQC

Troopers identify 2 killed in crash on Great River Bridge

HENDERSON Co., Ill. (KWQC) - Two construction workers were killed in a crash on Great River Bridge Tuesday, according to troopers. Troopers responded around 8 a.m. Tuesday to the Great River Bridge for a report of a crash involving two construction workers from a Burlington, Iowa company, according to Illinois State Police.
BURLINGTON, IA
KWQC

Boil order in effect for sections of Silvis, East Moline

SILVIS, Ill. (KWQC) - Sections of Silvis and East Moline are under a boil order until further notice, according to Randy Parker, superintendent of Silvis Heights Water. Residents north of Crosstown Avenue in Silvis and north of 30th Avenue in East Moline should boil there water until further notice, Parker said.
SILVIS, IL

