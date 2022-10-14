Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
KWQC
Iowa absentee voting begins Wednesday
Iowa (KWQC) - The absentee voting period in Iowa starts on Wednesday. This is the first day to vote in person at a county election office and auditors can mail absentee ballots to voters who requested them. According to Secretary Paul Pate, more than 144,000 Iowans have requested an absentee...
Nonprofit ambulance service provider in Scott County asks to become government entity
DAVENPORT, Iowa — MEDIC EMS, the nonprofit ambulance service serving Scott County, is requesting to become a government entity. The Scott County Board of Supervisors would declare emergency medical transportation an "essential county service" and make a new county-operated ambulance service. It would essentially merge with MEDIC and be funded in part by taxes.
Iowa City family opening 2nd farm business near Des Moines
Paul Rasch pulls a couple of Red Free apples from the trees at Wilson’s Orchard & Farm, about 5 miles northeast of Iowa City’s downtown.
KWQC
Local Girl Scouts to benefit from donation by philanthropist, MacKenzie Scott
BETTENDORF, Iowa (KWQC) - The Girl Scouts of Eastern Iowa and Western Illinois will receive a $1.4 million donation from philanthropist MacKenzie Scott. It’s part of an $84.5 million donation awarded to Girl Scouts of the USA, the largest donation from a single individual in the organization’s 110 year history.
ourquadcities.com
IL mask recommendation in line with CDC
Last week’s executive order by Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker only recommends mask wearing for people at high risk for contracting COVID. The recommendations — in line with federal CDC guidelines — periodically have been updated and now extend until Nov. 12, said Janet Hill, chief operating officer for the Rock Island County Health Department.
Clinton County announces satellite voting location
Clinton County Auditor and Commissioner of Elections Eric Van Lancker says that the Clinton County Satellite Office in DeWitt will be available during three time periods in October for 2022 General Election voters. Van Lancker’s office received a petition with the required 100 signatures requesting the site as a satellite voting location. Satellite voting gives […]
KWQC
Local organizations join together to host free poverty simulation
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Tuesday the Moline Foundation, Moline Public Library, University of Illinois Extension, St. Paul Lutheran Church, EveryChild, and River Bend Food Bank joined together to host another round of poverty simulations and workshops on socio-economic differences. The simulation is meant to highlight a growing concern in the...
bleedingheartland.com
One of her favorite places
This column by Daniel G. Clark about Alexander Clark (1826-1891) first appeared in the Muscatine Journal. Across a crowded lobby, I recognize Iowa’s one-time state architectural historian who married a candidate for Congress. It’s one of the opening events at the spectacular new Stanley Museum of Art. She is serving as a greeter.
KWQC
Finding strength during difficult times
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -When we are in the midst of hard struggles, we often ask, “When will things get better?” or “Will things ever change?”. Rumaisa Khawaja (Coach Ru) has been through some dark times recently where she felt lonely and hopeless. After beating cancer, she shares some perspectives on what she learned due to the toll cancer alone can take on mental health.
davenportlibrary.com
The Truth Will Out: Annie Wittenmyer
In preparation for a recent program featuring Annie Wittenmyer and the orphanage she is forever linked to in Davenport, Iowa inconsistencies within reference works were found bringing up a number of questions. Turning to some basic documents used for family history research and a book by Thomas R. Baker called The Sacred Cause of Union: Iowa in the Civil War clarification (and documentation) that Annie Turner Wittenmyer was actually NOT a wealthy widow whose husband died before the Civil War came to light. Rather, she was a DIVORCED single mother striving to provide for her child in the 1860s with an enormous sense of empathy and desire to improve the quality of life in her community through her charity work.
KWQC
Augustana College’s first-ever female president sworn in Saturday
ROCK ISLAND, Ill. (KWQC) - After 162 years, Augustana College swore in its first female president Saturday. Dr. Andrea Talentino was announced as the college’s 9th president in December 2021, and Talentino says her first focus will be on how Augustana can help the community around the college. “The...
KWQC
1 dead, 2 injured in crash on Sabula-Savanna Bridge
JACKSON Co., Iowa (KWQC) - One man is dead and two people were injured in a crash on the Sabula-Savanna Bridge Saturday, according to Iowa troopers. Iowa State Troopers responded to US 52 at the Sabula-Savanna Bridge around 8:30 p.m. Saturday for a report of a crash, according to a crash report.
worldatlas.com
10 Most Charming River Towns in Iowa
American river towns always pack a punch when it comes to breathtaking views, and Iowa's waterfront towns are no exception. This state has an abundance of such charming spots, most of which are along its two major rivers,the Mississippi and the Missouri. The “Hawkeye State” has some fantastic spots that will leave you in awe of its beauty.
Davenport testing snow alert system Oct. 19
The City of Davenport is getting ready for winter by testing its snow emergency alert system. A message will be sent out via Alert Iowa on October 19 at 10 a.m. The alert system is the best way to find out when a Snow Emergency is declared in Davenport and now is the best time […]
KWQC
Muscatine rescue pup chosen for K-9 narcotics detection training
MUSCATINE, Iowa (KWQC)-Dogs living in shelters are waiting for forever homes and want to become someone’s best friend and perfect pet. But some canines, like Pocket, are not suited for a traditional dog’s life, so there’s a different path that is better for them. Pocket (formerly Payton),...
iowa.media
Iowa City switches to new mobile parking app
Iowa City will switch its mobile parking app from Passport Parking to ParkMobile throughout October. Drivers can still use Passport until the block or parking ramp transitions to ParkMobile. The new meters will bear the ParkMobile’s green logo. After downloading the ParkMobile app, users are prompted to create an...
KWQC
Moline dog and owner co-author a book on how to beat cancer
Moline, Ill. (KWQC) -A Moline woman has been diagnosed with cancer four times. She was inspired to write a book (from her dog’s perspective) on how he helped her repeatedly beat the disease. Pamela Crouch and her dog, Cooper Wigglesmith, are the co-authors of a new 32-page book, “Dr....
KWQC
Troopers identify 2 killed in crash on Great River Bridge
HENDERSON Co., Ill. (KWQC) - Two construction workers were killed in a crash on Great River Bridge Tuesday, according to troopers. Troopers responded around 8 a.m. Tuesday to the Great River Bridge for a report of a crash involving two construction workers from a Burlington, Iowa company, according to Illinois State Police.
KWQC
Boil order in effect for sections of Silvis, East Moline
SILVIS, Ill. (KWQC) - Sections of Silvis and East Moline are under a boil order until further notice, according to Randy Parker, superintendent of Silvis Heights Water. Residents north of Crosstown Avenue in Silvis and north of 30th Avenue in East Moline should boil there water until further notice, Parker said.
KCRG.com
Columbus Community School District cancels school Monday due to break-in
COLUMBUS JUNCTION, Iowa (KCRG) - All the schools in the Columbus Community School District are closed on Monday. The district made the announcement in a Facebook post on Monday morning, saying the school cancellation is due to damage from a break-in. The district expects classes to resume on Tuesday.
