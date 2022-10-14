ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
ALDS Game 5 between Yanks, Guardians delayed by rain

NEW YORK (AP) — The decisive Game 5 of the AL Division Series between the Cleveland Guardians and New York Yankees did not start on time because of rain. The game was scheduled to begin at 7:07 p.m. on Monday night, and Major League Baseball announced at about 6:20 p.m. that the start was being delayed.
Philadelphia 76ers at Boston Celtics: NBA opening night live scores, updates, lineups, injury report, how to watch

The 2022-23 NBA season begins Tuesday night with a pair of games featuring last season's NBA Finals participants. The Boston Celtics, last season's runner-up, host the Philadelphia 76ers at 7:30 p.m. ET (TNT) in the first game. The Celtics have their core back, save for head coach Ime Udoka, who is serving a season-long suspension for inappropriate workplace conduct. In his place is interim head coach Joe Mazzulla, 34, who was an assistant on the Celtics' staff. Follow all the action live with Yahoo Sports from both opening games.
