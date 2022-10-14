ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Larry Brown Sports

Colts make surprising decision with QB depth chart

Matt Ryan officially has a new understudy. The Indianapolis Colts made the surprising decision on Friday to elevate quarterback Sam Ehlinger to No. 2 on the depth chart behind their starter Ryan. Ehlinger displaces former Super Bowl MVP Nick Foles, who is now set to be inactive for Week 6 against the Tennessee Titans (per Mike Chappell of FOX59 in Indianapolis).
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Yardbarker

Buffalo Bills Intercept Patrick Mahomes For Revenge Win at Chiefs

In our pregame conversation with Tony Romo, some things in particular stood out. "The Buffalo Bills are a complete team defensively and offensively,'' said the CBS Sports analyst. "The big question mark is going to be, 'Can the Kansas City Chiefs stop the Bills?' No one's really been able to do that.''
KANSAS CITY, MO
Power 93.7 WBLK

Jordan Poyer Drove to Kansas City For The Buffalo Bills Game

The Buffalo Bills won a game that every single player, coach, staff member and fan had circled on the calendar since the schedule came out in May. The Bills defeated the Kansas City Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium on Sunday evening by a score of 24-20. It's a game that completely lived up to the hype and featured the league's two best quarterbacks (Josh Allen and Patrick Mahomes).
BUFFALO, NY
Yardbarker

NFL roundup: Bills edge Chiefs in AFC Divisional round rematch

Josh Allen threw the decisive 14-yard touchdown pass to Dawson Knox with 1:04 remaining and Taron Johnson sealed the contest with an interception 13 seconds later as the Buffalo Bills notched a 24-20 victory over the host Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday. Allen passed for 329 yards and three touchdowns...
KANSAS CITY, MO
Yardbarker

Bills 'Hurdle' Chiefs: Josh Allen 3 TDs & Buffalo D Tops Patrick Mahomes

Buffalo Bills cornerback Taron Johnson picked off Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes to secure the 24-20 Bills victory in Week 6. Here are some of the biggest takeaways:. Bills quarterback Josh Allen displays duel-threat ability in Buffalo victory. The Chiefs secondary got sliced and diced by Allen on Sunday,...
BUFFALO, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy