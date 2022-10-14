Read full article on original website
NFL Odds: Bills vs. Chiefs prediction, odds and pick – 10/16/2022
The Buffalo Bills will attempt to gain revenge on the team that eliminated them last season as they face off with the Kansas City Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium. It’s the best matchup of the year, and time to check out our NFL odds series with a Bills-Chiefs prediction and pick.
Three numbers that mattered in Kansas City Chiefs’ 24-20 AFC loss to the Buffalo Bills
Why 2, 148 and 12 were key digits for the Kansas City Chiefs in Sunday’s 24-20 home loss to Buffalo.
Colts make surprising decision with QB depth chart
Matt Ryan officially has a new understudy. The Indianapolis Colts made the surprising decision on Friday to elevate quarterback Sam Ehlinger to No. 2 on the depth chart behind their starter Ryan. Ehlinger displaces former Super Bowl MVP Nick Foles, who is now set to be inactive for Week 6 against the Tennessee Titans (per Mike Chappell of FOX59 in Indianapolis).
Buffalo Bills Intercept Patrick Mahomes For Revenge Win at Chiefs
In our pregame conversation with Tony Romo, some things in particular stood out. "The Buffalo Bills are a complete team defensively and offensively,'' said the CBS Sports analyst. "The big question mark is going to be, 'Can the Kansas City Chiefs stop the Bills?' No one's really been able to do that.''
The Bills paid Von Miller to beat Patrick Mahomes. Now’s his chance: Bills vs. Chiefs preview
Orchard Park, N.Y. — Brandon Beane watched Patrick Mahomes negate Josh Allen’s two-touchdown fourth quarter in Arrowhead Stadium nine months ago. After the playoff game, Buffalo’s general manger knew immediately that he had to do something about it. The Buffalo Bills hit Mahomes on just four of...
Bills outlast Chiefs as Taron Johnson picks off Patrick Mahomes to end the game
The Buffalo Bills got their revenge on the Kansas City Chiefs as Taron Johnson's game-winning interception sealed the deal on Sunday afternoon.
Jordan Poyer Drove to Kansas City For The Buffalo Bills Game
The Buffalo Bills won a game that every single player, coach, staff member and fan had circled on the calendar since the schedule came out in May. The Bills defeated the Kansas City Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium on Sunday evening by a score of 24-20. It's a game that completely lived up to the hype and featured the league's two best quarterbacks (Josh Allen and Patrick Mahomes).
Jacksonville Jaguars lose to Indianapolis Colts 34-27
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Update 4:09 p.m.: Jaguars lose to Colts 34-27. Update 4:04 p.m.: TOCHDOWN by the Colts. 34-27 Colts are in the lead. Update 3:37 p.m.: TOUCHDOWN by the Jags. 27-26 Jags are in the lead. Update 3:30 p.m.: TOUCHDOWN by the Colts. 26-21 Colts are in the...
Bills vs. Chiefs final score, results: Late TD catch by Dawson Knox gives Buffalo wild win
Make no mistake, the Bills and the Chiefs are the two best teams in the AFC. Patrick Mahomes and Josh Allen took their Game of the Year rematch Sunday down the to the wire, with the Bills earning a 24-20 win in the late moments. Allen led a signature drive...
Chiefs fall to Buffalo in rematch of Divisional Round playoff game
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KSNT) – The Kansas City Chiefs played host to Buffalo Sunday in a rematch of the Divisional Round playoff game from last season. The Chiefs beat the Bills in that game with the famous “13-second drive,” where the Chiefs tied the game with a field goal to send the two teams to […]
NFL roundup: Bills edge Chiefs in AFC Divisional round rematch
Josh Allen threw the decisive 14-yard touchdown pass to Dawson Knox with 1:04 remaining and Taron Johnson sealed the contest with an interception 13 seconds later as the Buffalo Bills notched a 24-20 victory over the host Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday. Allen passed for 329 yards and three touchdowns...
Bills 'Hurdle' Chiefs: Josh Allen 3 TDs & Buffalo D Tops Patrick Mahomes
Buffalo Bills cornerback Taron Johnson picked off Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes to secure the 24-20 Bills victory in Week 6. Here are some of the biggest takeaways:. Bills quarterback Josh Allen displays duel-threat ability in Buffalo victory. The Chiefs secondary got sliced and diced by Allen on Sunday,...
