ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tampa, FL

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RadarOnline

Tom Brady & Gisele Bündchen Forced To Reunite In Miami After NFL Star Evacuates Their Family Compound, Marriage Still In Jeopardy

Tom Brady & Gisele Bündchen have been reunited with each other after weeks apart due to their ongoing marriage problems — but they didn’t have a choice, RadarOnline.com has learned.Sources close to the couple revealed Tom has fled the family compound in Tampa, Florida as Hurricane Ian threats to destroy the area. An insider said Tom and his three kids — Vivian, 9, Benjamin, 12, and Jack, 15, who he shares with ex Bridget Moynahan left the mansion and headed over to the family’s home in Miami.Gisele had been staying at the Miami home alone for months as her problems...
MIAMI, FL
Popculture

Erin Andrews Makes Big Career Move

Erin Andrews just made a move that will impact her career. According to Variety, the Fox Sports NFL sideline reporter and former host of Dancing with the Stars signed with Creative Artists Agency (CAA) for representation. CAA is one of the biggest talent and sports agencies in the world based in Los Angeles.
TMZ.com

Gisele Bündchen Hits Gym In Miami Amid Rumored Issues With Tom Brady

Gisele Bündchen is still riding solo in South Beach -- the supermodel was spotted at a Miami gym by herself Monday morning ... days after she and Tom Brady reportedly decided to remain separated during Hurricane Ian. Gisele and Brady were forced to evacuate Tampa Bay as the tropical...
MIAMI, FL
OK! Magazine

Tom Brady & Gisele Bündchen's Issues Have 'Nothing To Do With His Decision To Return To The NFL,' Source Spills

Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen haven't been in a good place in a while, but their issues have “nothing to do with his decision to return to the NFL,” a source revealed, adding those claims are “sexist.”“The problems are not due to his decision to play football again — sometimes things are complicated," the insider continued. In August, Brady wasn't seen at some football commitments due to "personal reasons," though it was unclear what actually occurred. As OK! previously reported, the model, 42, and the athlete, 45, who got married in 2009, had an "epic fight," which caused Bündchen to...
FLORIDA STATE
NBC Sports

Tom Brady on loss to Steelers: “We’re all playing less than we’re capable of”

The Buccaneers fell to 3-3 on Sunday, losing at Pittsburgh despite being nearly double-digit favorites. After the game, quarterback Tom Brady assessed the outcome. “We didn’t earn it,” Brady told reporters. “Didn’t earn the win, so it’s a game of earning it and it’s a game of playing well and performing well, and we’re just not doing a good job of that. I think we’ve done it for six weeks. I think we’re all playing less than what we’re capable of, and we’ve all got to look at ourselves in the mirror and figure out why.”
PITTSBURGH, PA
FanSided

Packers expected to play against backup quarterback in Week 7

The Green Bay Packers will be going up against a backup quarterback when they take on the Washington Commanders in Week 7. For the second time this season, the Green Bay Packers are set to take on a backup quarterback. According to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, the Washington Commanders will...
GREEN BAY, WI
FanSided

MLB missteps this season continue with Yankee Stadium ALDS debacle

In a season that started with a lockout, the latest misstep surrounding Game 5 of the ALDS at Yankee Stadium proves that MLB just doesn’t get it when it comes to fans. There are plenty of New York Yankees fans this morning who are angry about Monday night. Not because their team lost, but rather because they had given their time and money to attend a postseason game, and then be kept in the dark about if the game was going to be played. Spoiler alert: It wasn’t.
NEW YORK STATE
FanSided

MLB screwed Yankees out of a raucous home crowd for Game 5 (Video)

The New York Yankees were set to host the Cleveland Guardians for Game 5 on Monday, but they were unable to and it backfired. The New York Yankees were set to host the Cleveland Guardians for Game 5 on Monday until inclement weather led to a cancellation. With logistics around rescheduling for Tuesday being a complete mess, MLB essentially pushed the crowd out for an empty Game 5.
CLEVELAND, OH
FanSided

FanSided

292K+
Followers
552K+
Post
146M+
Views
ABOUT

300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy