Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
A Florida Ex-Marine Stands Accused of Killing then Burning the Body of His Ex-Wifejustpene50Tampa, FL
Florida Cities Mentioned Prominently in List of Best and Cheapest Cities for FoodiesL. CaneFlorida State
Hurricane Ian's Financial Burden Impacting Florida's Real Estate MarketGayle Kurtzer-MeyersFlorida State
Community invited to Holiday Hole-in-Fun FundraiserForward FoundationSaint Petersburg, FL
Related
Tom Brady & Gisele Bündchen Forced To Reunite In Miami After NFL Star Evacuates Their Family Compound, Marriage Still In Jeopardy
Tom Brady & Gisele Bündchen have been reunited with each other after weeks apart due to their ongoing marriage problems — but they didn’t have a choice, RadarOnline.com has learned.Sources close to the couple revealed Tom has fled the family compound in Tampa, Florida as Hurricane Ian threats to destroy the area. An insider said Tom and his three kids — Vivian, 9, Benjamin, 12, and Jack, 15, who he shares with ex Bridget Moynahan left the mansion and headed over to the family’s home in Miami.Gisele had been staying at the Miami home alone for months as her problems...
Gisele Bundchen’s Most Recent Tweet About Tom Brady Has Absolutely Savage Responses
While Gisele Bundchen and Tom Brady’s marriage is currently in the spotlight, the supermodel’s most recent tweet about her husband and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers now has absolutely savage responses. In early September, Gisele Bundchen took to her Twitter account to share her support for her husband and...
WATCH: Tom Brady reacts to Bucs' demoralizing loss vs. Steelers
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers were expected to roll over the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday, but instead limped to a 20-18 loss on the road. Despite facing a secondary decimated by injuries, Tom Brady and the Bucs offense struggled to move the ball all game long, managing just 243 yards through the air.
Popculture
Erin Andrews Makes Big Career Move
Erin Andrews just made a move that will impact her career. According to Variety, the Fox Sports NFL sideline reporter and former host of Dancing with the Stars signed with Creative Artists Agency (CAA) for representation. CAA is one of the biggest talent and sports agencies in the world based in Los Angeles.
TMZ.com
Gisele Bündchen Hits Gym In Miami Amid Rumored Issues With Tom Brady
Gisele Bündchen is still riding solo in South Beach -- the supermodel was spotted at a Miami gym by herself Monday morning ... days after she and Tom Brady reportedly decided to remain separated during Hurricane Ian. Gisele and Brady were forced to evacuate Tampa Bay as the tropical...
Tom Brady Reportedly Doesn’t Know ‘What To Do’ About His Marriage to Gisele Bündchen, Sources Say
According to sources, Tom Brady isn't sure what to do now that Gisele Bündchen has reportedly moved out, and they've both allegedly hired divorce lawyers.
Tom Brady & Gisele Bündchen's Issues Have 'Nothing To Do With His Decision To Return To The NFL,' Source Spills
Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen haven't been in a good place in a while, but their issues have “nothing to do with his decision to return to the NFL,” a source revealed, adding those claims are “sexist.”“The problems are not due to his decision to play football again — sometimes things are complicated," the insider continued. In August, Brady wasn't seen at some football commitments due to "personal reasons," though it was unclear what actually occurred. As OK! previously reported, the model, 42, and the athlete, 45, who got married in 2009, had an "epic fight," which caused Bündchen to...
Tom Brady dropped a couple of loud F-bombs while yelling at his offensive line on the sideline
Tom Brady has thrown a number of fits on the sideline during his legendary career and we can add another one to the list from Sunday’s Bucs-Steelers game as he was heard screaming at his offensive lineman on the bench in the first half. Brady and the Bucs got...
Von Miller says a shipment of toilet paper from Bills fans helped him feel at home in Buffalo
Von Miller said he had some homesickness during training camp with the Buffalo Bills, but a gift from Bills Mafia helped make him feel comfortable.
NFL Refs Getting Crushed For Another Controversial Roughing The Passer Penalty
NFL officials are under the microscope yet again for over-protecting a quarterback. During the Monday Night Football matchup between the Denver Broncos and Los Angeles Chargers, Chargers defensive end Morgan Fox was flagged for roughing the passer after a seemingly clean hit on the Broncos' Russell ...
NBC Sports
Tom Brady on loss to Steelers: “We’re all playing less than we’re capable of”
The Buccaneers fell to 3-3 on Sunday, losing at Pittsburgh despite being nearly double-digit favorites. After the game, quarterback Tom Brady assessed the outcome. “We didn’t earn it,” Brady told reporters. “Didn’t earn the win, so it’s a game of earning it and it’s a game of playing well and performing well, and we’re just not doing a good job of that. I think we’ve done it for six weeks. I think we’re all playing less than what we’re capable of, and we’ve all got to look at ourselves in the mirror and figure out why.”
Bucs HC Todd Bowles gives update on Cameron Brate's neck injury
Tampa Bay Buccaneers tight end Cameron Brate left the field on a stretcher during Sunday’s game against the Pittsburgh Steelers, after taking a scary hit at the end of a reception. Brate was taken to the hospital, but was released in time to fly back to Tampa with the...
Buccaneers TE Cameron Brate carted off, gives crowd an emotional thumbs-up
After taking a hit to the helmet, tight end Cameron Brate let everyone know he was okay as he was being taken to the locker room on a stretcher.
Packers expected to play against backup quarterback in Week 7
The Green Bay Packers will be going up against a backup quarterback when they take on the Washington Commanders in Week 7. For the second time this season, the Green Bay Packers are set to take on a backup quarterback. According to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, the Washington Commanders will...
MLB missteps this season continue with Yankee Stadium ALDS debacle
In a season that started with a lockout, the latest misstep surrounding Game 5 of the ALDS at Yankee Stadium proves that MLB just doesn’t get it when it comes to fans. There are plenty of New York Yankees fans this morning who are angry about Monday night. Not because their team lost, but rather because they had given their time and money to attend a postseason game, and then be kept in the dark about if the game was going to be played. Spoiler alert: It wasn’t.
MLB screwed Yankees out of a raucous home crowd for Game 5 (Video)
The New York Yankees were set to host the Cleveland Guardians for Game 5 on Monday, but they were unable to and it backfired. The New York Yankees were set to host the Cleveland Guardians for Game 5 on Monday until inclement weather led to a cancellation. With logistics around rescheduling for Tuesday being a complete mess, MLB essentially pushed the crowd out for an empty Game 5.
FanSided
292K+
Followers
552K+
Post
146M+
Views
ABOUT
300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 3