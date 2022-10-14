Read full article on original website
wnypapers.com
Village of Lewiston tables mold remediation compensation
Village of Lewiston trustees voted Monday to table a resolution calling for fund balance monies to be used in paying 716 Clean Up and Restoration for recent mold remediation. Mayor Anne Welch said, “We have some more research to do on that.”. Following the meeting, Treasurer Stephanie Longwell said...
wnypapers.com
Niagara Falls City Market hosts 'Artisan Day' initiative to help promote historic venue
The Niagara Falls City Market will host what organizers hope will be the first annual “Artisan Day at the Market.” This event is set for Friday, Oct. 21, from 9 a.m. until 2 p.m. at 779 E. Market St. Organizers said, “Celebrate the fall harvest and stock up...
wnypapers.com
USAN announces completion of Third Street rehab project in Niagara Falls
Project brings new residential, commercial opportunities to Third Street business district. Submitted on behalf of USA Niagara Development Corp. USA Niagara Development Corp. (USAN) announced 466 Third St., in Niagara Falls, is now complete, adding value to the Third Street business district, and providing new residential and commercial opportunities. Cataract...
Erie County Fall Festival held Saturday
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Thousands of Western New Yorkers stopped by Como Park Saturday for the sights and sounds of Erie County’s Fall Festival. The festival featured a variety of vendors, food trucks, and free family programs.
wnypapers.com
'Big R': Banquet tickets available beginning Oct. 19
Tickets for the 2022 Ransomville Speedway awards banquet will be available beginning on Wednesday, Oct. 19. The awards banquet will take place Saturday, Dec. 3, at the Lewiston No. 2 Firehall, 1705 Saunders Settlement Road. Doors will open at 4:30 p.m., with dinner served at 6 p.m. catered by Donna...
Snow Is On The Ground Across Western New York [PICTURES]
The winter season officially started today as the first snowflakes of the season fell across Western New York. A major cold snap has come across Western New York and with that, the snow has come to the Southern Tier. This morning, Jamestown, Springville, and Olean all woke to snow covering the landscape.
wnypapers.com
ECDOH, Literacy Buffalo Niagara partner to promote health literacy awareness
Says everyone can play a role in supporting health literacy and better health outcomes. The Erie County Department of Health and Literacy Buffalo Niagara (LBN) are partnering on a week-long campaign to raise awareness about health literacy. Starting Oct. 17 – during October, Health Literacy Month – ECDOH and LBN will share advice for organizations and resources for people with lower literacy skills. The campaign will make connections between health literacy skills and better health outcomes. Look to these organizations’ social media accounts and a new, dedicated webpage for health literacy on the ECDOH website.
Big event for dog lovers in the southtowns
It's a dog eat dog world out there, but in a friendly sort of way in the southtowns this weekend. The Nickel City Cluster Dog Show wrapping up Sunday at The Fairgrounds in Hamburg.
wnypapers.com
Starpoint Middle School raises $12,000 for NFMMC
Almost 250 students took part in Starpoint Middle School’s annual “Color Run to Crush Cancer” event earlier this year, raising $12,000 for Niagara Falls Memorial Medical Center. Proceeds from the event will go directly toward the medical center’s campaign to acquire a new, 3T MRI machine for...
Buck Gets Tangled in Backyard of Lancaster, New York Home
The Lancaster Police came to save the day! A deer was tangled in what looked like a kid's toy or decoration in someone's backyard in Lancaster over the weekend. You can take a look at some of the pictures below. The deer (and everyone else) left the scene with no injuries. The Lancaster Police described the photo as the deer getting trapped in some 'netting', but if you take a good look, you might think that it is either some type of decoration or kid toy with long straps dangling.
Up To 8 Inches of Snow This Week Possible in Western New York
The weather was pretty decent this past weekend across Western New York and the City of Buffalo. Other than that wind, which was a story on Saturday, but the rain mostly held off and we saw temperatures near 60 degrees. Monday, however, was a drastic turnaround in the weather and...
wnypapers.com
Wine and Chocolate Festival returns to benefit Big Brothers Big Sisters
The Summit Federal Credit Union will sponsor the fifth Buffalo Wine and Chocolate Festival on Saturday, Nov. 12, at The Powerhouse, an historical, 22,000-square-foot space nestled in the heart of industrial Buffalo. The festival features numerous regional wine and chocolate vendors, as well as other local businesses. Two sessions of the festival will be offered: an early session from 1-4 p.m., and a later session from 5-8 p.m.
ems1.com
FASNY: Volunteer fire companies caught in political situation over ambulance service
LOCKPORT, N.Y. — Ed Tase, president of the Firefighters Association of the State of New York (FASNY), spoke frankly about what he sees as a "political" problem in Niagara County. Currently the City of Lockport does not offer transport to a hospital and is awaiting an audit by a...
NY Garbage Man Stops to Help 90-Year-Old Woman Stranded Over Hour
Talk about going above and beyond the call of duty. A New York trashman stopped to help a little old lady stranded on the side of the road for more than an hour. James Colby was making his rounds, picking up trash in the neighborhood, and spotted a broken down car on the side of the road in Erie County. Turns out, a 90-year-old woman needed help after getting a flat tire. "I just happened to be picking up that street and saw her," said Colby. "She told me she had been waiting for AAA for over an hour and no one stopped to help her. Poor thing."
A 716 Divided? New Area Code Approved For WNY
The sense of belonging we feel thanks to the 716 area code that unites us will soon be no more. Western New York will be getting a new area code. The North American Numbering Plan Administrator petitioned the New York State Department of Public Service to expand the area codes in WNY.
wnypapers.com
Daffodil planting at Nike Base in remembrance of Joanne Pinner Carr
Daffodils are seen as a sign of hope and remembrance. Because of their bright yellow color, they are seen as a symbol of spring. For the family and friends of Joanne Pinner Carr, who died in 2009, daffodils are a way to remember her life and her connection to the Earth.
Earliest Date You Can Expect Inches Of Snow In Buffalo, New York
How many reports have you seen showing that there “may or may not” be snow in the forecast this week?. Tons, right? It’s like everyone in Western New York keeps attempting to predict when it will come, but what does that really mean?. Lately, you may have...
Niagara Falls Fire Department 'on guard' after junkyard fire-connected arrest
NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. — Niagara Falls Police are still investigating after a number of fires broke out in a Cataract City junkyard earlier this week. The background of one man already arrested in connection with the fires has firefighters on edge. Intense flames from the series of fires which...
wnypapers.com
What's new and coming soon at Niagara Air Reserve Station?
Holly Curcione, executive director of the Niagara Military Affairs Council, visited the Niagara Town Board last week to discuss the lobbying group’s activities and the exciting future planned for one of only six Air Force bases left in New York state. Speaking with the group of five during the...
These 18 People Were Arrested In Niagara County During Past Week [Photos]
These 18 people were arrested in Niagara County over the past week for various offenses. ASSAULT 3RD DEGREE: WITH INTENT TO CAUSE PHYSICAL INJURY. BURGLARY-3RD DEG:ILLEGAL ENTRY WITH INTENT TO COMMIT A CRIME. Bail Amount: None listed. 4. Ivan Lee Morales. Booking Date: 10/14/2022. United States Marshal Remand. Bail Amount:...
