North Tonawanda, NY

wnypapers.com

Village of Lewiston tables mold remediation compensation

Village of Lewiston trustees voted Monday to table a resolution calling for fund balance monies to be used in paying 716 Clean Up and Restoration for recent mold remediation. Mayor Anne Welch said, “We have some more research to do on that.”. Following the meeting, Treasurer Stephanie Longwell said...
LEWISTON, NY
wnypapers.com

USAN announces completion of Third Street rehab project in Niagara Falls

Project brings new residential, commercial opportunities to Third Street business district. Submitted on behalf of USA Niagara Development Corp. USA Niagara Development Corp. (USAN) announced 466 Third St., in Niagara Falls, is now complete, adding value to the Third Street business district, and providing new residential and commercial opportunities. Cataract...
NIAGARA FALLS, NY
wnypapers.com

'Big R': Banquet tickets available beginning Oct. 19

Tickets for the 2022 Ransomville Speedway awards banquet will be available beginning on Wednesday, Oct. 19. The awards banquet will take place Saturday, Dec. 3, at the Lewiston No. 2 Firehall, 1705 Saunders Settlement Road. Doors will open at 4:30 p.m., with dinner served at 6 p.m. catered by Donna...
RANSOMVILLE, NY
wnypapers.com

ECDOH, Literacy Buffalo Niagara partner to promote health literacy awareness

Says everyone can play a role in supporting health literacy and better health outcomes. The Erie County Department of Health and Literacy Buffalo Niagara (LBN) are partnering on a week-long campaign to raise awareness about health literacy. Starting Oct. 17 – during October, Health Literacy Month – ECDOH and LBN will share advice for organizations and resources for people with lower literacy skills. The campaign will make connections between health literacy skills and better health outcomes. Look to these organizations’ social media accounts and a new, dedicated webpage for health literacy on the ECDOH website.
ERIE COUNTY, NY
wnypapers.com

Starpoint Middle School raises $12,000 for NFMMC

Almost 250 students took part in Starpoint Middle School’s annual “Color Run to Crush Cancer” event earlier this year, raising $12,000 for Niagara Falls Memorial Medical Center. Proceeds from the event will go directly toward the medical center’s campaign to acquire a new, 3T MRI machine for...
NIAGARA FALLS, NY
Power 93.7 WBLK

Buck Gets Tangled in Backyard of Lancaster, New York Home

The Lancaster Police came to save the day! A deer was tangled in what looked like a kid's toy or decoration in someone's backyard in Lancaster over the weekend. You can take a look at some of the pictures below. The deer (and everyone else) left the scene with no injuries. The Lancaster Police described the photo as the deer getting trapped in some 'netting', but if you take a good look, you might think that it is either some type of decoration or kid toy with long straps dangling.
LANCASTER, NY
wnypapers.com

Wine and Chocolate Festival returns to benefit Big Brothers Big Sisters

The Summit Federal Credit Union will sponsor the fifth Buffalo Wine and Chocolate Festival on Saturday, Nov. 12, at The Powerhouse, an historical, 22,000-square-foot space nestled in the heart of industrial Buffalo. The festival features numerous regional wine and chocolate vendors, as well as other local businesses. Two sessions of the festival will be offered: an early session from 1-4 p.m., and a later session from 5-8 p.m.
BUFFALO, NY
WIBX 950

NY Garbage Man Stops to Help 90-Year-Old Woman Stranded Over Hour

Talk about going above and beyond the call of duty. A New York trashman stopped to help a little old lady stranded on the side of the road for more than an hour. James Colby was making his rounds, picking up trash in the neighborhood, and spotted a broken down car on the side of the road in Erie County. Turns out, a 90-year-old woman needed help after getting a flat tire. "I just happened to be picking up that street and saw her," said Colby. "She told me she had been waiting for AAA for over an hour and no one stopped to help her. Poor thing."
DEPEW, NY
wnypapers.com

What's new and coming soon at Niagara Air Reserve Station?

Holly Curcione, executive director of the Niagara Military Affairs Council, visited the Niagara Town Board last week to discuss the lobbying group’s activities and the exciting future planned for one of only six Air Force bases left in New York state. Speaking with the group of five during the...
NIAGARA COUNTY, NY

