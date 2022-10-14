ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ian’s impact on incoming businesses to Central Florida

More than three weeks after Hurricane Ian, many are assessing and fixing damage from the storm. Stories and Images of flooded homes and businesses continue to circulate. Both the stories, the images and now the fear of what could happen can affect where someone decides to locate their establishment. WMFE’s...
CFX will test a possible future for EV driving, charging as you go

When the five-mile Lake/Orange Expressway is completed in 2026, it will have one mile that’s electrified for charging electric vehicles. Executive Director Laura Kelley of the Central Florida Expressway Authority said that pilot program will cost about $10 million. The toll road’s overall cost? $460 million. “This is...
