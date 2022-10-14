Colorado sex offender arrested at Starbucks in Virginia

RICHMOND, Virginia ( KDVR ) — The United States Marshals Service says a Lakewood sex offender on the run for four months was arrested in Richmond, Virginia earlier this month.

Marshals arrested Kevin J. O’Brien, 52, at a Starbucks on Oct. 7.

There were three separate arrest warrants for O’Brien for attempted sexual assault on a child out of Lakewood, sexual exploitation of a minor out of Adams County, and failure to register as a sex offender out of Denver, the U.S. Marshals Service said.

Timeline prior to Oct. 7 arrest

Here is a look at the timeline for O’Brien’s arrest earlier this month:

July 2021: USMS said O’Brien plead guilty in Jefferson County District Court to attempted sexual assault of a child. He was sentenced to 36 months of probation, as well as being required to register as a sex offender

During his probation, O’Brien was charged in Adams County Court with internet sex exploitation of a child, which led to the revocation of his probation

July 2022: O’Brien failed to appear for a court appearance and arrest warrants were issued

Aug. 2022: Police tried to arrest O’Brien at his home in Denver, and that’s when they learned he moved out and left the area

A short time later, Lakewood Police discovered that O’Brien may have gone to the Richmond, Virginia area

The Lakewood Police Department reached out to the USMS Colorado violent offender task force for help. That’s when the USMS reached out to deputies in Virginia to help with the investigation.

The USMS said that in September, an undercover Lakewood Police Department detective was able to contact O’Brien under the guise of meeting for a sexual encounter, which they said assisted in discovering his location.

O’Brien is arrested in Virginia

During the investigation, the USMS said they learned O’Brien and a female were at a mall outside of Richmond on Oct. 7. They set up a surveillance operation in the area and found O’Brien at a Starbucks coffee shop. He was arrested without incident, USMS said.

O’Brien is currently awaiting extradition back to Colorado on the three outstanding arrest warrants.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX31 Denver.