ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Richmond, VA

Colorado sex offender arrested at Starbucks in Virginia

By Dara Bitler
FOX31 Denver
FOX31 Denver
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1CSnfa_0iZ9yHW300

RICHMOND, Virginia ( KDVR ) — The United States Marshals Service says a Lakewood sex offender on the run for four months was arrested in Richmond, Virginia earlier this month.

Marshals arrested Kevin J. O’Brien, 52, at a Starbucks on Oct. 7.

There were three separate arrest warrants for O’Brien for attempted sexual assault on a child out of Lakewood, sexual exploitation of a minor out of Adams County, and failure to register as a sex offender out of Denver, the U.S. Marshals Service said.

Cold case: Who shot Miguel Santiago to death in 2005?

Timeline prior to Oct. 7 arrest

Here is a look at the timeline for O’Brien’s arrest earlier this month:

  • July 2021: USMS said O’Brien plead guilty in Jefferson County District Court to attempted sexual assault of a child. He was sentenced to 36 months of probation, as well as being required to register as a sex offender
  • During his probation, O’Brien was charged in Adams County Court with internet sex exploitation of a child, which led to the revocation of his probation
  • July 2022: O’Brien failed to appear for a court appearance and arrest warrants were issued
  • Aug. 2022: Police tried to arrest O’Brien at his home in Denver, and that’s when they learned he moved out and left the area
  • A short time later, Lakewood Police discovered that O’Brien may have gone to the Richmond, Virginia area

The Lakewood Police Department reached out to the USMS Colorado violent offender task force for help. That’s when the USMS reached out to deputies in Virginia to help with the investigation.

Police looking for suspect, vehicle wanted in homicide investigation

The USMS said that in September, an undercover Lakewood Police Department detective was able to contact O’Brien under the guise of meeting for a sexual encounter, which they said assisted in discovering his location.

O’Brien is arrested in Virginia

During the investigation, the USMS said they learned O’Brien and a female were at a mall outside of Richmond on Oct. 7. They set up a surveillance operation in the area and found O’Brien at a Starbucks coffee shop. He was arrested without incident, USMS said.

How to report sex assault or abuse

O’Brien is currently awaiting extradition back to Colorado on the three outstanding arrest warrants.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX31 Denver.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
9NEWS

Police investigating homicide in northeast Denver

DENVER — Police are investigating the death of a woman who was found in a northeast Denver home Sunday as a homicide. The Denver Police Department said around 3 p.m. Sunday, they were called to a home in the 18700-block of East 58th Avenue, which is just east of Tower Road in the DIA neighborhood. When officers arrived, they found a woman dead inside a home.
DENVER, CO
1310kfka.com

Known gang member arrested in Greeley

A known gang member, on parole in a 2010 murder conviction is back behind bars. Greeley police arrested 32-year-old Jesse Rodriguez of Evans following a traffic stop on the 100 block of 25th Avenue on October 8, according to the Greeley Tribune. Police said he was driving a Jeep, reported stolen back in September, and in possession of nearly 1,400 suspected fentanyl pills. Rodriguez pleaded guilty in 2010 and was sentenced to 15 years for his role in a murder-for-hire plot. He now faces charges of aggravated vehicle theft and unlawful distribution, manufacturing, and sale of drugs. For the full story, check out https://www.the Greeley Tribune/.
GREELEY, CO
Westword

Latest on Weekend Metro Denver Mass Shooting, Early Monday Stabbing

Violence that flared over the weekend in metro Denver didn't end at midnight on Sunday, as evidenced by a stabbing reported during the early hours of Monday, October 17. Meanwhile, authorities in the northern suburbs are investigating two shooting incidents, one of which left seven attendees of a house party wounded and a teenager dead.
DENVER, CO
CBS Denver

Robin Niceta to appear in Arapahoe County Court Monday

Robin Niceta is expected to appear in Arapahoe County Court on Monday afternoon on charges of falsifying a child abuse report to retaliate against an Aurora city councilwoman.Niceta is the former Arapahoe County Human Services worker who has been the subject of investigation and the Colorado Department of Human Services has reviewed cases handled by Niceta when she was a child protective caseworker for Arapahoe County.The state investigation began after Niceta was charged with making an anonymous complaint this past January, accusing Aurora City Councilwoman Danielle Jurinsky with sexually abusing her 2-year-old son. Jurinsky was cleared of any wrongdoing.Investigators believe Niceta made the accusation as retaliation for Jurinsky's public criticism of Niceta's then-intimate partner, former Aurora Police Chief Vanessa Wilson.Niceta resigned from her position in May but was charged with filing a false child abuse report and attempting to influence a public servant. A class action lawsuit was filed against the Arapahoe County Department of Human Services saying the agency and Niceta improperly investigated dozens of families and acted unethically.Niceta is expected to appear in Arapahoe County Court at 1:30 p.m. Monday. 
ARAPAHOE COUNTY, CO
1310kfka.com

Police: Deputies discover drugs on woman during intake at Weld Co. Jail

A woman, who was wanted in Jefferson County, has been arrested on a host of drug charges in Firestone. The Greeley Tribune reports police said they found meth and fentanyl hiding in Kathleen Woods’ underwear after she was arrested for trespassing a vehicle on the 4500 block of Lakeside Drive on October 8. Woods had claimed she was lost and thought the vehicle was hers. Police said she admitted to possessing meth, but lied about having more drugs, when officers found fentanyl on her persons during intake at the Weld County Jail. Read more at https://www.the Greeley Tribune/.
FIRESTONE, CO
CBS Denver

Sammy Valdez on trial for Lafayette woman's fentanyl death

Opening statements could begin Monday afternoon in the manslaughter trial of a man accused of selling a deadly dose of fentanyl in Boulder County. The trial stems from a long-term investigation that began in 2020 and led to the arrest of a Longmont man accused of the drug overdose death of a woman in Lafayette.According to court documents, the Boulder County Sheriff's Office arrested suspect Sammy Lee Valdez on Dec. 23, 2021, in connection to the overdose death of Valetta Kroeger in Lafayette on March 19, 2020.Kroeger had a deadly overdose on counterfeit Oxycodone pills that tested positive for fentanyl,...
LAFAYETTE, CO
FOX31 Denver

FOX31 Denver

34K+
Followers
14K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX31 Denver KDVR covers the latest breaking news, weather, sports, and more at KDVR.com, along with Colorado's Own Channel 2 KWGN.

 https://kdvr.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy