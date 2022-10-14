ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gainesville, GA

Gainesville police searching for man they say shot, killed 25-year-old

By WSBTV.com News Staff
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3NmLVh_0iZ9y2MP00

HALL COUNTY, Ga. — Gainesville police are searching for a murder suspect accused of killing a 25-year-old man Thursday night.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Police responded to reports of a shooting on Catalina Drive around 9:30 p.m. When they got to the scene, they found Cristian Jimenez with a gunshot wound in the backyard of a home.

Jimenez was taken to the hospital, where he died.

Investigators determined that the shooter was 55-year-old Armando Alanis Escamilla, who police said was known to Jimenez and who lived at the home.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Investigators have obtained warrants to charge Escamilla with felony murder.

Escamilla was able to get away before police got to the scene. Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to contact the Gainesville Police Department HERE.

Raleigh shooting: What you need to know Officials said that five people, including an off-duty police officer, were killed. (NCD)

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
fox5atlanta.com

Mother and son arrested, charged with burglarizing Georgia post office

RABUN COUNTY, Ga. - A mother and her son are both in custody facing over a dozen charges for a burglary at a Rabun County post office. Officials say on Oct. 5, the Sky Valley Police Department asked the Rabun County Sheriff's Office for help investigating a burglary that took place at the Sky Valley Post Office.
RABUN COUNTY, GA
106.3 WORD

Man stabbed to death in Oconee County

Walhalla Police are investigating what the Oconee County Coroner’s office has said is an apparent stabbing death. Around 10PM Monday night, police were called to a house on Moore Avenue and found a the body of a 43 year old man outside the home.
OCONEE COUNTY, SC
nowhabersham.com

Gainesville man arrested in hit-and-run crash that injured five people

A driver who fled from the scene of a serious traffic collision on U.S. 129/Athens Highway just before 9 p.m. Saturday faces a long list of criminal charges. Investigators with the Hall County Sheriff’s Office (HCSO) arrested Jose Luis Muniz, 19, of Gainesville on Sunday, Oct. 16, several hours after the two-vehicle crash on Athens Highway at Smallwood Road. The HCSO Accident Investigation Unit made an initial determination that Muniz was traveling south on Athens Highway in a BMW passenger car when he struck a Honda Odyssey minivan that was turning left from Smallwood Road onto Athens Highway.
GAINESVILLE, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Armed suspect wanted in multiple car thefts on Glenwood Avenue

ATLANTA - Investigators with the Atlanta police are searching for a man they believe to have broken into multiple vehicles along Glenwood Avenue in southeast Georgia. They said he showed a weapon and threatened a security guard who tried to stop him in the act. Witnesses told police that the...
ATLANTA, GA
nowhabersham.com

Officials identify man who fell to his death from Yonah Mountain

The White County Sheriff’s Office has identified the man who fell to his death from Yonah Mountain on Sunday as 33-year-old Srinath Ganguri. The Alpharetta man fell from the rock face side of the mountain after hiking to the top of Yonah with his wife, officials said. While the...
WHITE COUNTY, GA
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Atlanta, GA
195K+
Followers
135K+
Post
67M+
Views
ABOUT

WSB-TV Channel 2 is serving Atlanta, Georgia local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.wsbtv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy