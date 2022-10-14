Gainesville police searching for man they say shot, killed 25-year-old

HALL COUNTY, Ga. — Gainesville police are searching for a murder suspect accused of killing a 25-year-old man Thursday night.

Police responded to reports of a shooting on Catalina Drive around 9:30 p.m. When they got to the scene, they found Cristian Jimenez with a gunshot wound in the backyard of a home.

Jimenez was taken to the hospital, where he died.

Investigators determined that the shooter was 55-year-old Armando Alanis Escamilla, who police said was known to Jimenez and who lived at the home.

Investigators have obtained warrants to charge Escamilla with felony murder.

Escamilla was able to get away before police got to the scene. Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to contact the Gainesville Police Department HERE.

