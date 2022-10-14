Read full article on original website
Related
Abbott to miss Trump rally due to Florida fundraiser
Texas Gov. Greg Abbott (R) will be missing a rally held by former President Trump in his state due to a Florida fundraiser, the governor said in a statement on Tuesday. “I welcome President Trump back to Texas, though I won’t be able to welcome him personally since I will be out-of-state for a pre-planned fundraising trip to Florida,” Abbott said.
Candidates square off on debate stage
Midterm elections are coming soon, and you know what that means: Debates! It's Tuesday's news.
Comments / 0