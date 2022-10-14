Read full article on original website
New Albany teen motorcyclist dies in Meade County crash, KSP says
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A 17-year-old boy from New Albany, Indiana died while riding a motorcycle in Meade County on Saturday night, according to Kentucky State Police. KSP said troopers responded to a two-vehicle crash near the intersection of US 60 and KY 1238 around 9:45 p.m. Police said the teenager was operating a Suzuki motorcycle eastbound on US 60 when he tried to pass a 2010 Nissan Titan that was also traveling eastbound.
Man in critical condition after shooting in Parkland neighborhood
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A man is listed in critical condition at University Hospital after he was shot in the Parkland neighborhood late Sunday night. LMPD Spokesperson Alicia Smiley said officers were called to the 1300 block of South 26th St. just before 11:30 p.m. for a shooting. That's where...
Memorial of murdered Kentucky police officer vandalized
NELSON CO., Ky. (WEHT) — Police are left searching for answers after they say someone deliberately vandalized a memorial dedicated to a fallen Bardstown police officer. In a murder case that is still unsolved to this day, Officer Jason Ellis was shot and killed on his way home from work in 2013. In his memory, […]
Coroner identifies person found in Ohio River
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The name of the person who was recovered from the Ohio River Saturday has been released. According to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office, Miriam Hope, 42, is the person who was found dead in the Ohio River near the area of the Big Four Bridge and the Waterfront.
Convicted felon charged in Russell neighborhood double homicide from September
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A man has been arrested in connection with a double homicide that happened last month in Louisville’s Russell neighborhood. Paul Wade, 31, of Louisville, is being held at Louisville Metro Corrections on two counts of murder and one count of being a felon in possession of a handgun.
Man in hospital after shooting near Algonquin Park
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A man is in the hospital after a shooting near the Algonquin Park Saturday evening. According to the Louisville Metro Police Department, officers responded to a report of a shooting in the 1600 block of Beech Street. Officers located a man who had received two graze...
Police: 2 juveniles arrested after 'theatre disturbance' in Jeffersonville
JEFFERSONVILLE, Ind. — Officers said there was a 'theatre disturbance' early Sunday morning at a Jeffersonville movie theatre. Jeffersonville Police Department (JPD) responded to the Xscape Theatre 12 on report of shots being fired near the front parking area of the theatre. Officials said nobody was injured and no...
LMPD makes arrest in connection to Shively murder nearly eight months later
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Nearly eight months after a man was shot to death in Louisville, a man is now arrested and charged for the murder. 25-year-old Anthony Taylor was arrested Wednesday afternoon by Louisville Metro Homicide detectives and Kentucky Department of Corrections Probation and Parole, according to a press release.
Light poles copper theft investigation leads to familiar house
Louisville’s 911 Deflection Program making positive change; looks primed for expansion. Under the deflection program, mental health calls are diverted away from LMPD and forwarded to crisis triage workers (CTWs) who are stationed in the 911 call center. Office of Safe and Healthy Neighborhoods offer free mental health screenings...
Family searching for answers six years after loved one’s murder
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - It’s an all too common story, an unsolved murder and a family still looking for answers. Kenneth Belt was shot and killed on October 18th 2016. Nearly six years later, his family still doesn’t know why he was killed or who pulled the trigger.
Ex-Louisville cop involved in protest shooting pleads guilty
A former Louisville police officer blamed for instigating a conflict that led to the fatal shooting of a Black barbecue restaurant owner during the Breonna Taylor protests has pleaded guilty to using excessive force.
2 juveniles arrested after reports of shots fired at Jeffersonville movie theater
JEFFERSONVILLE, In. (WDRB) -- Police said there was a "theatre disturbance" early Sunday at a movie theater, after a report of a shooting in the parking lot. Detective Josh Schiller with the Jeffersonville Police Department said officers were called to Xscape Theatres Jeffersonville 12 just after 12:30 a.m. on Sunday on reports of shots fired in the front parking lot.
Court date for Breonna Taylor protesters charged with blocking 2nd Street Bridge in 2020 pushed back
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The court date for those charged while protesting in wake of Breonna Taylor’s death has been pushed back to November. A group of protesters blocked the Clark Memorial (2nd Street) Bridge in 2020 and hung a banner with Taylor’s portrait with a line reading, “They tried to bury me, but they didn’t know I was a seed.”
Police investigating after 26-year-old found shot to death in Jeffersontown
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police are investigating after a 26-year-old man was found shot to death Thursday night in Jeffersontown. According Detective Mike Lauder of the Jeffersontown Police Department, officers were sent to the 3000 block of Tree Lane, off Old Six Mile Lane, around 11:30 p.m. Thursday on a report of a shooting.
New Albany woman living in Florida murdered by ex-husband
