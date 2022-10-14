ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisville, KY

Comments / 1

Related
wdrb.com

New Albany teen motorcyclist dies in Meade County crash, KSP says

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A 17-year-old boy from New Albany, Indiana died while riding a motorcycle in Meade County on Saturday night, according to Kentucky State Police. KSP said troopers responded to a two-vehicle crash near the intersection of US 60 and KY 1238 around 9:45 p.m. Police said the teenager was operating a Suzuki motorcycle eastbound on US 60 when he tried to pass a 2010 Nissan Titan that was also traveling eastbound.
MEADE COUNTY, KY
wdrb.com

Man in critical condition after shooting in Parkland neighborhood

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A man is listed in critical condition at University Hospital after he was shot in the Parkland neighborhood late Sunday night. LMPD Spokesperson Alicia Smiley said officers were called to the 1300 block of South 26th St. just before 11:30 p.m. for a shooting. That's where...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WEHT/WTVW

Memorial of murdered Kentucky police officer vandalized

NELSON CO., Ky. (WEHT) — Police are left searching for answers after they say someone deliberately vandalized a memorial dedicated to a fallen Bardstown police officer. In a murder case that is still unsolved to this day, Officer Jason Ellis was shot and killed on his way home from work in 2013. In his memory, […]
BARDSTOWN, KY
Wave 3

17-year-old from New Albany killed after crash in Meade County

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Kentucky State Police is investigating a fatal crash that happened late Saturday evening in Meade County. According to the release, around 9:45p.m. KSP Post 4 received a call from Meade County Sheriff’s Office requesting assistance in investigating a two vehicle fatal crash near the intersection of US 60 and KY 1238.
MEADE COUNTY, KY
Wave 3

Coroner identifies person found in Ohio River

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The name of the person who was recovered from the Ohio River Saturday has been released. According to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office, Miriam Hope, 42, is the person who was found dead in the Ohio River near the area of the Big Four Bridge and the Waterfront.
JEFFERSON COUNTY, KY
Wave 3

Man in hospital after shooting near Algonquin Park

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A man is in the hospital after a shooting near the Algonquin Park Saturday evening. According to the Louisville Metro Police Department, officers responded to a report of a shooting in the 1600 block of Beech Street. Officers located a man who had received two graze...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

Light poles copper theft investigation leads to familiar house

Louisville’s 911 Deflection Program making positive change; looks primed for expansion. Under the deflection program, mental health calls are diverted away from LMPD and forwarded to crisis triage workers (CTWs) who are stationed in the 911 call center. Office of Safe and Healthy Neighborhoods offer free mental health screenings...
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

2 juveniles arrested after reports of shots fired at Jeffersonville movie theater

JEFFERSONVILLE, In. (WDRB) -- Police said there was a "theatre disturbance" early Sunday at a movie theater, after a report of a shooting in the parking lot. Detective Josh Schiller with the Jeffersonville Police Department said officers were called to Xscape Theatres Jeffersonville 12 just after 12:30 a.m. on Sunday on reports of shots fired in the front parking lot.
JEFFERSONVILLE, IN
wdrb.com

Body found in Ohio River in downtown Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A body was recovered in the Ohio River on Saturday morning, according to Louisville Metro Police. LMPD spokeswoman Alicia Smiley said someone called 911 around 11:45 a.m. and said they saw what they believed was a body in the river near the Big Four Bridge and Waterfront Park.
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

New Albany woman living in Florida murdered by ex-husband

More than 500 light poles rendered useless because someone has been stealing the high grade copper wiring inside. With inflation continuing to grow, will a recession follow?. The federal reserve has tried raising interest rates to stop inflation. But are their methods working?. Louisville’s 911 Deflection Program making positive change;...
NEW ALBANY, IN

Comments / 0

Community Policy