Tyler, TX

inforney.com

PHOTOS: Oktoberfest returns to downtown Kilgore

Kilgore’s Oktoberfest had crowds hoisting their steins on Saturday. Oktoberfest first began Oct. 12, 1810, in Munich, Germany to celebrate the marriage of King Ludwig I and Princess Therese of Saxe-Hildburghausen. The event grew year after year until it became what it is today: an annual folk festival lasting more than two weeks, drawing about 6 million guests each year and serving millions of beers. Other Oktoberfests have been established around the globe, with Kilgore joining in the celebration in 2014.
KILGORE, TX
inforney.com

Thousands gather to watch 89th Texas Rose Festival Parade

Thousands lined the streets of Tyler on Saturday morning to get a view of the 89th Texas Rose Festival Parade. The festival is celebrated each year on the third weekend in October. The festivities attract not only community members, but visitors from surrounding areas and beyond, boosting tourism in the Rose City.
TYLER, TX
101.5 KNUE

This Tyler, Texas Driver was Sick and Tired of Red Light Runners

I witnessed an event that put a smile on my face. An action of a driver who, like so many East Texans, is fed up with so many doing it. An action that I hope put a bit of fear in those people and will make them think twice about doing it again. I'm talking about those who just disregard what a red light means and drive through it like there will be no consequences.
TYLER, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

City of Tyler collecting bulky items for free this week

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – The City of Tyler will be picking up bulky items for free, this Monday through Friday Oct. 17 to 21. “Bulky items to be picked up at NO CHARGE include furniture, appliances, carpet and fencing material, old toys and other large items that would normally require a special fee. No tires, […]
TYLER, TX
inforney.com

Hispanic community leaves mark during 89th Texas Rose Festival Parade

Aztec and folkloric dancers, tunes from mariachi and Tejano bands and 60 girls showcasing their quinceañera dresses filled this year’s 89th Texas Rose Festival parade on Saturday to seal the celebration of Hispanic Heritage Month. The historic festival parade brought in many newcomers, who brought their chairs bright...
TYLER, TX
inforney.com

Streets to be closed for Texas Rose Festival Parade on Saturday morning

The Tyler Police Department is reminding residents about road closures for the Texas Rose Festival Parade on Saturday morning. Glenwood Boulevard between Houston and Front streets will be closed at 6 a.m. Saturday morning. The remaining roads will be closed at 7:45 a.m. "Make sure you plan extra time to...
TYLER, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

SH 135 is closed in Kilgore due to flooding

KILGORE, Texas (KETK) – Kilgore Police Department announced Sunday afternoon that a section of State Highway 135, from Traffic Circle to Gladewater Street, is closed because of flooding underneath the railway bridge. KETK will provide further information when it becomes available.
KILGORE, TX
KLTV

inforney.com

City of Tyler Solid Waste Department holding free bulky item pickup this week

The City of Tyler Solid Waste Department and Keep Tyler Beautiful are sponsoring a free bulky item collection for city of Tyler residential customers this week. This bulky item collection began Monday and will continue through Friday and does not include multi-family home communities and businesses. Residents are asked to place bulky items on the curb by 6 a.m. Monday to guarantee pickup; items may be collected on a different day than your regularly scheduled garbage collection.
TYLER, TX
CBS19

East Texas woman killed after two-vehicle wreck in Gregg County

GREGG COUNTY, Texas — An East Texas woman died last week after she failed to yield a right of way and another vehicle crashed into her driver's side in Gregg County. Christen A. Brewer, 28, of Jefferson, was traveling east on Judson Road at the intersection of US Highway 259 on Oct. 13, while Lagena M. Davis, 48, of Lone Star, was moving southbound on the same highway, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety.
GREGG COUNTY, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

easttexasradio.com

Hopkins County Bookings

Deputies arrested 44-year-old Wendy Ann Wilder of Sulphur Springs at the Hopkins County Courthouse after the judge revoked her bond on a pending charge of Possession of a Controlled Substance. Her new bond is $150,000. Lyndon Kyle Sillings. A Greenville man, known by Hopkins County Deputies to be wanted on...
HOPKINS COUNTY, TX
KLTV

Wreck blocks westbound lanes of Loop 323 at Brookside Drive in Tyler

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Tyler police said they are currently working a major accident at Loop 323 and Brookside Drive with officers and accident investigators on scene. They said all westbound lanes of traffic on the loop are blocked and traffic is being re-routed. Eastbound traffic on the loop is open.
TYLER, TX
CBS19

Officials responding to fiery 1-vehicle crash in Rusk County

RUSK COUNTY, Texas — Rusk County crews are responding to a one-vehicle crash in which the vehicle reportedly caught fire. According to the Rusk County Office of Emergency Management, the major wreck occurred on Highway 322 near County Road 243A. The vehicle had two people in it who were able to escape the vehicle.
RUSK COUNTY, TX

