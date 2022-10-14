Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Nobel Peace Prize Nominee and National Juneteenth Icon Opal Lee is coming to Tyler, Texas on Sunday, November 20, 2022Tour Tyler TexasTyler, TX
Thriving Daily Media gives two dumbs up for the 4 annual Acton Tyler Children's Business Fair downtown TylerTour Tyler TexasTyler, TX
Texas African American Museum presents Joseph Jacob "Jake" Simons Jr. Day at the MuseumTour Tyler TexasTyler, TX
The Texas African American Museum congratulates Elder Waymon Stewart newly appointed Pastor of the Whitehouse COGICTour Tyler TexasWhitehouse, TX
Tour Tyler Texas Gospel Group of the Year is Minister R.L. Taylor and The Sons of The Father of Arlington, TexasTour Tyler TexasTyler, TX
inforney.com
PHOTOS: Oktoberfest returns to downtown Kilgore
Kilgore’s Oktoberfest had crowds hoisting their steins on Saturday. Oktoberfest first began Oct. 12, 1810, in Munich, Germany to celebrate the marriage of King Ludwig I and Princess Therese of Saxe-Hildburghausen. The event grew year after year until it became what it is today: an annual folk festival lasting more than two weeks, drawing about 6 million guests each year and serving millions of beers. Other Oktoberfests have been established around the globe, with Kilgore joining in the celebration in 2014.
inforney.com
Thousands gather to watch 89th Texas Rose Festival Parade
Thousands lined the streets of Tyler on Saturday morning to get a view of the 89th Texas Rose Festival Parade. The festival is celebrated each year on the third weekend in October. The festivities attract not only community members, but visitors from surrounding areas and beyond, boosting tourism in the Rose City.
This Tyler, Texas Driver was Sick and Tired of Red Light Runners
I witnessed an event that put a smile on my face. An action of a driver who, like so many East Texans, is fed up with so many doing it. An action that I hope put a bit of fear in those people and will make them think twice about doing it again. I'm talking about those who just disregard what a red light means and drive through it like there will be no consequences.
City of Tyler collecting bulky items for free this week
TYLER, Texas (KETK) – The City of Tyler will be picking up bulky items for free, this Monday through Friday Oct. 17 to 21. “Bulky items to be picked up at NO CHARGE include furniture, appliances, carpet and fencing material, old toys and other large items that would normally require a special fee. No tires, […]
inforney.com
Hispanic community leaves mark during 89th Texas Rose Festival Parade
Aztec and folkloric dancers, tunes from mariachi and Tejano bands and 60 girls showcasing their quinceañera dresses filled this year’s 89th Texas Rose Festival parade on Saturday to seal the celebration of Hispanic Heritage Month. The historic festival parade brought in many newcomers, who brought their chairs bright...
inforney.com
Streets to be closed for Texas Rose Festival Parade on Saturday morning
The Tyler Police Department is reminding residents about road closures for the Texas Rose Festival Parade on Saturday morning. Glenwood Boulevard between Houston and Front streets will be closed at 6 a.m. Saturday morning. The remaining roads will be closed at 7:45 a.m. "Make sure you plan extra time to...
SH 135 is closed in Kilgore due to flooding
KILGORE, Texas (KETK) – Kilgore Police Department announced Sunday afternoon that a section of State Highway 135, from Traffic Circle to Gladewater Street, is closed because of flooding underneath the railway bridge. KETK will provide further information when it becomes available.
KLTV
GREGG COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - Two cars crashed at the intersection of US 259 and Judson Road just north of Longview, killing one driver and leaving the other injured, according to a DPS release Monday. The crash took place at about 1:40 p.m. on Oct. 13. Christen A. Brewer, 28,...
Is This Pretty Tyler, TX Park as Unsafe as Some People Say? Even ‘Haunted?’
People in Tyler, TX were chatting on a social media group page about one park that they claim is a criminal "hot spot." Some even say it's haunted. How could this pretty Tyler, Texas park be that dangerous?. OK, I confess I'm a bit skeptical about these kinds of things....
inforney.com
City of Tyler Solid Waste Department holding free bulky item pickup this week
The City of Tyler Solid Waste Department and Keep Tyler Beautiful are sponsoring a free bulky item collection for city of Tyler residential customers this week. This bulky item collection began Monday and will continue through Friday and does not include multi-family home communities and businesses. Residents are asked to place bulky items on the curb by 6 a.m. Monday to guarantee pickup; items may be collected on a different day than your regularly scheduled garbage collection.
East Texas woman killed after two-vehicle wreck in Gregg County
LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) – The Texas Department of Public Safety announced that a 28-year-old woman died Sunday after a car crash on US 259 north of Longview on Thursday, Oct. 13. According to officials, a 2009 Honda Civic, driven by Christen A. Brewer of Jefferson, was going east on Judson Road at US 259 when they […]
1 Person Hospitalized In A Multi-Vehicle Accident In Tyler (Tyler, TX)
According to the Texas Police Department, a multi-vehicle accident occurred in Tyler on Friday. The crash happened on Loop 323 near Brookside Drive at around 7:10 p.m. According to the Tyler Fire Department, a motorcycle and a vehicle were involved in the collision.
easttexasradio.com
Hopkins County Bookings
Deputies arrested 44-year-old Wendy Ann Wilder of Sulphur Springs at the Hopkins County Courthouse after the judge revoked her bond on a pending charge of Possession of a Controlled Substance. Her new bond is $150,000. Lyndon Kyle Sillings. A Greenville man, known by Hopkins County Deputies to be wanted on...
WATCH: Drivers Fail to Yield as Child Tries to Safely Cross this Tyler, TX Street
A Tyler, TX woman shared a post online about her experience watching a little boy try to cross the street at a crosswalk and seeing how so few of the drivers actually yielded to him. Obviously, when this crosswalk was first placed on Paluxy Drive in Tyler, Texas, the traffic...
KLTV
Former Tyler attorney shares his experience living with Lewy Body Dementia
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Don Kent was a Tyler attorney for many years and spent much of his career defending liability cases and medical malpractice suits. Starting in 2016 Kent said he began experiencing strange symptoms. “All of sudden I went from being rather mild and well under control, very...
KLTV
Wreck blocks westbound lanes of Loop 323 at Brookside Drive in Tyler
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Tyler police said they are currently working a major accident at Loop 323 and Brookside Drive with officers and accident investigators on scene. They said all westbound lanes of traffic on the loop are blocked and traffic is being re-routed. Eastbound traffic on the loop is open.
1 Killed 2 Others Injured In A Multi-Vehicle Accident In Panola County (Panola County, TX)
According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, a multi-vehicle accident occurred in Panola County on Thursday. The crash happened on US 59, just south of Carthage at around 5 p.m.
inforney.com
Business Beat: Local coffee shop reopens, self-storage facility expansion nearly complete
After a temporarily closure, JumpShot Coffee in Tyler has reopened with reduced operating hours but the same mission to serve customers “the best coffee in East Texas.”. The coffee shop, at 734 S. Fleishel, will be open from 6 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday through Saturday. The announcement was...
Officials responding to fiery 1-vehicle crash in Rusk County
RUSK COUNTY, Texas — Rusk County crews are responding to a one-vehicle crash in which the vehicle reportedly caught fire. According to the Rusk County Office of Emergency Management, the major wreck occurred on Highway 322 near County Road 243A. The vehicle had two people in it who were able to escape the vehicle.
