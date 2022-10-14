ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cobb County, GA

cobbcountycourier.com

Code enforcement an issue in Mableton cityhood debate

Those who live within the proposed boundaries can now cast their vote early to decide if Mableton becomes a city or remains part of unincorporated Cobb County. The debate over local control between supporters for cityhood and the opposition has heated up with the approaching election. While there are multiple issues at the heart of the movement, code enforcement is a big part of the discourse.
MABLETON, GA
valdostatoday.com

Georgia SHIP offers free Medicare beneficiaries assistance

VALDOSTA – The Georgia SHIP is now offering free assistance to Medicare beneficiaries during open enrollment. Medicare Open Enrollment runs from Saturday, Oct. 15, through Wednesday, Dec. 7. During this time, adults aged 65 and older and qualified people with disabilities under 65 can review their coverage options and make a choice that meets their health care needs.
GEORGIA STATE
Axios Atlanta

Here's how to vote in Atlanta this midterm elections

Election Day is Nov. 8. Here's everything you need to know about registering, voting and what's on your ballot in Atlanta. Why it matters: Your elected officials in Georgia control and implement the state’s $30 billion budget. And in Washington, Republicans and Democrats both view Georgia as crucial to their hopes to maintain — or gain — a majority in the U.S. Senate. But you already know that from all the campaign ads. How to vote in the 2022 midterm electionsEarly voting: Early voting runs Oct. 17 through Nov. 4, and each metro Atlanta county will open several early...
ATLANTA, GA
cobbcountycourier.com

Former Campbell High School student still in limbo over discipline hearing

The former Campbell High School student who completed his GED and entered trade school after his expulsion is still waiting for a resolution with the Cobb County School District. At the Sep. 15 meeting, the school board voted 5-1 to remand the matter back to the disciplinary hearing officer. Charisse...
allongeorgia.com

Former City of Atlanta Commissioner Convicted for Accepting Bribes

According to the U.S. Dept of Justice, a federal jury convicted the former City of Atlanta Commissioner of Watershed Management today for accepting bribes from an Atlanta contractor in exchange for steering city business worth millions of dollars to the contractor’s company. According to court documents and evidence presented...
ATLANTA, GA

Community Policy