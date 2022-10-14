Read full article on original website
Ga. Secretary of State reports only minor issues on first day of early voting
ATLANTA — Besides what’s being called a minor hiccup with a state voter registration system, county officials and the Georgia Secretary of State’s Office report only minor issues on the first day of statewide early voting. Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger confirmed to Channel 2′s Richard...
cobbcountycourier.com
COVID among Cobb school-aged residents for the two weeks ending October 13
The table below is a summary of the Georgia Department of Public Health‘s (GDPH) School Aged COVID-19 Data Report for the two-week period ending Thursday, October 13, 2022. The GDPH issues this report every Friday at around 3 p.m. Cobb County. Age categoryAll cases to date14-day case count14-day case...
Investigation launches law enforcement presence in Spalding County
SPALDING COUNTY, Ga. — There's heavy law enforcement presence in a Spalding County neighborhood Monday evening. The Spalding County Sheriff's Office put out an alert telling residents there's an ongoing investigation near E. McIntosh and N. 2nd Street. Details on what prompted the investigation have not been released. An...
cobbcountycourier.com
Code enforcement an issue in Mableton cityhood debate
Those who live within the proposed boundaries can now cast their vote early to decide if Mableton becomes a city or remains part of unincorporated Cobb County. The debate over local control between supporters for cityhood and the opposition has heated up with the approaching election. While there are multiple issues at the heart of the movement, code enforcement is a big part of the discourse.
Suburbs delivered recent wins for Georgia Democrats. This year, they're up for grabs
ALPHARETTA, Ga. — Suburban voters in swing states around the country helped propel President Biden to victory in 2020. That included Georgia, where voters also sent two Democrats to the U.S. Senate for the first time in years. Two years later, without former President Donald Trump on the ballot...
More than 100,000 Georgians cast ballots on first day of early voting, smashing record
ATLANTA — Early voting kicked off in Georgia on Monday with the general election only 22 days away. Polls opened at 7 a.m. in many locations across Georgia for early voting, which runs until Friday, Nov. 4. In addition, there are two mandatory days of Saturday voting on Oct. 22 and Oct. 29.
A health insurance company facing Medicaid overbilling issues in Georgia was also a major donor to Brian Kemp and Chris Carr
A health insurance giant that has paid out more than $485 million in legal settlements with states over pharmacy billing allegations has also been a major donor to Georgia’s Republican Gov. Brian Kemp and Attorney General Chris Carr, according to campaign finance records. St. Louis-based Centene Corp. said Monday...
wgxa.tv
Georgians set first day early voting turnout record in biggest test of election overhaul
On Monday, thousands of Georgia voters descended upon early voting sites like the Smyrna Community Center on a record-setting first day of early voting in the high-stakes midterm election looming on Nov. 8. Across Georgia, some voters waited in long lines and the state’s voter registration system crashed multiple times,...
CBS News
COVID-19 mask, vaccine rules loosened for Illinois health care facility workers
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker on Monday announced some loosening of COVID-19 requirements for most health care facilities. The new guidelines remove the weekly testing requirements for unvaccinated health care and long-term care facility workers. It also drops the state vaccine mandate for such workers. But a federal...
valdostatoday.com
Georgia SHIP offers free Medicare beneficiaries assistance
VALDOSTA – The Georgia SHIP is now offering free assistance to Medicare beneficiaries during open enrollment. Medicare Open Enrollment runs from Saturday, Oct. 15, through Wednesday, Dec. 7. During this time, adults aged 65 and older and qualified people with disabilities under 65 can review their coverage options and make a choice that meets their health care needs.
Georgia college student killed by propeller of plane he rented for date
A Georgia college student was killed instantly when he was struck by the propeller of an airplane he rented for a dinner date, according to the Bulloch County Coroner’s Office. The freak accident occurred Sunday night, Oct. 16, at the Statesboro Bulloch County Airport in Statesboro, Coroner Jake Futch...
cobbcountycourier.com
Freeze watch for Marietta elevated to a freeze warning for overnight Tuesday to Wednesday
The freeze watch that was issued yesterday for the Marietta area has been elevated to a freeze warning. Temperatures between late Tuesday night, October 18, and Wednesday morning are expected to drop to around 30 degrees. Affected counties are Bartow, Cherokee, Forsyth, Hall, Paulding, Cobb, Douglas, Heard, Coweta, Fayette, Troup,...
UPDATE: New report shows flu activity rising in Georgia
The flu season ramped up early this fall and is raging, with Georgia and Washington, D.C. leading the nation for flu-lik...
cobbcountycourier.com
Cobb Chamber’s Northwest Cobb Area Council to present panel of state of the area
The Cobb Chamber distributed the following press release about the Chamber’s Northwest Cobb Area Council’s final meeting of the years, where members and guests will get updates on the state of the area:. “ATLANTA (October 14, 2022) — Join the Cobb Chamber for the final Northwest Cobb Area...
Here's how to vote in Atlanta this midterm elections
Election Day is Nov. 8. Here's everything you need to know about registering, voting and what's on your ballot in Atlanta. Why it matters: Your elected officials in Georgia control and implement the state’s $30 billion budget. And in Washington, Republicans and Democrats both view Georgia as crucial to their hopes to maintain — or gain — a majority in the U.S. Senate. But you already know that from all the campaign ads. How to vote in the 2022 midterm electionsEarly voting: Early voting runs Oct. 17 through Nov. 4, and each metro Atlanta county will open several early...
cobbcountycourier.com
Former Campbell High School student still in limbo over discipline hearing
The former Campbell High School student who completed his GED and entered trade school after his expulsion is still waiting for a resolution with the Cobb County School District. At the Sep. 15 meeting, the school board voted 5-1 to remand the matter back to the disciplinary hearing officer. Charisse...
fox5atlanta.com
Georgia leads nation in flu-like illnesses, CDC says
Flu season is spiking early this fall. Georgia leads the nation in flu-like illnesses, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Freeze warning for parts of north Georgia overnight as temperatures plummet into 30s
ATLANTA — Say hello to winter, or at least winter-like temperatures. Temperatures are set to plummet overnight Tuesday, with freeze warnings going into effect for parts of north Georgia,. [DOWNLOAD: Free Severe Weather Team 2 App for alerts wherever you go]. Tuesday morning’s low is expected to be 38...
allongeorgia.com
Former City of Atlanta Commissioner Convicted for Accepting Bribes
According to the U.S. Dept of Justice, a federal jury convicted the former City of Atlanta Commissioner of Watershed Management today for accepting bribes from an Atlanta contractor in exchange for steering city business worth millions of dollars to the contractor’s company. According to court documents and evidence presented...
cobbcountycourier.com
Man arrested after allegedly moving body of deceased woman from Kennesaw to Acworth
The Kennesaw Police Department arrested a 27-year-old man for Concealing the Death of Another, Tampering with Evidence, four counts of Financial Transaction Card Theft and multiple drug charges. [The Cobb County Courier has a policy of withholding or redacting the name of suspects unless and until the person is convicted...
