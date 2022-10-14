UPDATED: Blaze at Schofield wood plant under control

Wausau Pilot & Review

Crews from at least six fire departments were called Friday to a report of a fire at American Wood Fibers in Schofield.

The blaze was reported at about 11:20 a.m. Friday, Oct. 14 at the wood processing plant, 349 Alderson St. An initial report indicated visible flames were seen coming from a pipe at the facility.

Fire crews and equipment from Riverside Fire, Kronenwetter, Wausau, Mosinee, Ringle and SAFER were paged to the scene along with the Salvation Army, according to emergency scanner traffic. Crews reported the blaze under control at about 12:05 p.m., roughly 45 minutes after the first report was received.

There are no official reports of injuries. The Schofield plant is one of 11 American Wood Fibers locations nationwide. The family-owned company is headquartered in Maryland and is the nation’s largest producer of wood flour and natural fiber products, according to the organization’s website.

Company officials could not be immediately reached for comment.