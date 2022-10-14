Man arrested for suspected DUI after driving into tree on Erie’s east side

Another accident overnight resulted with a car into a tree.

The accident happened at the intersection of East 26th and Broad streets in Erie. Calls went out around 1 a.m. for the accident.

According to reports from the scene, crews found a car smoking with the 29-year-old driver entrapped.

The driver was reportedly taken into custody for a suspected DUI. No injuries were reported.

