Man arrested for suspected DUI after driving into tree on Erie’s east side
Another accident overnight resulted with a car into a tree.
The accident happened at the intersection of East 26th and Broad streets in Erie. Calls went out around 1 a.m. for the accident.Man in custody after driving into tree on Washington and W. 8th St. in Erie
According to reports from the scene, crews found a car smoking with the 29-year-old driver entrapped.
The driver was reportedly taken into custody for a suspected DUI. No injuries were reported.
