ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WEKU

AMAs creates the first K-Pop category in a major U.S. music award show

By Ashley Ahn
WEKU
WEKU
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1h4n43_0iZ9w3k400

The American Music Awards has created a Favorite K-pop Artist category — the first category dedicated to the K-pop genre in a major U.S. music award show.

ABC announced nominees on Thursday for the 2022 AMAs, which has been dubbed the world's largest fan-voted awards show.

The nominees are BLACKPINK, BTS, SEVENTEEN, TOMORROW X TOGETHER, and TWICE, selected based on their performance on the Billboard charts. The winner will be announced at the show on Nov. 20.

BTS, SEVENTEEN, and TOMORROW X TOGETHER are under the same entertainment conglomerate, Hybe Corporation. Hybe began as Big Hit Entertainment, the record label for BTS, and expanded to oversee seven record labels following BTS's international success.

BTS won its first AMA award in 2018 for Favorite Social Artist and became the first Asian artist to win AMA's top honor, Artist of the Year, at in 2021.

BLACKPINK and TWICE also belong to two of the most successful record labels in South Korea. BLACKPINK's record label, YG Entertainment, created K-pop trailblazers BIGBANG and 2NE1; TWICE's record label, JYP Entertainment, created Wonder Girls, the first Korean act to appear on Billboard's Hot 100 in 2008.

Other new AMA categories this year include Favorite Afrobeats Artist, Favorite Rock Song, and Favorite Rock Album.

Fans will be able to vote for their favorite K-pop artist starting Nov. 1. Voting in all other categories is open on Billboard's website and Twitter.

Comments / 0

Related
AOL Corp

2022 American Music Awards: List of nominations

The nominations for the 2022 American Music Awards are in!. To kick off this year's reveal of nominations for the largest fan-voted awards show, two-time AMA winner Becky G announced the nominees for new artist of the year in a video that aired on "Good Morning America" Thursday. The artists...
Pitchfork

Grammys 2023: Beyoncé Submits Renaissance and “Break My Soul” in Dance/Electronic Categories

Beyoncé is looking to secure her first Grammy nominations in the dance/electronic music categories. Voting for the 2023 Grammy Awards begins today, and the ballot reveals that Renaissance was submitted for Album of the Year and Best Dance/Electronic Album. Similarly, “Break My Soul” was submitted for Record of the Year, Song of the Year, and Best Dance/Electronic Recording.
Rolling Stone

Bad Bunny, Beyoncé, Drake, and Taylor Swift Lead 2022 American Music Awards Nominations

Bad Bunny dominates the 2022 American Music Awards nominations with eight nods, trailed closely by Beyoncé, Drake, and Taylor Swift, who all snagged six. With five nominations a piece, Adele, Harry Styles, and The Weeknd are also among the year’s most nominated artists at the ceremony set to air live from Microsoft Theater at L.A. LIVE in Los Angeles on Sunday, Nov. 20 at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.
HollywoodLife

Tim McGraw Falls While Performing Onstage In Arizona: Watch

Ouch! Tim McGraw, 55, fell off the stage and into the crowd at his concert on Saturday, September 17. The “Humble and Kind” singer was performing at the Boots In The Park concert series in Arizona when he kneeled down near the edge of the stage and faced towards his guitar player, who was executing a solo. But Tim lost his balance as he tried to get back up and plummeted off the stage’s catwalk and into the crowd in the front row.
TEMPE, AZ
Talking With Tami

Tamron Hall Says Goodbye To Blonde Hair Reveals It Was A Wig On ‘Tamron Hall Show’

After making headlines for her new platinum look on the season four premiere of “Tamron Hall,” Tamron shocked the Tam Fam once more stepping out on stage sporting her original black hair on the Tuesday, September 27 edition of the daytime show. Tamron further surprised the audience revealing that her platinum hairdo, which was in honor of the show’s “golden hour,” was actually a wig! Tamron shares the entire process with the Tam Fam, showing behind-the-scenes footage of the journey to take Tamron from black to platinum before the season four premiere.
WEKU

WEKU

Lexington, KY
141K+
Followers
14K+
Post
43M+
Views
ABOUT

Your trusted national and regional news source serving Lexington, Kentucky and beyond. Get the full story at WEKU.org

 https://www.weku.org

Comments / 0

Community Policy