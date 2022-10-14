ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
How Central Magnet volleyball took a new coach and lineup and returned to state tournament

By Cecil Joyce, Murfreesboro Daily News Journal
 4 days ago

The Central Magnet volleyball team had their season come full circle during Thursday night's Class AA sectional.

A big comeback win after falling behind 2-0 and trailing midway through the third set to Sycamore is somewhat an epitome of the Lady Tigers' season.

"We're fighters," said Central Magnet first-year coach Dusty Stearns. "We're not going to quit. That's my mentality and the mantra of our team."

Central Magnet (22-13) is headed to the Class AA state tournament for the second time in three seasons (opening with East Hamilton Tuesday at noon at Siegel) but will be doing it with a new coach and an almost entirely new lineup.

Stearns, who is also the school's softball coach, embraced the opportunity to take over the volleyball program after Rhonda Ross, who led the team during its third-place finish at state in 2020, stepped down.

He had some experience coaching the school's middle school team but wasn't sure what to expect in leaping to the varsity level.

"When the job came open, I talked to them about it," Stearns said. "I didn't know if I was ready, personally. But I knew nobody was going to outwork me, and nobody would care for these kids and push them the way I would. I relished the opportunity."

Things started slow for Central Magnet, which lost 11 of its first 15 matches (most coming in tournaments) before hitting its stride.

"It's crazy ... it's unreal, honestly," said senior outside hitter Mia Finley, who had 20 kills in Thursday's win. She and junior outside hitter Noella Obi are the only two in the lineup who saw any playing time in the 2020 state tournament, and that was off the bench.

"We've played so well as a team," Finley said. "Everything we do, we always try to bring our best energy. At the beginning of the season, it was definitely a little rocky trying to figure everything out. We had a new coach and were starting fresh."

Once things started falling into place, the team began to click. The same thing happened after a rough start Thursday.

"At the beginning of the season we had a lot of kinks we had to work out," said the 6-foot Obi, who has offers from James Madison and Mississippi State. She had 16 kills Thursday. "We dug ourselves holes, and that was evident tonight. But we turned it on. We started driving the bus. That's how the season has gone for us. We lost to Lawrence County three times, then beat them in the region.

"That's our season in a nutshell."

While Ross was more of an X's and O's type of coach, Stearns' impact on the Lady Tigers is a big reason they're returning to the state.

"He's helped us in so many ways in our journey," Finley said. "He held the program together. He's put in the work this year, definitely trying to learn more. He has stayed up late watching videos and things. He's made sure we've had a lot of love and support throughout the season."

The Class AA state finals will be held Friday at Siegel at 1 p.m.

"We’re not fastest, biggest or quickest, but we're pretty dang smart and will work hard," Stearns said. "If I could take me and instill it in them, not from X's and O's but from heart and character, the X's and O's will work itself out. We have a lot of heart."

Reach Cecil Joyce at cjoyce@dnj.com and on Twitter @Cecil_Joyce.

This article originally appeared on Murfreesboro Daily News Journal: How Central Magnet volleyball took a new coach and lineup and returned to state tournament

