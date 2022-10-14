ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Monterey County, CA

Paul Flores’ jury not deliberating today. Did it reach a verdict in Kristin Smart trial?

By Chloe Jones
The Tribune
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4eGl89_0iZ9vgvF00

Paul Flores jury is not deliberating Friday, according to the court schedule, but it’s unclear whether it’s reached a verdict.

The jury is tasked with deciding whether Flores killed Kristin Smart after an off-campus party in 1996. Jurors heard three months of evidence and began deliberations at the end of the day on Oct. 4.

A separate jury is currently deliberating whether his father, Ruben Flores, helped conceal the crime.

Ruben Flores’ jury swore in an alternate juror toward the end of Thursday’s court day after a member was excused for talking to his priest about the case.

The court has not confirmed whether Paul Flores’ jury has decided on a verdict or is simply taking a break.

The Tribune reached out to Monterey County Superior Court officials for more details, but the court said it cannot confirm any reason for the scheduling, adding only that Paul Flores’ jury is scheduled to return Monday.

Verdicts will not be read until both Paul and Ruben Flores’ juries come to a unanimous decision.

They will be read back to back, and once they are read, jurors will be released from their oaths and allowed to see coverage of the case, speak about it with friends and family, and make public statements.

The Tribune

San Luis Obispo, CA
3K+
Followers
159
Post
649K+
Views
ABOUT

San Luis Obispo County is located on California's Central Coast, approximately halfway between Los Angeles and San Francisco. The Tribune is dedicated to providing the most up-to-date and comprehensive coverage of interest to the local San Luis Obispo community members. It is an important part of The Tribune’s culture to support the local community. The Tribune supports numerous community events and organizations, such as the California Mid-State Fair, Arroyo Grande Strawberry Festival, the Paso Robles Wine Festival, Cal Poly Athletics, and the San Luis Obispo Symphony. The Tribune is also very involved with organizations such as the Food Bank, The Literacy Council, the Alzheimer's Association, the San Luis Obispo Downtown Association, and the American Cancer Society. Many of The Tribune's employees support the community as members of local service clubs such as Rotary and local chambers of commerce.

 https://www.sanluisobispo.com/

