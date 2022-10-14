Read full article on original website
Related
Autoblog
15 cars with the worst dealer markups, up to $17,000 over MSRP
Almost three years into the global pandemic, some impacts of the virus are still raging, including extraordinarily high prices for new cars. On average, dealers are asking 10% above MSRP for new vehicles, according to a recent study by the car-shopping website iSeeCars. Compare that to pre-pandemic times, when salespeople would hand out aggressive discounts to move cars off of their lots.
fordauthority.com
Ford Dealers With Lincoln Stores Face Huge EV Charging Bill
Ford recently revealed the details regarding what its dealers must do if they want to become EV certified, including the fact that it will offer two tiers – Model e Certified and Model e Elite. Aside from featuring 100 percent digital sales at fixed prices, the two levels feature different investment requirements ranging from $500,000 to $1.2 million. Certified dealers will only be able to sell a small batch of EVs per year, however, while those that choose to forgo the certification will get another shot at it in a few years. Meanwhile, Lincoln dealers will get their own set of standards as the luxury brand prepares to roll out four new EVs by 2026, including a required investment of up to $900,000, as Ford Authority reported last week. However, Ford dealers with Lincoln stores will face an even bigger bill, according to Automotive News.
teslarati.com
Honda dealers want to be a part of Honda’s newest venture
The Honda Sony JV has attracted interest from U.S. Honda dealerships that want to be part of the buying process of the vehicles. While earlier this week, Sony Honda Mobility clarified that their vehicles won’t be available until 2026, this hasn’t stopped Honda dealers state-side from expressing their interest in being a part of the venture, according to Reuters. While this may counter the trend of automotive startups relying on direct-to-consumer (DtC) sales models, Honda dealers argue that they play a critical role.
msn.com
Cadillac's new $300,000 electric car comes with 5 screens, futuristic looks, and 300 miles of range — see the Celestiq
The brand that defined the American luxury car is making a land yacht for the electric era. After months of teasing, General Motors on Monday officially unveiled the Cadillac Celestiq, an ultra-luxurious, zero-emission sedan meant to go toe-to-toe with high-end cars from Rolls-Royce and Bentley. It's part of GM's ambitious plan to sell only electric vehicles by 2035.
Only 1 Luxury SUV Makes Consumer Reports’ List of the Top-Rated Hybrid Vehicles
Here's a look at the 2022 Lexus NX and the reasons why it's the only luxury SUV on Consumer Reports' list of the top-rated hybrid vehicles. The post Only 1 Luxury SUV Makes Consumer Reports’ List of the Top-Rated Hybrid Vehicles appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Ford’s 6.0-Liter F-250 Diesel Engine Has Major Flaws
Plenty of lawsuits over Ford's 6.0-liter diesel engine in F-250 and F-350 trucks means know what you're getting and how to fix it. The post Ford’s 6.0-Liter F-250 Diesel Engine Has Major Flaws appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Dodge NASCAR Return Stalls Out
Like the best laid schemes o’ mice an’ men, Dodge’s triumphant return to NASCAR has reportedly been delayed. Nothing was ever official about Dodge re-entering competition after it exited with the close of the 2012 season. Still, the rumors about such a plan in the works has been making the rounds, especially since NASCAR brass has said they want a new OEM to participate. However, it looks like at least for now it’s not going to be Dodge.
There’s a 2022 Ford F-450 With 166,000 Miles on It Already
Pencil that out: It's about 500 miles per day—every day—or 680 miles each work day sitting behind the wheel of a Ford F-450.
The 2023 Ram 1500 Limited Elite Edition Brings Grand Wagoneer Levels of Luxury to a Pickup Truck
If the Grand Wagoneer was a capable work truck instead of a capable 4x4, it might look a lot like this. The post The 2023 Ram 1500 Limited Elite Edition Brings Grand Wagoneer Levels of Luxury to a Pickup Truck appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
MotorTrend Magazine
Brembo Sensify: Meet the Next Big Thing in Automotive Braking
Brakes haven't evolved much since four-wheel electronic antilock became mainstream, but I think I just experienced the next leap in braking tech: Brembo Sensify. With today's ABS, when you step on the pedal, pressure is distributed evenly to all four wheels, either directly or by wire via an external pressure source and often with a front/rear proportioning valve. Then, if traction is lost at one or more of the tires, a valve on a central hydraulic controller relieves some pressure to the slipping wheel(s) to regain traction. But today's best hydraulic valves can only open and close in roughly 20-millisecond increments, relieving about 5 bar (73 psi) of brake pressure each time. Drivers feel pulsations, as does the chassis. Both are happier without them, and Sensify eliminates them.
freightwaves.com
High-flying TruckWings looks at what’s next
TruckWings, the aerodynamic tractor-trailer gap-closing hardware, has surpassed 500 million miles of real-world use. TruckLabs founder Daniel Burrows figures someone will buy his 8-year-old company — someday. The aerodynamic flight of TruckWings. Trucking technology claims tied to the number of miles driven is a common proof point of effectiveness....
The Best E-Bikes for Everyone From Commuters to Off-Road Enthusiasts
Whether you’re a hardened, human-powered bike enthusiast or a new commuter dodging ever-increasing gas prices, it’s a fact that the best e-bikes are here to stay. Electric-powered two-wheelers have come a long way in a really short amount of time and now offer efficient transportation over reasonable distances with longevity and durability in tow. However, as more people embrace electric biking, more companies get into the game – and that competition doesn’t always mean better bikes.
Comments / 0