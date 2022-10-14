Read full article on original website
Wis-DOT officials encourage people to buckle up and put phones down
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -Distracted driving is on the rise while seatbelt use is declining according to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation. The DOT has declared today Buckle Up Phone Down Day. Wis-DOT officials say two simple steps can be taken while driving to save lives. Those two steps are put on your seatbelt and put your phone down.
Clark County ATV/UTV Trails closing for the season
CLARK COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) - Clark County ATV/UTV Trails are closing for the season. According to a media release from the Clark County Forestry and Parks Department, the Clark County Forestry and Parks ATV/UTV and Off-Road Motorcycle Trails close for the season beginning Nov. 1, 2022. If weather conditions allow, trails may re-open again for use beginning Dec. 15. UTVs are not allowed on Snowmobile/ATV trails from Dec. through March 31.
Home destroyed in rural Clark County fire
TOWN OF MENTOR (Clark County), Wis. (WEAU) - A home is destroyed after a fire Monday afternoon in rural Clark County. The Alma Center Fire Department posted on Facebook that they were called to a house on fire at 2:46 p.m. Monday in the Town of Mentor, which is the southeastern part of Clark County between Fairchild and Alma Center.
Plan Commission recommends Costco proposal to city council
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Plans to build a Costco in Eau Claire are moving another step forward. The Plan Commission unanimously recommended the proposal to Eau Claire’s City Council. If approved, the new store is expected to go on the city’s north side off Black Avenue. The goal...
The City of Eau Claire puts Public Safety Referendum on November 8th election ballot
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - The general election is three weeks away and Eau Claire voters will be asked whether or not they want to support an increase in the city’s annual tax levy. A need for more emergency workers has been identified by the city. Voters will have...
3-Hour Standoff In Cumberland Results In Arrest
BARRON COUNTY — Authorities in Barron County have arrested a subject after a three-hour-long standoff in Cumberland, WI, according to a press release from the Cumberland Police Department. Press Release. On October 16, 2022, at approximately 6:45p, the Cumberland Police Department was advised of an intoxicated disorderly subject located...
Chippewa Valley Wisconsin Regional Art Program
CHIPPEWA FALLS, Wis. (WEAU) - An art exhibit is coming to Chippewa Falls through the Wisconsin Regional Art Program, or WRAP. The Chippewa Valley program runs through November 18 at the Heyde Center for the Arts. A Public reception to meet the artists is November 5 from Noon to 4...
Pair charged in Altoona homicide appear in court Tuesday
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - The two people charged in the death of an Altoona man are scheduled to appear in Eau Claire County Circuit Court Tuesday for a preliminary hearing. 46-year-old Brandon Gaston of Rockford, Ill. and 55-year-old Tracey Clark of Altoona were charged with 1st-degree intentional homicide and hiding a corpse as a party to a crime on Sept. 15 after a lengthy investigation by multiple law enforcement agencies, including the Altoona Police Department, in the death of 79-year-old Dennis Schattie of Altoona. Shattie’s body was found in the Rock River in Rockford on April 12.
Guns, Ammo and Rocket Launcher Stolen From Eau Claire County Home
(Eau Claire, WI) — Three people are looking at nearly two dozen felony counts for stealing guns, bullets, and rocket launchers from an Eau Claire County home. Prosecutors filed the charges on Friday. Two of the suspects are accused of stealing the guns, the third is accused of buying them. The Sheriff’s Office says 15 guns, five thousand rounds of ammunition, and military grade rocket launchers were taken from a home in the town of Drammen last weekend. Investigators say they found some of the guns, but it’s not clear if they recovered the rocket launchers and ammunition.
1 dead in Hwy. 53 weekend crash
Police have identified the man who died Saturday on Hwy. 53 near Rice Lake as 79-year-old John Baier. Barron County Sheriff’s officials say the crash was reported at about 9 a.m. just south of Rice Lake. Police say Baier, of Arkansaw, Wis., was headed south when he lost control of his pickup, struck the guard rail and rolled his vehicle.
SALLY GREGOR
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - I would like to give a Sunshine Award to Sally Gregor. Sally is so helpful with everything at the Augusta Vet Clinic. She always figures out a way to help me with my animals even if the clinic is booked solid and swamped. She is always willing to give advice and calm me down if I am panicking. She is always cheerful and helpful, even if she isn’t feeling well, or is stressed out. She truly cares about all the animals in her care. She even stays late to make sure her surgery patients are awake and ok before she heads home for the night. I don’t know what I’d do without Sally. She is a true friend.
Second girl, 15, dies from injuries in western Wisconsin crash
A second teenage girl has died from critical injuries suffered in a high-speed western Wisconsin crash earlier this week. The Barron County Sheriff's Office said the 15-year-old was airlifted to Regions Hospital in St. Paul with another 14-year-old girl, who also died in the crash. The sheriff's office provided an...
KAREN TROWBRIDGE AND NEW AUBURN SCHOOL DISTRICT LUNCH STAFF
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Since this is National School Lunch Week, on behalf of the students and staff at New Auburn School District, thank you to Karen Trowbridge and the lunch staff for providing us fantastic lunches all year long! Please give them the Sunshine Award. Lee Bush.
We Vape We Vote tour stops in Eau Claire
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -A group promoting vaping as a way to help quit smoking made a stop in Eau Claire Saturday. We Vape We Vote is an organization that believes vaping saves lives and is touring the country to share its message. At Iconic Vapors in Eau Claire, U.S....
CLARA HEDIGER
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - I would like to nominate Clara Hediger for the Sunshine Award. Clara teaches Pre-K at Lincoln Elementary School. My son, Zereth, was in her class last year when we transitioned to the School District of Alma Center-Humbird-Merrillan during a rebuilding time in our family. Since the beginning she always went out of her way to make our family feel welcome and greets the families every morning and every evening during the school year. She made us feel at home during a time when I was struggling with identity issues. Since then, our family has become stronger. To this day, even though my son is not in her class, we still meet her every afternoon and she gives us hugs when I pick the children up. She has forever made a lasting impression on me and I am grateful every day for her. I can only hope that God graces us with more teachers like her.
Chamber of Commerce holds Forum on Eau Claire referendums
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - To prepare voters for the referendums on the ballot, the Eau Claire Area Chamber of Commerce held a Forum at the Pablo Center. Officials with the City and with the Eau Claire Area School District explained the nuts and bolts of their respective referendum questions. The School District will be asking voters to approve a measure that would generate $98.6 million.
Wisconsin man charged with stealing Menards’ rebate checks while working for USPS
CUMBERLAND, Wis. (WFRV) – Waiting on a Menards rebate check that never arrived in the mail? Well, one man in Wisconsin is accused of stealing them while working for the United States Postal Service. According to the Department of Justice, 37-year-old Joshua Copas was charged with theft of mail....
Costco proposing to open in Eau Claire
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -Costco is proposing to open in Eau Claire. According to the City of Eau Claire Plan Commission Agenda, the proposed site plan is located between US Highway 53 and Black Avenue. The City of Eau Claire Plan Commission Agenda says the development proposes to include a...
Families identify teens killed in Barron County crash
RICE LAKE, Wis. (KARE) - Earlier this week a 14-year-old girl died following a rollover crash near Cameron, Wisconsin on Monday night. Thursday morning, the Barron County Sheriff’s Department said that another girl, a 15-year-old, died at Regions Hospital late on Wednesday night. The 15-year-old who died Wednesday has...
JONAH of the Chippewa Valley hosted fundraiser in Eau Claire
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - JONAH of the Chippewa Valley hosted its annual fundraiser at the Brewing Projekt in Eau Claire Sunday night. JONAH (Joining Our Neighbors Advancing Hope) is a nonprofit that has spent the past 15 years working on some of the biggest social issues impacting the community.
