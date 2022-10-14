Read full article on original website
Metro News
MetroNews Top Plays (Week 8)
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — Check out the top plays from around West Virginia in the eighth week of the high school football season. You can win $100 each week by submitting videos using the Twitter hashtag #MNTopPlay. Hudl links are also welcome.
Metro News
Mountaineers battle No. 2 Kentucky to 3-3 draw
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — Although West Virginia rallied after falling behind by two goals to lead No. 2 Kentucky late in Saturday’s match at Dick Desk Soccer Stadium, the Wildcats erased their only deficit in 23 seconds and the two teams settled for a 3-3 tie in a Sun Belt Conference showdown.
Metro News
Three Guys Before The Game – WVU Football vs Baylor Recap (Episode 409)
What’s the biggest takeaway from West Virginia’s victory over the Baylor Bears?. Was it the ability to run the ball against a stingy Baylor defense? Was it the continued emergence of receiver Kayden Prather or the no-quit attitude displayed by the Mountaineers?. Whatever the answer, coach Neal Brown’s...
Metro News
Hazel’s House of Hope starting to fill-up in Morgantown
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — Despite the pandemic and a severe storm, Hazel’s House of Hope on Scott Avenue in Morgantown is now evolving into the social service hub originally envisioned by members of the local leaders. The center is managed by Morgantown Community Resources (MCR), board member Ron Justice...
Metro News
Marshall County fire claims life
DALLAS, W.Va. — A Marshall County fire has claimed a man’s life. The state Fire Marshal’s Office said the 74-year-old man suffered fatal injuries in the house fire that took place Monday in the community of Dallas. The man died Monday night at Mercy Hospital in Pittsburgh.
Metro News
Pennsylvania man killed in Preston County wreck
BRUCETON MILLS, W.Va. — State police released information Monday about a deadly crash that took place last Friday in Preston County. According to troopers, a two-vehicle wreck occurred at the intersection of state Route 26 and Glade Farm Road. The collision claimed the life of Joel Rugg, 40, of...
Metro News
Safety in downtown Morgantown gets the attention of city leaders
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — The safety level in downtown Morgantown has deteriorated to the point multiple community and business owners are reaching out to elected officials for help. Main Street Morgantown President A.J. Hammond recently delivered a letter to city council. He said he not only remains concerned but wants...
Metro News
Voter registration deadline Tuesday
CHARLESTON W.Va. — Tuesday is the deadline to register to vote or make any changes to your voter registration. “This is an important deadline for citizens wanting to vote in our General Election,” Secretary of State Mac Warner Warner said. “It is also a good opportunity for those who are currently registered to vote to update their voter registration if they need to.”
