Morgantown, WV

MetroNews Top Plays (Week 8)

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — Check out the top plays from around West Virginia in the eighth week of the high school football season. You can win $100 each week by submitting videos using the Twitter hashtag #MNTopPlay. Hudl links are also welcome.
MORGANTOWN, WV
Mountaineers battle No. 2 Kentucky to 3-3 draw

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — Although West Virginia rallied after falling behind by two goals to lead No. 2 Kentucky late in Saturday’s match at Dick Desk Soccer Stadium, the Wildcats erased their only deficit in 23 seconds and the two teams settled for a 3-3 tie in a Sun Belt Conference showdown.
MORGANTOWN, WV
Hazel’s House of Hope starting to fill-up in Morgantown

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — Despite the pandemic and a severe storm, Hazel’s House of Hope on Scott Avenue in Morgantown is now evolving into the social service hub originally envisioned by members of the local leaders. The center is managed by Morgantown Community Resources (MCR), board member Ron Justice...
MORGANTOWN, WV
Marshall County fire claims life

DALLAS, W.Va. — A Marshall County fire has claimed a man’s life. The state Fire Marshal’s Office said the 74-year-old man suffered fatal injuries in the house fire that took place Monday in the community of Dallas. The man died Monday night at Mercy Hospital in Pittsburgh.
MARSHALL COUNTY, WV
Pennsylvania man killed in Preston County wreck

BRUCETON MILLS, W.Va. — State police released information Monday about a deadly crash that took place last Friday in Preston County. According to troopers, a two-vehicle wreck occurred at the intersection of state Route 26 and Glade Farm Road. The collision claimed the life of Joel Rugg, 40, of...
PRESTON COUNTY, WV
Safety in downtown Morgantown gets the attention of city leaders

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — The safety level in downtown Morgantown has deteriorated to the point multiple community and business owners are reaching out to elected officials for help. Main Street Morgantown President A.J. Hammond recently delivered a letter to city council. He said he not only remains concerned but wants...
MORGANTOWN, WV
Voter registration deadline Tuesday

CHARLESTON W.Va. — Tuesday is the deadline to register to vote or make any changes to your voter registration. “This is an important deadline for citizens wanting to vote in our General Election,” Secretary of State Mac Warner Warner said. “It is also a good opportunity for those who are currently registered to vote to update their voter registration if they need to.”
MONONGALIA COUNTY, WV

