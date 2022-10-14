The Hawkeyes will need a bit of a boost this week as they take on the number 2 ranked team in the country, the Ohio State Buckeyes. The season hasn't exactly gone according to plan so far for the Hawkeyes but this is a new week. What better way to make your mark on this year's college football season, than upsetting one of the best teams in college football, in their home stadium? Gavin Miller is this week's Kid Captain for the Iowa Hawkeyes and hopefully, he can bring the team some luck.

