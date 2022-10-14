ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

Abrams seizes on voting rights issues in rematch with Kemp

By Cheyanne M. Daniels
The Hill
The Hill
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2iQLxX_0iZ9t3hr00

Georgia gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams (D) is putting a heavy focus on voting rights concerns in the hopes of mobilizing voters of color in her bid to defeat Gov. Brian Kemp (R).

Abrams’s leadership committee, One Georgia, this week held multiple events in the Peach State aimed at Black voters that hit Kemp over allegations of racially targeted voter suppression. The Democrat also recently launched an ad attacking Kemp over his support of election changes.

The moves come as Abrams, who has trailed Kemp in recent polls, looks to turn out Black and other minority voters, seen as a voting bloc key to helping her unseat the Republican governor in November.

“Black and brown voters are the arteries needed for political life of the Abrams campaign,” said Democratic strategist Antjuan Seawright, founder and CEO of political consulting firm Blueprint Strategy. “She has to be very intentional about reaching those voters right away and maximizing the turnout among those voters.”

Over the past few weeks, Abrams has attended events aimed at communities of color around the state. Her goal is to continue building a diverse coalition ahead of the midterms — something she also tried to do in 2018. Working in her favor this time, though, are more than a million new voters.

The campaign is banking on those new voters, the effects of COVID-19, the Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization decision that overturned Roe v. Wade and other issues to encourage voters to show up for early voting — something that could help fight voter suppression tactics, Seawright said.

“It’s going to put momentum in the bank before Election Day,” Seawright said. “We know that, historically, there’s been efforts to hoodwink Black and brown voters on Election Day, so that early voting process gives us a layer of security and also an opportunity to really focus on those who have not turned out at that point.”

Early voting also lets the Abrams campaign get ahead of voter fraud claims, said Adrienne Jones, a Morehouse College assistant professor of political science and director of the historically Black college’s pre-law program.

“Their goal is to say, let’s get these votes in so that they’re clearly marked or so that if you need to cure your absentee ballot, you’ve done that,” Jones said. “If you need to get into the polls, and you need to go twice — because the first day you had to leave [the line] and go to work — at least you got in on the second early voting day and your vote was cast.”

While many have claimed voting suppression to be underway around the country, Abrams’s emphasis on early voting is particularly important in Georgia, said Seawright.

“There’s been an oversized effort to suffocate and suppress the votes of perhaps the most consequential and defining voting bloc in this generation of Black voters,” Seawright said. “These efforts to suppress and suffocate and silence our votes have all been birthed out of the turnout that Stacey Abrams produced in Georgia to give us two United States senators, and that’s why she wrapped her arms around mitigating and fixing this.”

Jones said part of the voter suppression tactics Abrams is fighting comes from S.B. 202, a bill Kemp signed into law in 2021. The law imposed ID requirements on mail-in ballots, eliminated paperless online ballot requests and limited drop box availability, among other things.

To fight these voter suppression efforts, Abrams’s campaign partnered with the Georgia Votes Coordinated Campaign to create a voter protection program and with the Voter Protection Hotline.

The program includes Election Day observers, early vote observers, count observers who monitor the processing or counting of absentee ballots or vote by mail and ballot cures, or volunteers who contact voters who have issues with their absentee ballot application or ballot.

Still, the discussion around voter suppression hasn’t been at the forefront of the election the same way it was in 2018, said Jones.

“In 2018, we had clear indicators that Gov. Kemp was suppressing votes, or at least making efforts to,” Jones said, referring to the 2017 actions by then-Secretary of State Kemp, whose office purged more than 340,000 voters from the state’s registration rolls.

But after Kemp refused to “find votes” for former President Trump in 2020, Jones said, it appeared Kemp wasn’t suppressing votes. Now, when concerns of voter suppression do come up, Kemp is able to push back.

This midterm cycle, Kemp has managed to maintain a solid lead over Abrams in most surveys. A poll from The Atlanta Journal-Constitution and the Georgia News Collaborative released Wednesday shows Kemp leads Abrams 51 percent to 41 percent.

But some, like Seawright, say the polls don’t show the full story.

“Polls are simply a snapshot of the time, and they do not take into account some historical past patterns of voting history when it comes to the African American vote and voters of color in particular,” Seawright said. “They are a factor in the determining factors, but the only polls that matter in my viewpoint in the election for [Abrams] are the souls that she gets to the polls, both before the election for early voting and on election day.”

As part of encouraging higher turnout, members of Abrams’s campaign are visiting spaces they say have been targeted previously by Kemp for voter suppression.

One of those cities is Quitman, in Brooks County — a region the campaign believes to be critical to Abrams’s path to victory.

In 2010, then-Secretary of State Kemp launched an investigation after 12 Black candidates successfully organized and flipped the majority-white school board. Armed investigators were sent door-to-door to arrest and charge the newly elected board members — who became known as the “Quitman 10+2” — despite having no evidence of voter fraud. After four years, the charges were dropped.

But the investigation left a lasting impact, the campaign said, with some Black residents in Quitman never returning to the polls to vote.

In Abrams’s latest ad against Kemp, Diane Thomas, one of the Quitman 10+2, speaks about being targeted.

“Brian Kemp did not want other counties to know what we were doing,” Thomas says in the ad. “So he did whatever it took in Brooks County. He didn’t mind using intimidation, he didn’t mind saying that we were doing voter fraud, he didn’t mind using disenfranchisement. Education is power. Brian Kemp knew that. Brian Kemp knew that we had the key to winning an election. Brian Kemp knew that we were going to be the ones that changed the makeup of what elections look like. Brian Kemp used his power, used his position to destroy us.”

The ad ends with a reminder for early voting — and a number for the Voter Protection Hotline.

Kemp’s campaign denies any attempts at voter suppression.

“Stacey Abrams and her desperate campaign have already lost in court on their false claims of voter suppression, but that won’t stop them continuing to lie and fear monger to try and earn votes. Thankfully, Georgia voters are seeing through this garbage and rejecting Stacey Abrams’ radical agenda for our state,” Kemp’s press secretary Tate Mitchell said in a statement to The Hill.

Abrams has faced other hurdles recently in her public battle against the state’s alleged voter suppression.

Earlier this month, a federal judge ruled against the Abrams group Fair Fight, which had filed a lawsuit in 2018, shortly after her first loss to Kemp, alleging that Georgia had violated voters’ rights. Kemp and his allies applauded the judge’s decision.

Still, Abrams has signaled she’s not backing down. In an interview aired Thursday on journalist Kara Swisher’s podcast, the Democratic candidate argued the Georgia governor doesn’t deserve praise for refusing to bow to Trump’s pressure to help overturn the 2020 election results.

“What was the alternative?” Abrams said. “The alternative was committing treason. This was not an act of courage. He simply refused to commit treason.”

Comments / 12

TRUE
4d ago

Voting in a America is a privilege for legal citizens not a human right

Reply
12
Tim Mattox
3d ago

Abrams is a complete fraud. If Georgia picks her, abandon all hope.

Reply
7
Related
hotnewhiphop.com

Killer Mike Has Some Advice For Stacey Abrams

Run The Jewels rapper has plenty to say regarding Georgia governor candidates and pushes to see substantial changes to Cannabis regulation. Michael “Killer Mike” Render has been a leading activist for the black community and recently gave his opinion on the governor’s race in Georgia. United States...
GEORGIA STATE
Washington Examiner

Michael Moore predicts Democratic 'landslide against the traitors' in midterm elections

Liberal documentary filmmaker Michael Moore has "never felt this optimistic" about the Democrats' prospects in the midterm elections. Moore theorized that there would be a "landslide" against the Republican "traitors" who voted against certifying the 2020 election, fueled by fierce backlash against former President Donald Trump and the overturning of Roe v. Wade over the summer.
GEORGIA STATE
Toby Hazlewood

Georgia Representative Marjorie Taylor-Greene Is One of 49 Republicans To Vote Against ‘Food Security for Veterans’ Bill

Marjorie Taylor-GreeneGage Skidmore, United States of America, CC BY-SA 2.0 via Wikimedia Commons. On September 29, House Representatives voted on bill HR8888 - the 'Food Security for All Veterans Act'. The bill seeks to address food insecurity among working age veterans, broadening access to schemes such as food stamps that help to prevent those in need from going hungry.
GEORGIA STATE
K97.5

Black People In Herschel Walker’s Georgia Hometown Are ‘Not Going To Vote For Him’

It’s always been my opinion that white conservatives only embrace Black conservatives because Black conservatives provide a “Black friend” effect that brings at least a smidgen of diversity to the “old white man” party that is the GOP. Now, white conservatives claim to be sticklers to meritocracy who hate the idea of intentional diversity just like that hate the idea of slavery soldiers not being deified by Confederate monuments. But let’s be clear on one thing: There’s just no way in hell anyone thinks Herschel Walker is qualified to be a U.S. senator.
WRIGHTSVILLE, GA
Business Insider

Georgia prosecutor investigating Trump will go quiet this week to avoid the appearance of influencing the election. But indictments can come as early as December, per report

Trump and his associates are being probed for attempts to subvert Georgia's 2020 election results. Fulton County DA Fani Willis previously said people could face prison sentences for the allegations. The DA's team is preparing to make moves after Election Day, CNN reported. Developments in Georgia's special grand jury probe...
GEORGIA STATE
Fox News

Meet the Black Republican who’s aiming to flip a Democratic held House seat in heavily blue Connecticut

It’s been 16 years since a Republican has won in Connecticut’s 5th Congressional District, but George Logan has a good shot at breaking the losing streak. "I believe that Connecticut Republicans have a better message," the former two-term state senator, small business owner and frontman in a Jimi Hendrix tribute band said in an interview with Fox News.
CONNECTICUT STATE
Newsweek

The 4 GOP Senate Seats Dems Are Most Likely to Flip With 30 Days to Midterm

With only one month remaining until the November 8 midterm elections, the forthcoming Senate and House races remain contentious. Even in the context of the last 15 years, when midterm election cycles have been some of the most impactful, the 2022 cycle has long seemed primed to be among the most important in history. The outcomes in numerous states are expected to have significant ramifications for the remainder of President Joe Biden's first term in office and the potential integrity of the 2024 election.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
The Independent

Supreme Court Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson pummels Alabama attorneys over ‘race blindness’ in major voting rights case

In a series of exchanges with Alabama’s solicitor general, US Supreme Court Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson delivered a powerful history lesson on the explicit racial justice foundations of Reconstruction-era constitutional amendments, aiming to undermine the state’s defence of its congressional maps that a federal court has determined are racially discriminatory.
ALABAMA STATE
Washington Examiner

Obama judge destroys Stacey Abrams’s voter suppression myth

The clear legal rebuke of Stacey Abrams’s “voting rights” group marks a stunning blow to the phony voter suppression narrative embraced by virtually every major national Democrat who has proudly heralded Abrams as the rightful governor of Georgia. The ruling by an Obama-appointed federal judge affects much...
GEORGIA STATE
The Hill

The Hill

729K+
Followers
85K+
Post
524M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hill is a top US political website, read by the White House and more lawmakers than any other site -- vital for policy, politics and election campaigns.

 https://thehill.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy