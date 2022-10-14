ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
KELOLAND TV

Bird flu still possible as migrators cross South Dakota

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — As of Oct. 18, South Dakota had 43 reported incidents of avian flu in commercial flocks and six in backyard flocks, according to state veterinarian Dr. Beth Thompson. “If you look nationally, there are certainly more cases across the nation,” Thompson said. Avian...
KELOLAND TV

Buying hearing aids in South Dakota is now easier

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Buying hearing aids has just become easier for those experiencing mild hearing loss. Following the approval of a rule by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) to allow hearing aids to be sold over the counter, the Biden administration began the rollout this week. Now, patients can stop into their local pharmacy or retailer to buy the technology.
KELOLAND TV

Cold temps approaching record lows in South Dakota

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — As the forecast shows, KELOLAND is in for a very cold night. Warm weather is certainly on pause across KELOLAND as temperatures are forecast to take a big tumble the next couple of days. Here are the record lows tonight for a few select...
KELOLAND TV

6 kids walked 850 miles across South Dakota in 1933

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — On June 21, 1933, six kids and one adult left Sioux Falls for an 850-mile trek through South Dakota and into southern North Dakota. Despite days when their shoes rubbed their skin into blisters or the wind would pelt them with heat, a dad, Earl Neller, and his three children along with three children from a neighborhood family in St. Louis, successfully finished the trip.
KELOLAND TV

Outgoing election officials support online voter registration in South Dakota

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — There’s less than a week remaining for people in South Dakota to register to vote. Ahead of this upcoming election, Secretary of State Steve Barnett said there’s nearly 593,000 active registered voters and 16,435 people eligible to register to vote but not registered. Those 16,435 possible voters will need to fill out a one-page paper form and turn it into the local county auditor’s office. The other way to register to vote is by filling out additional information when applying for a South Dakota driver’s license.
KEVN

South Dakota’s public school report card shows fewer students attend class

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Last Thursday, the South Dakota Department of Education published the state’s 2021-22 public school report card. The report provides data that helps parents, educators, and community leaders understand how their public schools perform. This year, an area of concern was the attendance rate. According...
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG

Person accused of threats at several Minnesota, North Dakota schools arrested

(Barnesville, MN) -- Authorities in Minnesota say a suspect has been arrested in connection with a swatting incident at Barnesville High School. The arrest came after several schools in Minnesota and North Dakota were hit Thursday with false threatening messages that brought a large police response. School officials at all...
KELOLAND TV

Voter registration shows South Dakota is changing

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — After voter registration closes on October 24 at 5 p.m. and final numbers are posted for South Dakota’s November 8 general election, Republicans could hold their largest lead in at least 50 years, with roughly double what’s in the Democrats column. And “No-Party Affiliation/Independents” could be right behind the Democrats.
farmforum.net

Risk of inaccurate pheasant numbers remains since end of South Dakota's brood survey

Editor's note: This story is part of "100 Eyes on South Dakota," an investigative initiative driven by reader questions and news tips to help hold public officials accountable and shine light on truth within the region, culminating impactful reporting and resources between three newsrooms: the Argus Leader, the Aberdeen American News and the Watertown Public Opinion.
hubcityradio.com

Supporter of IM27 stopped in Aberdeen Sunday

ABERDEEN, S.D.(HubCityRadio)- Supporters of IM27 to legalize recreational marijuana stopped by Aberdeen Sunday as part of their tour across the state. Deputy campaign manager for South Dakotan for Better Marijuana Laws, Quincy Hanzen talked about the role of dispensaries that could be used for both recreational & medical. Hanzen talks...
KELOLAND TV

South Dakota counties most concerned about climate change

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (STACKER) — Nationally, 72% of Americans believe global warming is happening. But when public opinion researchers zoom in on Americans, they find that attitudes and opinions about climate change can vary drastically from county to county—even when those counties are next door. Public opinion factors...
