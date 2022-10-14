Read full article on original website
Related
KELOLAND TV
Bird flu still possible as migrators cross South Dakota
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — As of Oct. 18, South Dakota had 43 reported incidents of avian flu in commercial flocks and six in backyard flocks, according to state veterinarian Dr. Beth Thompson. “If you look nationally, there are certainly more cases across the nation,” Thompson said. Avian...
voiceofalexandria.com
Covert contamination: when organizations have failed to notify the public of drinking water issues in South Dakota
Stacker compiled a list of organizations that failed to notify the public of contaminated drinking water in South Dakota data from the EPA. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
KELOLAND TV
Buying hearing aids in South Dakota is now easier
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Buying hearing aids has just become easier for those experiencing mild hearing loss. Following the approval of a rule by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) to allow hearing aids to be sold over the counter, the Biden administration began the rollout this week. Now, patients can stop into their local pharmacy or retailer to buy the technology.
KELOLAND TV
Cold temps approaching record lows in South Dakota
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — As the forecast shows, KELOLAND is in for a very cold night. Warm weather is certainly on pause across KELOLAND as temperatures are forecast to take a big tumble the next couple of days. Here are the record lows tonight for a few select...
KELOLAND TV
6 kids walked 850 miles across South Dakota in 1933
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — On June 21, 1933, six kids and one adult left Sioux Falls for an 850-mile trek through South Dakota and into southern North Dakota. Despite days when their shoes rubbed their skin into blisters or the wind would pelt them with heat, a dad, Earl Neller, and his three children along with three children from a neighborhood family in St. Louis, successfully finished the trip.
Here They Are, South Dakota’s 10 Most Peaceful Towns
There are a lot of things to love about South Dakota. As a transplanted Minnesotan who has spent every minute of his adult life (sometimes not acting like an adult) in South Dakota, I can't count all the reasons to live here. But a website has given us two:. Peaceful...
Pheasant hunters head home after successful weekend
South Dakota rolled out the blaze orange carpet for Saturday's pheasant opener. Now, the hunters are heading home.
dakotanewsnow.com
Matters of the State: Race for Governor; SDSU Election Polling; South Dakota Tourism update
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - On this week’s Matters of the State, we break down the latest developments in the South Dakota gubernatorial race with statehouse reporter Austin Goss. We also talk with SDSU associate professor of political science David Wiltse about SDSU polling on the race...
KELOLAND TV
Outgoing election officials support online voter registration in South Dakota
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — There’s less than a week remaining for people in South Dakota to register to vote. Ahead of this upcoming election, Secretary of State Steve Barnett said there’s nearly 593,000 active registered voters and 16,435 people eligible to register to vote but not registered. Those 16,435 possible voters will need to fill out a one-page paper form and turn it into the local county auditor’s office. The other way to register to vote is by filling out additional information when applying for a South Dakota driver’s license.
KEVN
South Dakota’s public school report card shows fewer students attend class
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Last Thursday, the South Dakota Department of Education published the state’s 2021-22 public school report card. The report provides data that helps parents, educators, and community leaders understand how their public schools perform. This year, an area of concern was the attendance rate. According...
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
Person accused of threats at several Minnesota, North Dakota schools arrested
(Barnesville, MN) -- Authorities in Minnesota say a suspect has been arrested in connection with a swatting incident at Barnesville High School. The arrest came after several schools in Minnesota and North Dakota were hit Thursday with false threatening messages that brought a large police response. School officials at all...
KELOLAND TV
Jamie Smith joins Downtown Sioux Falls Rotary to talk hot button issues
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It was a packed room at the Holiday Inn City Centre as the Downtown Sioux Falls Rotary hosted gubernatorial candidate Jamie Smith for a conversation. The event was intended to be a debate between all three gubernatorial candidates but only Jamie Smith accepted the...
KELOLAND TV
Fatal roll-over crash; How much hunters spend during pheasant season; Cooler Sunday
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Sunday, October 16. Start your day with KELOLAND On The Go with everything you need to know in news and weather. U.S. Interior Secretary Deb Haaland was in South Dakota this weekend to hear from Native Americans about abuses that took place at government-backed boarding schools.
KELOLAND TV
Voter registration shows South Dakota is changing
PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — After voter registration closes on October 24 at 5 p.m. and final numbers are posted for South Dakota’s November 8 general election, Republicans could hold their largest lead in at least 50 years, with roughly double what’s in the Democrats column. And “No-Party Affiliation/Independents” could be right behind the Democrats.
Guess What! The Best South Dakota Apple Pies Are in Sioux Falls
Besides the ever-popular pumpkin pie, a great apple pie can excite anyone for the crisp, fall weather. Apple pie just warms the body and soothes the soul especially if there is a scoop of ice cream on the side. The Sioux Empire and South Dakota have countless options available when...
newscenter1.tv
Freedom Fighter: Hollie Strand given award for work in combatting human trafficking in South Dakota
RAPID CITY, S.D. — Hollie Strand, Forensic Examiner for the Internet Crimes Against Children division of the Pennington County Sheriff’s Office, Rapid City Police Department, and South Dakota Division of Criminal Investigation, recently won the Freedom Fighter award from Freedom’s Journey. Hollie started her career in law...
newscenter1.tv
Boarding school survivors share stories of abuse during Secy. Haaland’s visit to South Dakota
MISSION, S.D. — It was a historic and emotional Saturday on the Rosebud Reservation, as boarding school survivors gathered to share their stories. Listening was U.S. Interior Secretary Deb Haaland. “It is a historical event for everybody here,” said Rosebud Sioux Tribe President Scott Herman. Here are photos...
farmforum.net
Risk of inaccurate pheasant numbers remains since end of South Dakota's brood survey
Editor's note: This story is part of "100 Eyes on South Dakota," an investigative initiative driven by reader questions and news tips to help hold public officials accountable and shine light on truth within the region, culminating impactful reporting and resources between three newsrooms: the Argus Leader, the Aberdeen American News and the Watertown Public Opinion.
hubcityradio.com
Supporter of IM27 stopped in Aberdeen Sunday
ABERDEEN, S.D.(HubCityRadio)- Supporters of IM27 to legalize recreational marijuana stopped by Aberdeen Sunday as part of their tour across the state. Deputy campaign manager for South Dakotan for Better Marijuana Laws, Quincy Hanzen talked about the role of dispensaries that could be used for both recreational & medical. Hanzen talks...
KELOLAND TV
South Dakota counties most concerned about climate change
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (STACKER) — Nationally, 72% of Americans believe global warming is happening. But when public opinion researchers zoom in on Americans, they find that attitudes and opinions about climate change can vary drastically from county to county—even when those counties are next door. Public opinion factors...
Comments / 0