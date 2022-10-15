ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

100 Black Men of Chicago annual college scholarship fair returned after 2-year hiatus

 4 days ago

Hundreds of teens packed the UIC forum Saturday for the return of the 100 Black Men Scholarship Fair.

"I would say this very greatly helped me, it's helped me a lot with picking what college I want to go to," said Arthur, a junior in high school.

After a two-year Covid hiatus, the event returned for its 20th year, connecting students to hundreds of colleges from across the nation.

"It's good to be back in person. It was definitely a challenge as after the hiatus, we had to rebuild a lot of the relationships that we built with colleges," said Arthur Dennis, Metropolitan Board VP of Chicago Urban League.

It's the largest college scholarship fair targeting African American and Latino students in the Midwest.

More than 100 colleges have representatives on site and there's even an opportunity for the students to walk away with a scholarship on the spot.

"That helps not only me, but a lot of people, that could help everybody here," said high school junior Mikaylah Haueseon.

Looking for events in Chicago? The 100 Black Men of Chicago is hosting its annual college scholarship fair in Little Italy.

Students come prepared in hopes of earning the $5 to $10 million in scholarships being offered at the event. That's why they bring writing examples along with their grades and college entrance exam test scores to prove their excellence.

"I'm just looking to see what school is really speak to me? I know the kind of person that I am. I know what I'm looking for and I'm looking actively for schools that can give me what I need," said Haueseon.

The parents of these students are also getting some much needed help too.

"This is amazing because even though my husband and I were college graduates, it was 20 plus years ago," said parent Latoya Butler. "So you know, things are different. It's nice to have all the colleges in one room to answer the questions for us and help us through this process because, contrary to popular belief, it's actually very stressful for parents."

For more information and to register, click here .

