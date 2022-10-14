Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
2 Cities in Missouri Have Been Ranked as the Most Rat-Infested Cities in America for 2022Joe MertensMissouri State
Distinguished physiologist and Nobel Prize recipient, Joseph Erlanger, lived in this St. Louis home from 1917 to 1965CJ CoombsSaint Louis, MO
This Richardsonian Romanesque-style home in St. Charles, Missouri was designed by innovator Oliver L. Link in 1892CJ CoombsSaint Charles, MO
4 Great Seafood Places in MissouriAlina AndrasMissouri State
4 Great Seafood Places in IllinoisAlina AndrasIllinois State
Related
timesnewspapers.com
Residents Air Concerns About New Apartments
Several Kirkwood residents aired traffic and parking concerns at last week’s city council meeting concerning a new apartment building proposed for 300 N. Kirkwood Road. The Kirkwood City Council on Thursday, Oct. 6, held a public hearing for Kirkwood Apartments, a 60-unit building with street level retail space planned for the northeast corner of Kirkwood Road and Adams Avenue, the current site of Commerce Bank.
recordpatriot.com
Ground clearing starts at East Fire Station
Land-clearing equipment arrived at the site of the city's newest fire station last week. Preparing the site for the eventual structure, driveways, parking lots and sidewalks is the first step. Covering almost two acres, the site is on the northern side of Governors' Parkway, east of District Drive. The site...
advantagenews.com
New electric supplier for Bethalto
Starting early next year, Bethalto residents may notice a change on their electric bill. The village is part of the popular electric aggregation program like most other municipalities around the region. They recently renegotiated a new contract with a new supplier: Constellation NewEnergy. The rate they negotiated is slightly lower...
recordpatriot.com
Glen Carbon sets hearing on short-term rentals
Glen Carbon has almost 10 short-term rentals, that village officials are aware of, that are not regulated by ordinance, according to an Oct. 13 memo from Stacy Jose, building and zoning administrator, . Why? Because the village has not had such ordinances on its books. In the wake of the...
Historic, controversial mural in Edwardsville is awaiting demolition
A controversial mural from 1969 over the way it depicted slavery will be destroyed.
recordpatriot.com
Plummer revealed as owner in zoning dispute
As each side reinforced their positions Thursday on whether property at Illinois 157 and Governors’ Parkway should be rezoned, a surprise representative for the property owner spoke up. Jamie Eads, a representative for Blue High LLC, revealed herself after about 45 minutes into the hour-long Administrative and Community Service...
University City threatens to take woman to court over garden
University City threatened to take a homeowner to court over "weeds" in their yard.
gladstonedispatch.com
Tesla to open massive warehouse in Metro East
Electric car manufacturer Tesla has plans to open a massive warehouse south of Interstate 270 in the Metro East. The company signed a lease for nearly 667,000 square feet of space at Gateway TradePort, a planned industrial park in Pontoon Beach, according to a market report from commercial real estate firm CBRE.
recordpatriot.com
Godfrey announces aggregate power program change
GODFREY — Constellation NewEnergy has been named the new electric aggregation program administrator for Godfrey. Godfrey Mayor Mike McCormick said electric rates are going to increase but, by staying with the program, residents will see lower rates than directly through Ameren. To continue with the program, residents need to do nothing, village officials said Monday.
Washington Missourian
Unnerstall’s plan for new development moves forward despite getting push back from neighbors
As Washington residents offered nearly two hours of testimony Monday evening, it became clear that city leaders and residents were divided over a proposed housing development by Kurt Unnerstall that would add more than 100 residents to the city’s Second Ward. “This change will not continue that quality of...
Wentzville Police place notes on residents’ doors
WENTZVILLE, Mo. – Wentzville Police Officers have been posting notes on residents’ doors. The department is calling the hang-tags “Night Eyes.” As officers patrol area subdivisions overnight, they put it on doors they walk by. The officer fills out the hang tag with their name, badge...
timesnewspapers.com
Amtrak River Runner To Again Slash Services
Amtrak’s Missouri River Runner will temporarily reduce service starting Oct. 24 to one eastbound and one westbound train per day. This is the third time in recent history River Runner service has been slashed. The route includes the historic Kirkwood Train Station at 110 W. Argonne Drive and makes stops in Hermann, Independence, Jefferson City, Lee’s Summit, Sedalia, Washington and Warrensburg, ending in Kansas City.
recordpatriot.com
Wood River repairing water main break
WOOD RIVER — Workers on Tuesday morning removed a section of 12-inch water main near North Wood River Avenue between Ferguson and Madison avenues in Wood River. The 12-inch main broke Monday. Most of Wood River has been impacted by the break. Anybody experiencing a loss of water pressure...
edglentoday.com
Edwardsville/Glen Carbon Chamber Celebrates New Metro East Mega Storage Opening With Ribbon Cutting
EDWARDSVILLE - The new Metro East Mega Storage at 5222 Chain of Rocks Road, Edwardsville, has opened a new business that will cater to large vehicles and larger items in general with covered parking. A ribbon cutting was held by the Edwardsville-Glen Carbon Chamber of Commerce at the Metro East...
recordpatriot.com
Board discusses new middle school
Ittner Architects is recommending a new middle school building in District 7 to replace Lincoln Middle School in Edwardsville. Superintendent Patrick Shelton said the board wants as many District 7 residents as possible to be able to see the findings from the assessments and educate themselves on District 7 facilities. The full meeting can be viewed on the District 7 Facebook page.
Renovations of local historic landmark back on track
The redevelopment of the historic Jefferson Arms building is back on after it has been stalled for the past six years.
timestribunenews.com
Glen Carbon honors first responders, progresses Meijer store development
Glen Carbon trustees during the Tuesday regular meeting recognized several first responders with Life Saving Awards for their assistance in August in helping a mother give birth. On Aug. 31, emergency dispatcher Kelsey Overholtz received a call of a mother in labor. As she provided 9-1-1 instructions for childbirth, Officer...
wlds.com
Upcoming Lane Closures on Joe Page Bridge
The Illinois Department of Transportation has announced upcoming lane closures for the Joe Page Bridge over the Illinois River. The bridge carries Illinois Route 100 from Greene & Jersey County travelers into Hardin in Calhoun County. Traffic is expected to be reduced to one lane from 8AM to 8:30PM each...
teslarati.com
Tesla to open a massive warehouse in Illinois
Tesla signed a lease for a massive warehouse spanning almost 667,000 square feet of space in Illinois, according to a report by the Courier-Tribune citing a CBRE market report. The warehouse is located south of Interstate 270 at Gateway TradePort, a planned industrial park in Pontoon Beach. Although Tesla’s plans for the warehouse are not yet known, it’s currently under construction at 1202 Parkway off I-270 and Illinois Route 111.
Where to see fall foliage in the St. Louis area
ST. LOUIS — Autumn is taking its hold on St. Louis, bringing cooler weather, pumpkin spice and cozy sweaters. It also means the green landscape is giving way to vibrant reds, oranges and yellows, and there's no shortage of great places to catch the changing colors. The bi-state's great...
Comments / 0